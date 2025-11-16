Gold Sniper RSI PRO

Gold Sniper RSI Pro is a precision-engineered automated trading system built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold).
It delivers fast and accurate sniper entries with low drawdown, strict filtering, and stable execution — ideal for personal accounts and fully Prop Firm Ready.


Risk & Trade Management

  • Fixed Dollar Take Profit for precise and consistent exit behavior

  • Optional Trailing Stop with adjustable trigger distance

  • Fixed Dollar Stop Loss or Equity Drawdown Stop

  • Spread and terminal validation for safer order execution

  • Internal expiry protection and magic number isolation

All actions including opening, managing, and closing trades occur completely automatically.


Prop Firm Ready

Gold Sniper RSI Pro is structured to respect prop firm trading rules, including:

  • Low drawdown entry logic

  • Consistent risk per trade

  • No aggressive grid or martingale

  • No excessive lot scaling

  • Clean execution on XAUUSD

  • Compatible with FTMO, MFF, Funding Pips, TFT, and other top prop firms

Its stable behavior and controlled risk make it suitable for evaluation and funded phases.


Set Files & Configuration

This EA is optimized for XAUUSD only.
For best results:

  • Always load the provided SET file

  • Adjust trailing stop points according to your broker’s point size and decimal format
    (3-digit, 2-digit, or synthetic Gold symbols)


Recommended Timeframes & Balance

  • H1 timeframe → Minimum recommended balance: $1000

  • M1 timeframe → Minimum recommended balance: $1000
    (higher accuracy but more sensitive to spread conditions)


Main Features

  • Sniper entry system using RSI + EMA

  • Very low drawdown entry logic

  • Simple 1-trade structure (no grid, no martingale)

  • Clean, fast, and lightweight code

  • Internal security & expiry validation

  • Works on 3-digit and 5-digit Gold brokers


Operating Notes

  • Works only on XAUUSD

  • Market conditions can vary; test using Strategy Tester or demo before live use

  • Proper money management is recommended for long-term performance


Support & Updates

Support is available through MQL5 messages.
Future updates may include additional filters, re-entry logic options, and internal optimizations.


Disclaimer

Trading involves risk.
This EA does not guarantee profits and should be used with proper risk management.
Gold Sniper RSI Pro operates fully inside MT4 with no external DLLs and meets all MQL5 Market compliance standards.

