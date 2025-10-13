Sun Bin SCF is an Expert Advisor that identifies moments when market participants act in the same direction.

It observes recent price bars and volume to detect situations where buyers or sellers dominate together.

When a consistent crowd movement appears, the EA opens a trade in the same direction and manages it using pre-defined risk and exit rules.





Main Features:

- Crowd detection based on consecutive bars with similar direction.

- Volume confirmation to avoid false signals in low-activity markets.

- ATR-based stop loss and take profit with optional trailing stop and breakeven.

- Daily trade and loss limits to control risk exposure.

- Automatic cooldown between trades to prevent overtrading.





The EA can be applied to 1min timeframe.





This tool is intended for algorithmic trade management and does not guarantee trading profits.