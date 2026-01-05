AstroBot

AstroBot  is an Expert Advisor designed for the 10-minute timeframe on EURUSD, EURJPY, and USDJPY. It automatically looks for “overextended” price areas and potential pullbacks, then manages trades based on predefined rules.

How it works

  • Entry logic:
    The EA uses Bollinger Bands (price range boundaries) and MACD (momentum confirmation).

    • If price approaches the lower Bollinger area and MACD confirms, it opens a BUY.

    • If price approaches the upper Bollinger area and MACD confirms, it opens a SELL.

  • Grid add-ons:
    If price moves against the position, the EA can add trades using a GridStepPips distance, increasing volume via Fibonacci or Multiplier (your choice), up to MaxOrders.

  • Profit locking:
    Once the basket reaches profit relative to the average price by TrailStartPips, the EA activates a trailing stop and moves the stop level by TrailStopPips to lock profits on pullbacks.

Key benefits

  • Fully automated trading with clear rules.

  • Suits range / mean-reversion pullback scenarios.

  • Flexible risk controls: MaxOrders, GridStepPips, lot scaling (Fibo/Multiplier).

  • Built-in anti-duplicate protection to avoid repeated entries on the same level.

⚠️ Note: grid + lot scaling is a high-risk approach (there is no hard initial SL in the code; profit is mainly protected via trailing). Use small lot sizes, backtest first, and keep MaxOrders under control.

     Recommended balance: $1000
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione