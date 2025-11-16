is a precision-engineered automated trading system builtIt delivers fast and accurate sniper entries with, strict filtering, and stable execution — ideal for personal accounts and fully





Risk & Trade Management

Fixed Dollar Take Profit for precise and consistent exit behavior

Optional Trailing Stop with adjustable trigger distance

Fixed Dollar Stop Loss or Equity Drawdown Stop

Spread and terminal validation for safer order execution

Internal expiry protection and magic number isolation

All actions including opening, managing, and closing trades occur completely automatically.





Prop Firm Ready

Gold Sniper RSI Pro is structured to respect prop firm trading rules, including:

Low drawdown entry logic

Consistent risk per trade

No aggressive grid or martingale

No excessive lot scaling

Clean execution on XAUUSD

Compatible with FTMO, MFF, Funding Pips, TFT, and other top prop firms

Its stable behavior and controlled risk make it suitable for evaluation and funded phases.





Set Files & Configuration

This EA is optimized for XAUUSD only.

For best results:

Always load the provided SET file

Adjust trailing stop points according to your broker’s point size and decimal format

(3-digit, 2-digit, or synthetic Gold symbols)





Recommended Timeframes & Balance

H1 timeframe → Minimum recommended balance: $1000

M1 timeframe → Minimum recommended balance: $1000

(higher accuracy but more sensitive to spread conditions)



Main Features Sniper entry system using RSI + EMA

Very low drawdown entry logic

Simple 1-trade structure (no grid, no martingale)

Clean, fast, and lightweight code

Internal security & expiry validation

Works on 3-digit and 5-digit Gold brokers

Operating Notes Works only on XAUUSD

Market conditions can vary; test using Strategy Tester or demo before live use

Proper money management is recommended for long-term performance





Support & Updates

Support is available through MQL5 messages.

Future updates may include additional filters, re-entry logic options, and internal optimizations.





Disclaimer

Trading involves risk.

This EA does not guarantee profits and should be used with proper risk management.

Gold Sniper RSI Pro operates fully inside MT4 with no external DLLs and meets all MQL5 Market compliance standards.