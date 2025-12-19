No Wick Candle Identifier
- Indicatori
- Vishnu Bajpai
- Versione: 1.1
- Attivazioni: 5
No Wick Candle Identifier
No Wick Candle Identifier is a price-action indicator designed to highlight high-intent candles where price opens exactly at the extreme (high or low). These candles indicate strong directional participation and often act as decision points, continuation triggers, or reaction levels when revisited.
What the Indicator Detects
The indicator identifies candles with no wick on one side.
Bullish No-Wick Candle
-
Open equals Low
-
Indicates immediate buying pressure
-
Displayed with:
-
A green arrow below the candle
-
A short horizontal line at the candle open
-
Bearish No-Wick Candle
-
Open equals High
-
Indicates immediate selling pressure
-
Displayed with:
-
A red arrow on top of the candle
-
A short horizontal line at the candle open
-
These levels represent areas where strong market participation was present.
How to Use the Indicator
1. CISD / Break-and-Continue Setup
When price breaks an important level such as a high, low, range boundary, or structure level using a no-wick candle, it signals strong continuation intent.
Bullish scenario:
-
Price breaks resistance
-
Bullish no-wick candle forms
-
Bias remains bullish
-
Look for continuation or pullback entries
Bearish scenario:
-
Price breaks support
-
Bearish no-wick candle forms
-
Bias remains bearish
-
Look for continuation or pullback entries
Directional bias always follows the arrow color.
2. Support and Resistance (Reaction Levels)
The horizontal line plotted at the candle open acts as a reaction level when price revisits it.
Rules:
-
If the arrow is green, price should react upward from the level
-
If the arrow is red, price should react downward from the level
A clean reaction in the same direction provides a high-probability trade opportunity.
Trade Management
-
Entry: On reaction or continuation near the plotted level
-
Stop-Loss: Beyond the candle extreme
-
Target: Minimum 1:2 risk-to-reward
This approach keeps execution simple and consistent.
Best Practices
-
Use in alignment with market structure
-
Works best near session highs and lows
-
Combine with higher-timeframe bias
-
Avoid low-liquidity periods
-
Use as a confirmation tool, not a standalone strategy
Summary
No Wick Candle Identifier helps traders identify high-intent candles, confirm CISD continuation, define reaction-based support and resistance, and maintain clear directional bias with structured 1:2 risk-to-reward setups.