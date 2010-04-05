MA7 Flax C2 MT4;

Subscribe to the 'MA7 Trading' channel to receive notifications about new programs, updates and other information. Ask questions in the profile on the MQL5.





Description of work

The 'MA7 Flax C2' expert advisor is based on the 'MA7 Flax' indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. After receiving a loss, the expert advisor increases the volume.

Detailed information about the 'MA7 Flax' indicator.







Features of work



Designed to work on hedge accounts;

Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage;

Stoploss and takeprofit are not installed on the server; the expert advisor itself closes positions when these levels are reached.

Note: before running the advisor, the settings need to be optimized for a specific instrument and timeframe.

Detailed information about the expert advisor settings can be found in the article 'Class C2 expert advisors'.





Expert advisor settings

General settings:

Timeframe – timeframe from which signals come;

Magic – designed to identify your positions.





Money management settings:

Position volume – position volume, lots;

Multiplier after loss – position volume multiplier after a losing position;

Loss number before increasing volume – number of losses before the position volume increases;

Losses number to reset volume – number of losses to reset the position volume.





Position opening settings:

'MA7 Flax' settings – settings of the 'MA7 Flax' indicator:

ATR period – ATR period;

ATR multiplier – ATR value multiplier;

Remove subsequent arrows – removes subsequent arrows in one direction.





Position closing settings:

StopLoss – distance to loss limitation, points;

TakeProfit – distance to profit taking, points.





Display settings:

StopLoss color;

StopLoss line style;

StopLoss line width;

TakeProfit color;

TakeProfit line style;

TakeProfit line width.





'MA7 Flax' indicators:

MA7 Flax MT4;

MA7 Flax MT5.





Expert advisors based on the 'MA7 Flax' indicator:

MA7 Flax C1 MT4;

MA7 Flax C1 MT5;

MA7 Flax C2 MT4;

MA7 Flax C2 MT5.