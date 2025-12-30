Arknights Gold – Fully Automated Trading Solution





Arknights Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to make trading simple, efficient, and adaptable for both beginners and professional traders. With most parameters pre-configured and optimized, users can start trading immediately without complex adjustments.





Whether you are just getting started or already experienced, Arknights Gold offers the flexibility, risk control, and stability you need for long-term trading success.





Key Advantages





- Plug-and-Play Setup – Minimal configuration required.





- Universal Compatibility – Works with any financial instrument.





- Beginner-Friendly, Professional-Grade – Simple to use, yet powerful enough for experienced traders.





- Multiple Trading Styles – Supports trend-following and counter-trend strategies.





- Advanced Averaging Options – Includes smart and partial averaging modes for dynamic position management.





- Full Cost Awareness – Automatically accounts for spreads, fees, and swaps.





- Optimizable – Can be fine-tuned in the built-in Strategy Tester for best results.





- Timeframe Flexibility – Capable of operating on all timeframes.





⚙️ Risk Management





Arknights Gold provides customizable risk-control settings, allowing you to adjust position sizing and exposure based on your preferred risk tolerance. Simply set your desired risk level, and the EA will handle the rest.





Recommended Settings





- Symbols: XAUUSD (though the EA can technically run on any pair).





-Timeframe: M5



