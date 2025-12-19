No Wick Candle Identifier

No Wick Candle Identifier

No Wick Candle Identifier is a price-action indicator designed to highlight high-intent candles where price opens exactly at the extreme (high or low). These candles indicate strong directional participation and often act as decision points, continuation triggers, or reaction levels when revisited.

What the Indicator Detects

The indicator identifies candles with no wick on one side.

Bullish No-Wick Candle

  • Open equals Low

  • Indicates immediate buying pressure

  • Displayed with:

    • A green arrow below the candle

    • A short horizontal line at the candle open

Bearish No-Wick Candle

  • Open equals High

  • Indicates immediate selling pressure

  • Displayed with:

    • A red arrow on top of the candle

    • A short horizontal line at the candle open

These levels represent areas where strong market participation was present.

How to Use the Indicator

1. CISD / Break-and-Continue Setup

When price breaks an important level such as a high, low, range boundary, or structure level using a no-wick candle, it signals strong continuation intent.

Bullish scenario:

  • Price breaks resistance

  • Bullish no-wick candle forms

  • Bias remains bullish

  • Look for continuation or pullback entries

Bearish scenario:

  • Price breaks support

  • Bearish no-wick candle forms

  • Bias remains bearish

  • Look for continuation or pullback entries

Directional bias always follows the arrow color.

2. Support and Resistance (Reaction Levels)

The horizontal line plotted at the candle open acts as a reaction level when price revisits it.

Rules:

  • If the arrow is green, price should react upward from the level

  • If the arrow is red, price should react downward from the level

A clean reaction in the same direction provides a high-probability trade opportunity.

Trade Management

  • Entry: On reaction or continuation near the plotted level

  • Stop-Loss: Beyond the candle extreme

  • Target: Minimum 1:2 risk-to-reward

This approach keeps execution simple and consistent.

Best Practices

  • Use in alignment with market structure

  • Works best near session highs and lows

  • Combine with higher-timeframe bias

  • Avoid low-liquidity periods

  • Use as a confirmation tool, not a standalone strategy

Summary

No Wick Candle Identifier helps traders identify high-intent candles, confirm CISD continuation, define reaction-based support and resistance, and maintain clear directional bias with structured 1:2 risk-to-reward setups.


Altri dall’autore
ORB with Targets
Vishnu Bajpai
Indicatori
Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with this highly visual, customizable MT5 indicator! Designed for intraday and session-based traders, this tool automatically plots: Opening Range High & Low Multi-Level Target Lines (Above & Below) Clean Range Highlight (Grey Fill Box) Session Timing Fully Customizable Color Customization for Every Level Why You’ll Love It: Perfect for London/NY Open Breakouts Adjustable number of target levels (1 to 10+) Fully style your chart to ma
High Timeframe Breakout Easy to Setup EA
Vishnu Bajpai
Utilità
Breakout EA — Simple, Powerful Breakout Trading Expert Advisor Breakout EA is a straightforward yet highly effective Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on strong market breakouts with minimal complexity. By placing stop orders precisely at the previous candle’s highs and lows, it harnesses natural price momentum for clean, rule-based trade entries. Key features include: Dynamic Risk Management:  Automatically adjusts take profit, stop loss, and trailing stop distances based on current market
Trailing SL Bot
Vishnu Bajpai
5 (1)
Utilità
Trailing SL Bot — Smart and Automated Trading Risk Manager Trailing SL Bot is a powerful MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to maximize your trading efficiency by automating essential risk management tasks with precision. Key Features: Automatic Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) Management: The bot intelligently sets SL and TP levels on any newly filled position, ensuring your trades are protected right from the start without manual intervention. Dynamic Trailing Stop Loss: Once your posi
Gold Grid Quantum
Vishnu Bajpai
Experts
Overview Gold Grid Quantum is a fully automated, intelligent trading system built exclusively for XAUUSD. It combines a structured grid-engine with adaptive scaling and real-time market awareness, enabling disciplined, hands-free execution under all market conditions. The EA operates without traditional indicators or optimization-sensitive inputs, relying instead on a dynamic internal logic developed to withstand both high-volatility spikes and long directional trends. The system has been exten
Quantum FVG Trader
Vishnu Bajpai
Experts
Quantum FVG Trader Advanced multi-timeframe algorithm designed for Gold and other volatile instruments Quantum FVG Trader is a fully autonomous trading system built on a blend of institutional-grade price-action principles, statistical pattern recognition, and adaptive multi-timeframe filtering. The system leverages structured historical behaviour, AI-assisted signal weighting, and precision execution to identify high-quality opportunities during intraday liquidity rotations. Unlike traditional
AI Trend and Targets
Vishnu Bajpai
Indicatori
AI Trend Targets – Precision Entries, Targets & Risk in One Overlay AI Trend Targets is a premium smart overlay that turns raw price action into clear, rule-based trade plans: entry, dynamic guard (SL) and three projected targets (TP1–TP3). It is designed for XAUUSD, major FX pairs and index CFDs, and works on intraday as well as higher timeframes. What it does Behind the scenes, AI Trend Targets combines: A volatility-adaptive “AI Baseline” to define trend direction Context-aware rejection logi
Neural Algo Bot Indicator
Vishnu Bajpai
Indicatori
Neural Algo Bot — AI-Powered Market Entry & Exit System for Gold, NASDAQ & Forex Neural Algo Bot is a cutting-edge trading indicator powered by a proprietary Neural Opportunity Engine , designed to detect high-probability reversal points, momentum shifts, and liquidity-driven entries before the market reacts. Unlike traditional indicators that rely on static formulas, Neural Algo Bot uses adaptive neural logic , allowing it to learn market behaviour, filter noise, and highlight only the smartes
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione