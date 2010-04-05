MA7 Ixora C1 MT4

Subscribe to the 'MA7 Trading' channel to receive notifications about new programs, updates and other information.

Ask questions in the profile on the MQL5.


Description of work

The 'MA7 Ixora C1' expert advisor is based on the 'MA7 Ixora indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed.

Detailed information about the 'MA7 Ixora' indicator.


Features of work

Designed to work on hedge accounts;

Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage;

Stoploss and takeprofit are not installed on the server; the expert advisor itself closes positions when these levels are reached.


Note: before running the advisor, the settings need to be optimized for a specific instrument and timeframe.

Detailed information about the expert advisor settings can be found in the article 'Class 'C1' expert advisors'.


Expert advisor settings

General settings:

Timeframe – timeframe from which signals come;

Magic – designed to identify your positions.


Money management settings:

Position volume – position volume, lots;

Funds for volume – funds for position volume, deposit currency (0 – not used);

Risk per trade – risk per trade, a percentage of the deposit balance (0 – not used).


Position opening settings:

Maximum spread – maximum spread, points (0 – not used);

Minimum margin level – minimum margin level, perc (0 - not used).


'MA7 Ixora' settings – settings of the 'MA7 Ixora' indicator:

Consider the direction of the candle.


Fast moving average settings:

Period – MA period;

Method – MA method;

Apply to – price type.


Slow moving average settings:

Period – MA period;

Method – MA method;

Apply to – price type;

Add to FMA period – add to fast MA (0 – not used);

Multiply FMA period – multiply fast MA (0 – not used).


Position closing settings:

StopLoss – distance to loss limitation, points;

TakeProfit – distance to profit taking, points;

StopLoss – distance to loss limitation based on the ATR indicator, coeff (0 – not used);

TakeProfit – distance to profit taking based on the ATR indicator, coeff (0 – not used);

TakeProfit – distance to profit taking based on the distance to stop loss, coeff (0 – not used);

StopLoss – distance to loss limitation to High/Low for N candles +/- StopLoss in points, candles (0 – not used).


Breakeven settings:

Activation – distance to breakeven activation, points (0 – not used);

Activation – distance to breakeven activation based on the ATR indicator, coeff (0 – not used);

Activation – distance to breakeven activation based on the distance to take profit, perc (0 – not used);

Distance to placing – distance to placing the stop loss level from the opening price, points (0 – not used).


ATR settings:

Period – ATR period;

Timeframe – timeframe.


Trading time settings:

Start time – start time of the work, hours;

End time – end time of the work, hours (0 – not used).


Trading stop settings:

Profit – total profit, deposit currency (0 - not used);

Loss – total loss, deposit currency (0 - not used).


Display settings:

StopLoss color;

StopLoss line style;

StopLoss line width;

TakeProfit color;

TakeProfit line style;

TakeProfit line width.


'MA7 Ixora' indicators:

MA7 Ixora MT4;

MA7 Ixora MT5.


Expert advisors based on the 'MA7 Ixora' indicator:

MA7 Ixora C1 MT4;

MA7 Ixora C1 MT5.

Prodotti consigliati
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
MA7 Flax C1 MT4
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Subscribe to the MA7 Trading channel to receive notifications about new programs, updates and other information. Ask questions in the profile on the MQL5 . Description of work The MA7 Flax C1 expert advisor is based on the MA7 Flax indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. Detailed information about the MA7 Flax indicator. Features of work Designed to work on hedge a
MA7 Hypnum C1 MT4
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Subscribe to the MA7 Trading channel to receive notifications about new programs, updates and other information. Ask questions in the profile on the MQL5 . Description of work The MA7 Hypnum C1 expert advisor is based on the MA7 Hypnum indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. Detailed information about the MA7 Hypnum indicator. Features of work Designed to work on h
MA7 Viola C1 MT4
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Subscribe to the 'MA7 Trading' channel to receive notifications about new programs, updates and other information. Ask questions in the profile on the MQL5 . Description of work The 'MA7 Viola C1' expert advisor is based on the 'MA7 Viola indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. Detailed information about the 'MA7 Viola' indicator. Features of work Designed to work
MA7 Flax C2 MT4
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Subscribe to the 'MA7 Trading' channel to receive notifications about new programs, updates and other information. Ask questions in the profile on the MQL5 . Description of work The 'MA7 Flax C2' expert advisor is based on the 'MA7 Flax' indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. After receiving a loss, the expert advisor increases the volume. Detailed information abou
MA7 Galega C1 MT4
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Subscribe to the 'MA7 Trading' channel to receive notifications about new programs, updates and other information. Ask questions in the profile on the MQL5 . Description of work The 'MA7 Galega C1' expert advisor is based on the 'MA7 Galega indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. Detailed information about the 'MA7 Galega' indicator. Features of work Designed to wo
MA7 Hypnum C2 MT4
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Subscribe to the 'MA7 Trading' channel to receive notifications about new programs, updates and other information. Ask questions in the profile on the MQL5 . Description of work The 'MA7 Hypnum C2' expert advisor is based on the 'MA7 Hypnum' indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. After receiving a loss, the expert advisor increases the volume. Detailed information
MA7 Galega C2 MT4
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Subscribe to the 'MA7 Trading' channel to receive notifications about new programs, updates and other information. Ask questions in the profile on the MQL5 . Description of work The 'MA7 Galega C2' expert advisor is based on the 'MA7 Galega' indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. After receiving a loss, the expert advisor increases the volume. Detailed information
MA7 Clover C1 MT4
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Subscribe to the MA7 Trading channel to receive notifications about new programs, updates and other information. Ask questions in the profile on the MQL5 . Description of work The MA7 Clover C1 expert advisor is based on the MA7 Clover indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. Detailed information about the MA7 Clover indicator. Features of work Designed to work on h
MA7 Aster C1 MT4
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Subscribe to the MA7 Trading channel to receive notifications about new programs, updates and other information. Ask questions in the profile on the MQL5 . Description of work The MA7 Aster C1 expert advisor is based on the MA7 Aster indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. Detailed information about the MA7 Aster indicator. Features of work Designed to work on hedg
MA7 Ixora C2 MT4
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Subscribe to the 'MA7 Trading' channel to receive notifications about new programs, updates and other information. Ask questions in the profile on the MQL5 . Description of work The 'MA7 Ixora C2' expert advisor is based on the 'MA7 Ixora' indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. After receiving a loss, the expert advisor increases the volume. Detailed information ab
MA7 Aster C2 MT4
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Subscribe to the MA7 Trading channel to receive notifications about new programs, updates and other information. Ask questions in the profile on the MQL5 . Description of work The MA7 Aster C2 expert advisor is based on the MA7 Aster indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. After receiving a loss, the expert advisor increases the volume. Detailed information about th
MA7 Clover C2 MT4
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Subscribe to the MA7 Trading channel to receive notifications about new programs, updates and other information. Ask questions in the profile on the MQL5 . Description of work The MA7 Clover C2 expert advisor is based on the MA7 Clover indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. After receiving a loss, the expert advisor increases the volume. Detailed information about
MA7 Viola C2 MT4
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Subscribe to the MA7 Trading channel to receive notifications about new programs, updates and other information. Ask questions in the profile on the MQL5 . Description of work The MA7 Viola C2 expert advisor is based on the MA7 Viola indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. After receiving a loss, the expert advisor increases the volume. Detailed information about th
MA7 Agave C1 MT4
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Subscribe to the MA7 Trading channel to receive notifications about new programs, updates and other information. Ask questions in the profile on the MQL5 . Description of work The MA7 Agave C1 expert advisor is based on the MA7 Agave indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. Detailed information about the MA7 Agave indicator. Features of work Designed to work on hedg
MA7 Agave C2 MT4
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Subscribe to the MA7 Trading channel to receive notifications about new programs, updates and other information. Ask questions in the profile on the MQL5 . Description of work The MA7 Agave C2 expert advisor is based on the MA7 Agave indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. After receiving a loss, the expert advisor increases the volume. Detailed information about th
MA7 Agave C3 MT4
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Subscribe to the MA7 Trading channel to receive notifications about new programs, updates and other information. Ask questions in the profile on the MQL5 . Description of work The MA7 Agave C3 expert advisor is based on the MA7 Agave indicator. When a signal from the built-in indicator appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets the takeprofit and the level for opening an averaging position. When the grid is fully opened, the expert advisor sets a stoploss. Only one grid can be opened i
GMMA Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
GMMA Trade X is an EA based on GMMA. GMMA parameters such as MovingAveragePeriod1-24, MovingAverageMAShift1-24, MovingAverageShift1-24 and CandlestickShift1-24 can be adjusted. GMMA Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through GMMA Trade X. Good luck. = == == Inquiries = == == E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Reversal Monster Mini
Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
Experts
The Most advanced and comprehensive EA to trade Trend Reversals/Pullbacks It is a very profitable EA, to trade trends breakout, and manage trades, takeprofit, stoploss, move to breakeven, and trailing stop. The   “Reversal Monster EA”   trades Reversal/Pullbacks when the current price of the pair pullback to a predefined horizontal level or trendline on the currency chart. The opening of the position can be immediate after pullback to the drawn trendline or after closing the candle below/above
FREE
Goal Time
Mourad Ezzaki
Experts
GOAL TIME is an expert advisor based on the notion of time, it studies the change of price according to time, and it finally detects the best time to execute a good order. The EA is based on an indicator that draws a price curve in relation to time, this curve is deduced by an algorithm that analyzes old data. Then, the EA exploits the generated curve and executes the correct order. In case of incorrect choice, the EA has the mission to limit the losses. After a thorough study of this strategy o
Red Hawk EA
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (17)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Red Hawk is a "mean reversion" trading system, that trades during the quiet times of the market. It runs on 9 pairs currently: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUCAD, AUDJPY, EURAUD and USDCAD. Recommended timeframe: M5 Since this kind of strategy works best with low spread and fast execution, I advise using an good ECN broker. IMPORTANT F
CandleMomentum FX
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
CandleMomentum FX – Precision Candlestick & Momentum Trading Bot Overview CandleMomentum FX is a high-performance forex trading bot designed to analyze candlestick patterns and momentum shifts for executing high-precision trades. By combining price action analysis with momentum-based trading, this EA ensures fast and accurate market entries, making it ideal for traders who rely on trend strength and candlestick formations. Key Features Momentum-Based Candlestick Analysis: Detects strong price a
FREE
Matrix Arrow EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (8)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT4 è un consulente esperto unico che può scambiare i segnali MT4 dell'indicatore Matrix Arrow con un pannello commerciale sul grafico, manualmente o automaticamente al 100%. Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 determinerà la tendenza attuale nelle sue fasi iniziali, raccogliendo informazioni e dati da un massimo di 10 indicatori standard, che sono: Indice di movimento direzionale medio (ADX), Indice del canale delle materie prime (CCI), Candele classiche Heiken Ashi, Media mobile, Media
Taranus
Viktor Shpakovskiy
5 (1)
Experts
Taranus is a multifunctional EA, a universal assistant to a trader, designed to work under the control of a trader. The EA has a large set of tools and can work: by indicators, by trading levels, by trend lines, by martingale strategy, trade on news. It has: several filters to determine the trend, a multi-level risk management system, money management, virtual stop loss, universal trailing stop, can work with any type of orders. Set files and a guide to the Taranus EA can be found in the "Commen
HMA Trend Expert
Alexander Fedosov
5 (1)
Experts
HMA Trend robot for professional traders works with a set of Hull moving averages( HMA ). Advisor Parameters Use Trade Panel  — Use the visual panel to configure and trade robot. Lot  — Lot size for a market entry. Take Profit(points)  — Take Profit for an open order. Stop Loss(points)  — Stol Loss for an open order. Max Spread(0 - disabled)  — Maximum allowable spread at which you can enter the market. 0 - disabled. Magic number  — The magic number of the robot. EA Comment  — Comments of robot.
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
FDM Strategy
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
FDM Strategy is an Expert Advisor based on fractals and five dimension method. Five Dimensions expert system is developed based on a theory combining the Chaos Theory with the trading psychology and the effects that each has on the market movement. There is also an ADX (measuring trend strength with average directional movement index) used as a trading filter. Long and Short Trade Signals: If fractal to buy is above the Alligator's Teeth (red line), the pending Sell Stop order must be placed 1 p
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore "Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex: è un ottimo strumento ausiliario nel trading! - L'indicatore calcola e posiziona automaticamente sul grafico i livelli di Fibo e le linee di tendenza locali (colore rosso). - I livelli di Fibonacci indicano le aree chiave in cui il prezzo può invertirsi. - I livelli più importanti sono 23,6%, 38,2%, 50% e 61,8%. - Puoi usarlo per lo scalping di inversione o per il trading di zone grid. - Ci sono molte opportunità per migliorare il tuo sistema attuale us
BreakOut Grid
Catalin Zachiu
Experts
This expert is a combination between a grid and a scalper and it uses a grid of ten pending orders , five for long and five for short , with a 500 point spacing between them with a 100 point scalp target. It has three working modes , first , the entry by level , the expert starts operation when the price aproaches an important trade level ( a former resistance or support) , second , the entry by time , launches the expert at a specific time (input by user) and the third type is continuous operat
Project Infinity
Sergey Yarmish
Experts
The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Experts
Goldex AI: il successo di oggi sarà il frutto di domani SUPER SCONTO PER UN PERIODO LIMITATO! ULTIME 2 COPIE A 299 USD PRIMA CHE IL PREZZO AUMENTI. Segnale in tempo reale > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Set ad alto rischio Manuale e file di configurazione: Contattatemi dopo l'acquisto per ricevere il manuale e i file di configurazione. Prezzo: Il prezzo di partenza è di $899 e aumenterà di $199 ogni dieci vendite. Copie disponibili: 2 Goldex AI - Robot di trading avanzato con reti neurali, trend
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.94 (34)
Experts
L'EA Trend Ai è progettato per funzionare con l'indicatore Trend Ai, che eseguirà la propria analisi di mercato combinando l'identificazione del trend con punti di ingresso e avvisi di inversione attivabili, e acquisirà tutti i segnali dell'indicatore in modo completamente automatico! L'EA contiene una serie di parametri esterni completamente regolabili che consentono al trader di personalizzare l'expert in base alle proprie preferenze. Non appena appare il punto verde, l'EA si preparerà per u
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan  o  Quantum King   gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) PROMOZIONE LANCIO: Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Experts
L'Expert Advisor è un sistema pensato per recuperare posizioni non redditizie.   L'algoritmo dell'autore blocca una posizione perdente, la divide in molte parti separate e chiude ciascuna di esse separatamente. La facile configurazione, il lancio ritardato in caso di drawdown, il blocco, la disabilitazione di altri Expert Advisor, la media con il filtraggio delle tendenze e la chiusura parziale di una posizione in perdita sono integrati in un unico strumento. È l'uso della chiusura delle perdit
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Benvenuti a Indicement! PROP FIRM PRONTO! -> scarica i file del set   qui PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: Ne sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offerta Combo Ultimate     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   mette a frutto i miei 15 anni di esperienza nella creazione di algoritmi di trading professionali per i mercati
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp è un sistema di scalping bidirezionale a breve termine che cerca di ottenere rapidamente profitto da ingressi molto precisi. Segnale live di Scalp Unscalp in arrivo! Il prezzo attuale aumenterà. Prezzo limitato 99 USD Nessuna griglia, nessun martingala. Ogni operazione è indipendente Stop loss fisso disponibile, con sistema virtuale di trailing stop dinamico Pannello di trading interattivo e impostazioni precise della dimensione del lotto Consigliato Grafico: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCH
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Quantum Dark Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4 (3)
Experts
Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Gold on Ichimoku
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
Experts
The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Tecnologia basata sull'intelligenza artificiale con ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA è un Expert Advisor di trading avanzato progettato per GBPUSD e XAUUSD. Si concentra su sicurezza, rendimenti costanti e redditività infinita. A differenza di molti altri EA, che si basano su strategie ad alto rischio come martingala o trading a griglia. Infinity EA impiega una strategia di scalping disciplinata e redditizia basata su reti neurali integrate su apprendimento automatico, tecnologia basata su intelligenz
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader   combina un breakout e una strategia trend-following con un massimo di due operazioni al giorno.  Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per ottenere bonus personali!  È possibile ottenere una copia gratuita del nostro forte supporto e Trend Scanner indicatore, si prega di pm. Io!   Si prega di notare che non vendo i miei EA o set speciali su telegram, è disponibile solo su Mql5 e i miei file set sono disponibili solo sul mio blog qui.  Fai attenzione ai truffatori e non comprare a
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionale per il trading sull’oro con intelligenza artificiale Cherma MT4 è un sistema di trading automatizzato avanzato, progettato appositamente per operare sull’oro (XAUUSD) nel time frame di 5 minuti. Si basa completamente sull’intelligenza artificiale per analizzare il mercato e individuare con precisione i punti di ingresso e uscita. Questo EA è ideale per i trader che cercano una strategia di scalping veloce ed efficiente, eseguendo decine di operazioni og
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro è un sistema per recuperare i prelievi da altri consulenti o da ordini aperti manualmente. RM Pro ha la capacità di adattarsi automaticamente in modo dinamico. Il trader deve selezionare il livello di rischio e il consulente lavorerà in modalità completamente automatica. Può funzionare in modalità di recupero prelievo e in modalità standby! Se un altro consulente genera un prelievo, RM Pro lo disabiliterà, bloccherà la posizione e avvierà il processo di ripristino del depos
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Experts
PIÙ DI 4 ANNI DI RISULTATI COMMERCIALI IN DIRETTA GIÀ     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NUOVA PROMO: Solo poche copie disponibili a 349$ Prossimo prezzo: 449$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis! Assicurati di dare un'occhiata al nostro "   pacchetto combo Ultimate EA   " nel nostro   blog promozionale   !!   LEGGERE LA GUIDA ALL'INSTALLAZIONE PRIMA DI ESEGUIRE L'EA!!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Altri risultati live   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanc
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Experts
HFT Prop Firm EA, noto anche come Green Man per via del suo logo distintivo, è un Expert Advisor (EA) progettato specificamente per superare le sfide o le valutazioni delle società di trading proprietarie (prop firms) che consentono strategie di trading ad alta frequenza (HFT). Per un periodo limitato: utilità gratuite del valore di $198 quando acquisti HFT Prop Firm EA Versione MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Monitoraggio delle prestazioni della sfida HFT (a partire da $200):
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Experts
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSIONE ULTRA OTTIMIZZATA – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , nella sua versione MT4, è il rilascio più potente, stabile e raffinato fino ad oggi. HFT è uno scalper ad alta frequenza che opera esclusivamente sull’Oro (XAUUSD) nel timeframe M1, eseguendo un gran numero di operazioni ogni giorno. Supporta una leva finanziaria fino a 1:500 e funziona con size di lotto molto ragionevoli per una vera strategia di scalping. Per questo motivo, è necessario utilizzare conti dedicati al trading scalpi
Open lock
Sergey Likho
4.07 (43)
Experts
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: La nostra tecnologia al tuo fianco! Manuale e file di configurazione: contattami dopo l'acquisto per ricevere il manuale e i file di configurazione. Prezzo: il prezzo aumenta in base al numero di licenze vendute. Copie disponibili: 5 Fare trading sull'oro, uno degli asset più volatili del mercato finanziario, richiede elevata precisione, un'analisi accurata e una gestione del rischio estremamente efficace. Il Javier Gold Scalper è stato sviluppato proprio per integrare ques
Anibus
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
Experts
Only 5 copies at 350$- then  price to 600$ Introducing elite Anibus Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 4/5 Why this ea number one in market ? it can work in any pair / metal/ crypto specially design to work crypto currency BTCUSD Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution with powerful hedging strategy. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Pr
Altri dall’autore
MA7 Agave MT4
Andrey Minaev
Indicatori
Subscribe to the 'MA7 Trading' channel to receive notifications about new programs, updates and other information. Ask questions in the profile on the MQL5 . Description of work The 'MA7 Agave' indicator is based on the standard Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) indicator. Shows the intersection of the +DI and -DI lines. Detailed information about the 'MA7 Agave' indicator. Indicator settings General settings: ADX period - Average Directional Movement Index indicator period. 'MA7 Flax
MA7 Flax MT4
Andrey Minaev
Indicatori
Subscribe to the 'MA7 Trading' channel to receive notifications about new programs, updates and other information. Ask questions in the profile on the MQL5 . Description of work The 'MA7 Flax' indicator is based on the standard Average True Range (ATR) indicator and candle data. Shows candles that are larger in size relative to the ATR indicator value. Detailed information about the 'MA7 Flax' indicator. Indicator settings General settings: ATR period – Average True Range indicator period; AT
MA7 Viola MT4
Andrey Minaev
Indicatori
Subscribe to the 'MA7 Trading' channel to receive notifications about new programs, updates and other information. Ask questions in the profile on the MQL5 . Description of work The 'MA7 Viola' indicator is based on the standard Moving Average (MA) indicator. Shows a sharp increase or decrease in the moving average. Detailed information about the 'MA7 Viola' indicator. Indicator settings General settings: Difference – difference between the last two MA values, percentage; Period ; Method ; Ap
MA7 Galega MT4
Andrey Minaev
Indicatori
Subscribe to the 'MA7 Trading' channel to receive notifications about new programs, updates and other information. Ask questions in the profile on the MQL5 . Description of work The 'MA7 Galega' indicator is based on the standard Moving Average (MA) indicator. Shows a puncture of the moving average. Detailed information about the 'MA7 Galega' indicator. Indicator settings General settings: Period – MA period; Method – MA method; Apply to – price type; Consider the direction of the candle . M
MA7 Ixora MT4
Andrey Minaev
Indicatori
Subscribe to the 'MA7 Trading' channel to receive notifications about new programs, updates and other information. Ask questions in the profile on the MQL5 . Description of work The 'MA7 Ixora' indicator is based on the standard Moving Average (MA) indicator. Shows the intersection of the fast and slow moving averages. Detailed information about the 'MA7 Ixora' indicator. Indicator settings General settings: Consider the direction of the candle . Fast moving average settings: Period – MA per
MA7 Flax C1 MT4
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Subscribe to the MA7 Trading channel to receive notifications about new programs, updates and other information. Ask questions in the profile on the MQL5 . Description of work The MA7 Flax C1 expert advisor is based on the MA7 Flax indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. Detailed information about the MA7 Flax indicator. Features of work Designed to work on hedge a
MA7 Hypnum MT4
Andrey Minaev
Indicatori
Subscribe to the 'MA7 Trading' channel to receive notifications about new programs, updates and other information. Ask questions in the profile on the MQL5 . Description of work The 'MA7 Hypnum' indicator is based on the standard Commodity Channel Index (CCI) indicator. Shows overbought and oversold zones. Detailed information about the 'MA7 Hypnum' indicator. Indicator settings General settings: Period – period of the CCI indicator; Apply to – price type for calculating the CCI indicator; Up
MA7 Hypnum C1 MT4
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Subscribe to the MA7 Trading channel to receive notifications about new programs, updates and other information. Ask questions in the profile on the MQL5 . Description of work The MA7 Hypnum C1 expert advisor is based on the MA7 Hypnum indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. Detailed information about the MA7 Hypnum indicator. Features of work Designed to work on h
MA7 Aster MT4
Andrey Minaev
Indicatori
Subscribe to the 'MA7 Trading' channel to receive notifications about new programs, updates and other information. Ask questions in the profile on the MQL5 . Description of work The 'MA7 Aster' indicator is based on the standard Moving Average (MA) indicator. Shows the price deviation from the moving average. Detailed information about the 'MA7 Aster' indicator. Indicator settings General settings: Period – MA period; Method – MA method; Apply to – price type; Minimum distance – minimum dista
MA7 Viola C1 MT4
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Subscribe to the 'MA7 Trading' channel to receive notifications about new programs, updates and other information. Ask questions in the profile on the MQL5 . Description of work The 'MA7 Viola C1' expert advisor is based on the 'MA7 Viola indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. Detailed information about the 'MA7 Viola' indicator. Features of work Designed to work
MA7 Flax C2 MT4
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Subscribe to the 'MA7 Trading' channel to receive notifications about new programs, updates and other information. Ask questions in the profile on the MQL5 . Description of work The 'MA7 Flax C2' expert advisor is based on the 'MA7 Flax' indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. After receiving a loss, the expert advisor increases the volume. Detailed information abou
MA7 Galega C1 MT4
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Subscribe to the 'MA7 Trading' channel to receive notifications about new programs, updates and other information. Ask questions in the profile on the MQL5 . Description of work The 'MA7 Galega C1' expert advisor is based on the 'MA7 Galega indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. Detailed information about the 'MA7 Galega' indicator. Features of work Designed to wo
MA7 Hypnum C2 MT4
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Subscribe to the 'MA7 Trading' channel to receive notifications about new programs, updates and other information. Ask questions in the profile on the MQL5 . Description of work The 'MA7 Hypnum C2' expert advisor is based on the 'MA7 Hypnum' indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. After receiving a loss, the expert advisor increases the volume. Detailed information
MA7 Clover MT4
Andrey Minaev
Indicatori
Subscribe to the MA7 Trading channel to receive notifications about new programs, updates and other information. Ask questions in the profile on the MQL5 . Description of work The MA7 Clover indicator is based on candle shapes. Shows the "Pin Bar" candle pattern. Detailed information about the MA7 Clover indicator. Indicator settings General settings: Min body size ; Max body size ; Min nose size ; Max nose size ; Minimum pattern size ; Maximum pattern size ; Analysis of the candle direction
MA7 Galega C2 MT4
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Subscribe to the 'MA7 Trading' channel to receive notifications about new programs, updates and other information. Ask questions in the profile on the MQL5 . Description of work The 'MA7 Galega C2' expert advisor is based on the 'MA7 Galega' indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. After receiving a loss, the expert advisor increases the volume. Detailed information
MA7 Clover C1 MT4
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Subscribe to the MA7 Trading channel to receive notifications about new programs, updates and other information. Ask questions in the profile on the MQL5 . Description of work The MA7 Clover C1 expert advisor is based on the MA7 Clover indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. Detailed information about the MA7 Clover indicator. Features of work Designed to work on h
MA7 Aster C1 MT4
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Subscribe to the MA7 Trading channel to receive notifications about new programs, updates and other information. Ask questions in the profile on the MQL5 . Description of work The MA7 Aster C1 expert advisor is based on the MA7 Aster indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. Detailed information about the MA7 Aster indicator. Features of work Designed to work on hedg
MA7 Moss MT4
Andrey Minaev
Indicatori
Subscribe to the MA7 Trading channel to receive notifications about new programs, updates and other information. Ask questions in the profile on the MQL5 . Description of work The MA7 Moss indicator is based on the standard Accelerator Oscillator (AC) indicator. Shows overbought and oversold zones. Detailed information about the MA7 Moss indicator. Indicator settings General settings: Upper level ; Lower level . Message settings: Send message to the terminal (Alert) – permission to send mess
MA7 Ixora C2 MT4
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Subscribe to the 'MA7 Trading' channel to receive notifications about new programs, updates and other information. Ask questions in the profile on the MQL5 . Description of work The 'MA7 Ixora C2' expert advisor is based on the 'MA7 Ixora' indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. After receiving a loss, the expert advisor increases the volume. Detailed information ab
MA7 Moss C1 MT4
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Subscribe to the MA7 Trading channel to receive notifications about new programs, updates and other information. Ask questions in the profile on the MQL5 . Description of work The MA7 Moss C1 expert advisor is based on the MA7 Moss indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. Detailed information about the MA7 Moss indicator. Features of work Designed to work on hedge a
MA7 Aster C2 MT4
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Subscribe to the MA7 Trading channel to receive notifications about new programs, updates and other information. Ask questions in the profile on the MQL5 . Description of work The MA7 Aster C2 expert advisor is based on the MA7 Aster indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. After receiving a loss, the expert advisor increases the volume. Detailed information about th
MA7 Clover C2 MT4
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Subscribe to the MA7 Trading channel to receive notifications about new programs, updates and other information. Ask questions in the profile on the MQL5 . Description of work The MA7 Clover C2 expert advisor is based on the MA7 Clover indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. After receiving a loss, the expert advisor increases the volume. Detailed information about
MA7 Moss C2 MT4
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Subscribe to the MA7 Trading channel to receive notifications about new programs, updates and other information. Ask questions in the profile on the MQL5 . Description of work The MA7 Moss C2 expert advisor is based on the MA7 Moss indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. After receiving a loss, the expert advisor increases the volume. Detailed information about the
MA7 Viola C2 MT4
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Subscribe to the MA7 Trading channel to receive notifications about new programs, updates and other information. Ask questions in the profile on the MQL5 . Description of work The MA7 Viola C2 expert advisor is based on the MA7 Viola indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. After receiving a loss, the expert advisor increases the volume. Detailed information about th
MA7 Agave C1 MT4
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Subscribe to the MA7 Trading channel to receive notifications about new programs, updates and other information. Ask questions in the profile on the MQL5 . Description of work The MA7 Agave C1 expert advisor is based on the MA7 Agave indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. Detailed information about the MA7 Agave indicator. Features of work Designed to work on hedg
MA7 Agave C2 MT4
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Subscribe to the MA7 Trading channel to receive notifications about new programs, updates and other information. Ask questions in the profile on the MQL5 . Description of work The MA7 Agave C2 expert advisor is based on the MA7 Agave indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. After receiving a loss, the expert advisor increases the volume. Detailed information about th
MA7 Agave C3 MT4
Andrey Minaev
Experts
Subscribe to the MA7 Trading channel to receive notifications about new programs, updates and other information. Ask questions in the profile on the MQL5 . Description of work The MA7 Agave C3 expert advisor is based on the MA7 Agave indicator. When a signal from the built-in indicator appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets the takeprofit and the level for opening an averaging position. When the grid is fully opened, the expert advisor sets a stoploss. Only one grid can be opened i
MA7 Agave MT5
Andrey Minaev
Indicatori
Subscribe to the 'MA7 Trading' channel to receive notifications about new programs, updates and other information. Ask questions in the profile on the MQL5 . Description of work The 'MA7 Agave' indicator is based on the standard Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) indicator. Shows the intersection of the +DI and -DI lines. Detailed information about the 'MA7 Agave' indicator. Indicator settings General settings: ADX period - Average Directional Movement Index indicator period. 'MA7 Flax
MA7 Flax MT5
Andrey Minaev
Indicatori
Subscribe to the 'MA7 Trading' channel to receive notifications about new programs, updates and other information. Ask questions in the profile on the MQL5 . Description of work The 'MA7 Flax' indicator is based on the standard Average True Range (ATR) indicator and candle data. Shows candles that are larger in size relative to the ATR indicator value. Detailed information about the 'MA7 Flax' indicator. Indicator settings General settings: ATR period – Average True Range indicator period; AT
MA7 Viola MT5
Andrey Minaev
Indicatori
Subscribe to the 'MA7 Trading' channel to receive notifications about new programs, updates and other information. Ask questions in the profile on the MQL5 . Description of work The 'MA7 Viola' indicator is based on the standard Moving Average (MA) indicator. Shows a sharp increase or decrease in the moving average. Detailed information about the 'MA7 Viola' indicator. Indicator settings General settings: Difference – difference between the last two MA values, percentage; Period ; Method ; Ap
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione