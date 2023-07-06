Ai UsDCaD MT4

2

Only 5 copies for $220, next price: $240(3 copies left)

For testing, in the settings, it is better to enable the full trade option.

    An expert based on artificial intelligence ( AI )
    For USDCAD in time frame 15 and 30 minutes, 1 and 4 hours and daily
    With Relatively large number of signals
    (To receive all the signals: activate the full trade option in the settings and run the expert at the same time in several time frames)
    Has a TP and a SL
    Without the use of dangerous strategies such as martingales and hedges



      Symbol
    		  USDCAD
      Time frames
    		  M15 , M30 , H1 , H4 , D1
      Minimum Deposit
    		  50$
      Brokers
    		  Any brokers
      Leverage
    		  +50



    Features of this expert:

    Large number of trades

    It has many settings (Over time, I will add the necessary settings)

    Without the use of risky trades such as martingales and hedges

    Can be used in USDCAD symbols

    Can be used in 15 and 30 minute time frames and 1 and 4 hours and daily

    Tested in the most reputable brokers in the world

    Has a TP and a SL

    Profit limit and loss limit are fixed

    R/R = 1 (SL=TP)




        How does this expert work:

        This specialist works on the basis of complex artificial intelligence calculations.

        We transfer data from previous years (data from several reputable brokers), types of patterns (candlestick patterns, harmonic patterns, etc.), specific areas (support, resistance, rand price, etc.), personalized indicators (the most     reliable and newest indicators) to AI. We gave it and this artificial intelligence has reached the level you see after 7 months of training in very strong and advanced systems.

        Our training continues...



            How to work with this expert:

            run this expert.

            Allow the expert to trade.




                Some important points:

                Use this expert only on the USDCAD symbol

                Use this expert only in M15 , M30 , H1 , H4 and D1 time frames

                You can use a variety of brokers, but try to use large and famous brokers

                Default settings are great, so you do not need a separate settings file

                If you have any questions or concerns, be sure to let me know

                If you need any settings, be sure to let me know

                We update this expert every 1 to 2 months to reach an almost complete version and solve its problems. All updates are free



                    Help files:

                    A complete guide to buying and using experts: Ai UsDCaD Guid

                    Ai USDCAD Frequently Asked Question: FAQ

                    Ai USDCAD Settings Guide: Settings Guide



                      matteofalanga
                      100
                      matteofalanga 2023.08.07 12:26 
                       

                      Very good results so far

                      Levent Kaykusuz
                      804
                      Levent Kaykusuz 2023.09.19 20:22 
                       

                      scammer

                      Dominic
                      304
                      Dominic 2023.09.06 17:06 
                       

                      I bought all three experts and only made losses. When you contact the developer, he always says to be patient and that a new update will come soon. Every update is exactly the same bad, no matter which broker. You can forget about getting your money back. DO NOT BUY THIS EXPERT! IS A SCAMMER!

                      matteofalanga
                      100
                      matteofalanga 2023.08.07 12:26 
                       

                      Very good results so far

                      Shahboz5358
                      25
                      Shahboz5358 2023.07.20 18:43 
                       

                      not a good product

