Gold Sniper RSI PRO

5

Gold Sniper RSI Pro is an automated trading Expert Advisor designed for use on the XAUUSD (Gold) symbol in MetaTrader. The system is built to execute trades automatically based on predefined market conditions and user-configured parameters.

This is a live client account that is managed by me.
Monitoring of the account is available via the MQL5 Signals service:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2350720


The EA follows a disciplined, rule-based execution model and is intended for traders who prefer structured automation over manual decision-making.

Trading Style

The Expert Advisor operates with a single active position at a time, focusing on controlled trade execution rather than aggressive trade frequency. Trading activity varies depending on market conditions and the selected chart timeframe.

The EA does not employ high-risk techniques such as grid, martingale, or position multiplication.

Risk Management

Gold Sniper RSI Pro includes multiple built-in risk control options that allow users to define their preferred exposure:

  • Configurable stop loss and take profit levels

  • Optional trailing stop functionality

  • Spread filter to avoid unfavorable trading conditions

  • Equity and safety checks to protect the account

  • Magic number support for running multiple EAs

These features allow flexible adjustment according to individual risk tolerance.

Symbol and Timeframe

  • Designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Compatible with multiple timeframes

  • Lower timeframes may produce more activity but require stable trading conditions

Setup and Usage

Before live trading, users are advised to:

  • Attach the EA to an XAUUSD chart in MetaTrader

  • Adjust input settings according to broker specifications

  • Confirm symbol pricing format and spread behavior

  • Test the EA in Strategy Tester or on a demo account

The EA can be configured for different account sizes through position size settings.

Technical Characteristics

  • Fully automated execution

  • Internal safety and validation checks

  • No external DLL usage

  • Operates entirely within the MetaTrader platform

Testing and Responsibility

Users are strongly encouraged to test the Expert Advisor in a demo environment before using it on a live account. Market conditions, broker execution, and volatility may impact performance.

Automated trading involves risk, and users should ensure the EA aligns with their trading objectives and risk tolerance.

Support and Updates

Support is available through the MQL5 messaging system.
Future updates may include performance refinements and additional configuration options.

Yeoh Kian Hui
216
Yeoh Kian Hui 2025.12.12 14:56 
 

very interesting sniper bot! will be awaiting good results from it hopefully!

Ravi Patel
18
Ravi Patel 2025.12.18 15:51 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

Chapla Hardik K
260
개발자의 답변 Chapla Hardik K 2025.12.18 15:52
Thank you for your feedback!
Kishan Umretiya
18
Kishan Umretiya 2025.12.18 14:31 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

Chapla Hardik K
260
개발자의 답변 Chapla Hardik K 2025.12.18 14:42
Thank you for your feedback! The Sniper Bot is designed for precision trading with disciplined risk control and ongoing optimization.
Yeoh Kian Hui
216
Yeoh Kian Hui 2025.12.12 14:56 
 

very interesting sniper bot! will be awaiting good results from it hopefully!

Chapla Hardik K
260
개발자의 답변 Chapla Hardik K 2025.12.13 03:55
Thank you for your feedback! The Sniper Bot is designed for precision trading with disciplined risk control and ongoing optimization.
