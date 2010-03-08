Impulse fractals indicator MT4
- Indicatori
- Ekaterina Saltykova
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Impulse fractals indicator - is counter-trend oriented complex market fractal pattern.
Market creates bull/bear impulse, trend starts, fractals on impulsed wave are an agressive pullback signals.
Buy arrow is plotted when market is bearish and it's impulse showed up-side fractal, and sell arrow is plotted when market is bullish and it's impulse showed dn-side fractal.
Main indicator's adjustable inputs :
- impulsePeriod - main period of impulse histogram
- filterPeriod - smoothes impulse according it's value
Main Indicator's Features
- Signals are not repaint, late or disappear;
- Every signal comes at the open of new bar(system uses only confirmed signals);
- Indicator has Alerts, Mail and Push notifications(allow to trade out of PC, from smartphone/mobile app);
- Indicator has profit/loss targets;
Recommendations for trading
- Volatility popular markets with low spread;
- Best timeframes - M5-H4 timeframe;