Gold Sniper RSI Pro is an automated trading Expert Advisor designed for use on the XAUUSD (Gold) symbol in MetaTrader. The system is built to execute trades automatically based on predefined market conditions and user-configured parameters.

live client account that is managed by me.

The account demonstrates trading activity using a combined approach based on Smart Grid Hedging EA (MT4) and Gold Sniper RSI PRO.

Monitoring of the account is available via the MQL5 Signals service:

The EA follows a disciplined, rule-based execution model and is intended for traders who prefer structured automation over manual decision-making.

Trading Style

The Expert Advisor operates with a single active position at a time, focusing on controlled trade execution rather than aggressive trade frequency. Trading activity varies depending on market conditions and the selected chart timeframe.

The EA does not employ high-risk techniques such as grid, martingale, or position multiplication.

Risk Management

Gold Sniper RSI Pro includes multiple built-in risk control options that allow users to define their preferred exposure:

Configurable stop loss and take profit levels

Optional trailing stop functionality

Spread filter to avoid unfavorable trading conditions

Equity and safety checks to protect the account

Magic number support for running multiple EAs

These features allow flexible adjustment according to individual risk tolerance.

Symbol and Timeframe

Designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold)

Compatible with multiple timeframes

Lower timeframes may produce more activity but require stable trading conditions

Setup and Usage

Before live trading, users are advised to:

Attach the EA to an XAUUSD chart in MetaTrader

Adjust input settings according to broker specifications

Confirm symbol pricing format and spread behavior

Test the EA in Strategy Tester or on a demo account

The EA can be configured for different account sizes through position size settings.

Technical Characteristics

Fully automated execution

Internal safety and validation checks

No external DLL usage

Operates entirely within the MetaTrader platform

Testing and Responsibility

Users are strongly encouraged to test the Expert Advisor in a demo environment before using it on a live account. Market conditions, broker execution, and volatility may impact performance.

Automated trading involves risk, and users should ensure the EA aligns with their trading objectives and risk tolerance.

Support and Updates

Support is available through the MQL5 messaging system.

Future updates may include performance refinements and additional configuration options.