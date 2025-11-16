Gold Sniper RSI PRO

5

Gold Sniper RSI Pro is an automated trading Expert Advisor designed for use on the XAUUSD (Gold) symbol in MetaTrader. The system is built to execute trades automatically based on predefined market conditions and user-configured parameters.

This is my client account that I personally manage.
You can clearly see the real profits generated using a combined strategy of Smart Grid Hedging EA (MT4) and Gold Sniper RSI PRO.
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2350619


The EA follows a disciplined, rule-based execution model and is intended for traders who prefer structured automation over manual decision-making.

Trading Style

The Expert Advisor operates with a single active position at a time, focusing on controlled trade execution rather than aggressive trade frequency. Trading activity varies depending on market conditions and the selected chart timeframe.

The EA does not employ high-risk techniques such as grid, martingale, or position multiplication.

Risk Management

Gold Sniper RSI Pro includes multiple built-in risk control options that allow users to define their preferred exposure:

  • Configurable stop loss and take profit levels

  • Optional trailing stop functionality

  • Spread filter to avoid unfavorable trading conditions

  • Equity and safety checks to protect the account

  • Magic number support for running multiple EAs

These features allow flexible adjustment according to individual risk tolerance.

Symbol and Timeframe

  • Designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Compatible with multiple timeframes

  • Lower timeframes may produce more activity but require stable trading conditions

Setup and Usage

Before live trading, users are advised to:

  • Attach the EA to an XAUUSD chart in MetaTrader

  • Adjust input settings according to broker specifications

  • Confirm symbol pricing format and spread behavior

  • Test the EA in Strategy Tester or on a demo account

The EA can be configured for different account sizes through position size settings.

Technical Characteristics

  • Fully automated execution

  • Internal safety and validation checks

  • No external DLL usage

  • Operates entirely within the MetaTrader platform

Testing and Responsibility

Users are strongly encouraged to test the Expert Advisor in a demo environment before using it on a live account. Market conditions, broker execution, and volatility may impact performance.

Automated trading involves risk, and users should ensure the EA aligns with their trading objectives and risk tolerance.

Support and Updates

Support is available through the MQL5 messaging system.
Future updates may include performance refinements and additional configuration options.

Comentários 3
Yeoh Kian Hui
144
Yeoh Kian Hui 2025.12.12 14:56 
 

very interesting sniper bot! will be awaiting good results from it hopefully!

MavericksProPlus
Langtha Prosanta Daudung
Experts
The  MaverickProPlus  is a fully automated EA design for trading EURUSD pair. It is design to trade along the trend and also trade during reversal. It uses adaptive grid strategy. In adaptive grid strategy the distance between the trade is not fixed, the entry of next trade is base on most favorable market condition to close the trade in profit. So the risk associated with normal  grid/Martingale  strategy is considerably reduced by adopting adaptive grid distance strategy.  Back tested for 5 y
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Gold Titanium
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Experts
Gold Titanium EA   is a fully automated trading system that trades on the most popular major currency pairs XAU USD   on   H1  Time Frame. It’s pure Price Action trading, mean reversal system that utilizes peakedness of market distribution to identify trend reversals safely. This Scalping EA uses a unique trading system that combines sophisticated automated trading with user discretion.   Gold Titanium   is one most advanced scalping systems and is best used with reputable Low Spread ECN Broker
Black Out EA
Jason Thato Hartley
Experts
Thank you for visiting us. We would like to introduce our new BLACK OUT EA which comes along with a moving average indicator for better trading This EA open and closes trades for you, no need to stress yourself. You can trade on any broker using any time frame . there are no restrictions!! You can easily increase your Lot size on the EA settings Backtest was done for two months. stay tuned for more !!!
Mais do autor
Smart Grid Hedging EA MT4
Chapla Hardik K
5 (1)
Experts
Smart Grid Hedging EA MT4 is an automated Expert Advisor designed for structured grid and hedging strategies. This is my   client account   that I personally manage. You can clearly see the   real profits   generated using a   combined strategy of Smart Grid Hedging EA (MT4) and Gold Sniper RSI PRO . https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2350619 It manages trading activity according to predefined user parameters and market conditions. The system performs trade opening, management, and closing auto
Filtro:
Ravi Patel
18
Ravi Patel 2025.12.18 15:51 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

Chapla Hardik K
255
Resposta do desenvolvedor Chapla Hardik K 2025.12.18 15:52
Thank you for your feedback!
Kishan Umretiya
18
Kishan Umretiya 2025.12.18 14:31 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

Chapla Hardik K
255
Resposta do desenvolvedor Chapla Hardik K 2025.12.18 14:42
Thank you for your feedback! The Sniper Bot is designed for precision trading with disciplined risk control and ongoing optimization.
Yeoh Kian Hui
144
Yeoh Kian Hui 2025.12.12 14:56 
 

very interesting sniper bot! will be awaiting good results from it hopefully!

Chapla Hardik K
255
Resposta do desenvolvedor Chapla Hardik K 2025.12.13 03:55
Thank you for your feedback! The Sniper Bot is designed for precision trading with disciplined risk control and ongoing optimization.
Responder ao comentário