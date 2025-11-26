Quantum ICT Concepts

QUANTUM ICT CONCEPTS PRO EA- 4GURUS EDITION

QUANTUM ICT CONCEPTS - Next Generation Smart Money Automation
Where Institutional Intelligence Meets Quantum-Grade Execution So Advanced for Meant Gurus 

EXCLUSIVE LAUNCH OFFER
 BLACK FRIDAY SPECIAL: $299.00 (Normal Price: $1,499.00) VALID FOR NEXT 15 SALES ONLY - THEN PRICE INCREASES TO $1,999.00

 Overview
QUANTUM ICT CONCEPTS PRO EA represents the evolution of institutional trading automation. Built on the foundation of Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology, this Expert Advisor transcends traditional algorithmic trading by incorporating quantum-level market analysis with 60+ advanced filters and 10 institutional-grade strategies.

Engineered specifically for:

·  Prop Firm Challenge Specialists (FTMO, MyForexFunds, The5ers)

·  Institutional Strategy Enthusiasts

·  Professional Algorithmic Traders

·  Smart Money Concept Practitioners

·  Multi-Market Portfolio Managers

Supported Instruments:

· Forex Majors: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD

· Metals: XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD (Silver)

· Indices: US30, NAS100, S&P500, GER40

· Commodities: Oil, Natural Gas

 What Makes QUANTUM ICT CONCEPTS Elite
1. QUANTUM FILTER MATRIX™ - 60 Advanced Filters
Unlike traditional EAs with 5-10 basic filters, QUANTUM ICT deploys 60 institutional-grade filters organized into 8 intelligent categories:

Category 1: CORE ICT (Filters 0-18)
· Liquidity Engineering & Sweep Detection

· Fair Value Gap (FVG) Analysis

· Order Block (OB) Validation with Breaker Logic

· Optimal Trade Entry (OTE) Fibonacci Zones

· Market Structure Shift (MSS) Confirmation

· Displacement & Imbalance Detection

Category 2: PREMIUM/DISCOUNT MODEL (Filters 19-21)
· Weekly/Daily Range Positioning

· Equilibrium Zone Analysis (50% Price)

· Session-Based Momentum Validation

Category 3: INSTITUTIONAL BEHAVIOR (Filters 22-30)
· Absorption Trading Patterns

· Exhaustion Detection (Buyer/Seller Fatigue)

· Volume Profile Analysis (HVN/LVN)

· Iceberg Order Detection

· Spoofing Pattern Recognition

· AMD Cycle Tracking (Accumulation-Manipulation-Distribution)

· Stop Hunt + BMS Pattern

· Failure Swing Identification

Category 4: STRUCTURE & CONFLUENCE (Filters 31-42)
· HTF/LTF Multi-Timeframe Alignment

· Equal Highs/Lows (EQH/EQL) Detection

· Previous Day/Week High/Low Sweeps

· Smart Money Trap (SMT) Recognition

· CHOCH Confirmation (Change of Character)

· Inducement Zone Mapping

· CIPDA Phase Detection (Central Bank Model)

· Daily Range Analysis

Category 5: SESSION FILTERS (Filters 43-45)
· London Killzone (08:00-10:00 GMT)

· New York Killzone (13:00-15:00 GMT)

· Asian Session (00:00-09:00 GMT)

Category 6: REGIME/CONTEXT (Filters 46-48)
· Choppy Day Filter (Inverse Logic)

· ADX Trending Day Classification

· Mean Reversion Day Detection

Category 7: POINT OF INTEREST (Filters 49-57)
· POI Multi-Cluster Convergence

· POI Visibility on 15M Chart

· Engulfed STB/BTS Patterns

· Liquidity Grab POI Formation

· POI with Inducement Clearance

· POI Premium/Discount Positioning

· POI Interaction History

· Structure Break POI

· Extreme Break POI

Category 8: CRT - CALCULATED RISK TRADING (Filters 58-60)
· NY Opening Candle Pattern

· First 15-Minute Setup

· Turtle Soup Reversal Pattern

2. UNIFIED STRATEGY ORCHESTRATION™ - 10 Battle-Tested Strategies
Deploy up to 9 strategies simultaneously, each with independent filter sequences:

Base Institutional Strategies (0-4)
Strategy 0: Liquidity Only

· Pure liquidity sweep setups

· Stop hunt reversal patterns

· Engineered liquidity grab exploitation

· Default Filters: 1,13,14

Strategy 1: Turtle Soup Pattern

· Failed breakout traps

· 20-bar high/low violations with reversal

· False move rejection trading

· Default Filters: 1,6,7,46

Strategy 2: Double Top/Bottom

· Classic reversal formations with ICT confirmation

· Swing structure convergence

· Multiple touch validation

· Default Filters: 32,33,1,14

Strategy 3: Breakout + Retest

· Structure break with pullback entries

· Mitigation zone trading

· Confirmed continuation patterns

· Default Filters: 6,31,50

Strategy 4: Key Level Trading

· Institutional support/resistance zones

· Price rejection at major levels

· Round number psychology

· Default Filters: 14,50,54

Advanced Quantum Strategies (5-9)
Strategy 5: HTF OB + FVG + OTE

· Multi-timeframe confluence setup

· H4 Order Block + H1 Fair Value Gap

· M15 Optimal Trade Entry execution

· Default Filters: 1,4,13,17,19,31,38,50

Strategy 6: Liquidity Sweep Master

· Equal Highs/Lows targeting

· Volume spike confirmation

· PDH/PWH sweep exploitation

· Default Filters: 1,32,33,23,24,34,35,52

Strategy 7: BOS/CHOCH Pullback

· Break of Structure confirmation

· Change of Character validation

· Pullback to POI entry

· Default Filters: 6,38,39,31,50,54,56,14

Strategy 8: CRT Pattern (NY Session)

· Calculated Risk Trading at NY open

· First 15-minute false breakout

· Turtle Soup with AMD confluence

· Default Filters: 44,58,59,60,37,28,41,53

Strategy 9: HTF Alignment

· Weekly + Daily + H4 bias synchronization

· All timeframes aligned trading

· Institutional flow following

· Default Filters: 19,31,42,47,54,7,12,38

3. INTELLIGENT TEMPLATE SYSTEM™
10 Pre-Configured Professional Templates (Copy-Paste Ready):

4. ADAPTIVE STOP LOSS SYSTEM™
Revolutionary Dynamic SL Technology:

Traditional Problem: Fixed percentage-based stops ignore market structure and volatility.

QUANTUM Solution: Multi-Factor Adaptive Stops

 Market Structure Anchoring

· HTF swing highs/lows (H1/H4)

· LTF precision points (M15/M5)

· Liquidity pool avoidance

 Volatility Adjustment (ATR-Based)

· Real-time ATR calculation

· Proportional distance scaling

· Session volatility weighting

 Precision Fine-Tuning

· Round number alignment

· Quarter-level positioning (.25, .50, .75, .00)

· +5 pip institutional offset

 Risk-Reward Optimization

· Maintains 1:2 minimum RR

· Adapts to structure without compromising ratio

· Institutional stop hunt avoidance

Example:

Traditional: Fixed 50-pip SL regardless of market

QUANTUM: 35 pips (low volatility) to 80 pips (high volatility)

         Anchored below M15 swing low + 5 pips

         Aligned at 1.0850 (round .50 level)

5. PROFIT PROTECTION FORTRESS™
Multi-Layer Profit Lock System:

Layer 1: Global Auto-Close
Automatically closes ALL positions when total floating profit reaches:

· Dollar Target: e.g., +$500 across all trades

· Percentage Target: e.g., +5% daily equity gain

Layer 2: Basket Profit Protection
Monitors combined P/L for same-direction positions:

· Groups BUY trades separately from SELL trades

· Auto-closes basket when group target hit

· Prevents single trade dragging down group profit

Layer 3: Profit Floor Lock
Once daily peak reached, locks 70% as "untouchable floor":

Peak Daily Profit: +$800

Floor Locked: +$560 (70%)

If equity retraces to +$550 → Auto-exit all positions

Layer 4: Daily Profit Consistency
Tracks profit relative to session open equity:

· Auto-locks percentage of peak profits

· Prevents new trades after daily target

· Equity-based monitoring (not just closed trades)

Result: Never give back large gains. Bank profits systematically.

6. PROP FIRM COMPLIANCE ENGINE™
Military-Grade DrawDown Management:

 Daily Reset Water Level

· Each day's risk tracked independently

· Resets at broker midnight or NY close (configurable)

· Prevents multi-day cascading losses

 Trailing Maximum DrawDown

· Adjusts max DD based on balance/equity growth

· Example: Start $10K with 6% max DD ($600)

· Account grows to $12K → Max DD now $720

· Locked-in profit protection

 Custom Reset Time Zones

· Aligned with broker server time

· Supports NY close (17:00 EST)

· European session reset options

 Challenge-Specific Presets Pre-configured for major prop firms:

· FTMO: 5% daily / 10% total

· MyForexFunds: 4% daily / 8% total

· The5ers: 5% daily / 6% total

· Custom: User-defined limits

Result: Pass prop challenges consistently. Scale to 6-figure accounts safely.

7. QUANTUM EXECUTION ENGINE™
Millisecond-Precision Order Management:

Triple Take-Profit System
· TP1 (1.5R): 40% position close - Quick profit lock

· TP2 (3R): 35% position close - Main target

· TP3 (5R): 25% position close - Runner target

Intelligent Breakeven
· Triggers at 30% profit (configurable)

· Moves SL to entry +5 pips

· Prevents profitable trades becoming losers

ATR-Based Trailing Stop
· Activates at 130% profit

· Steps in 15% increments

· Adapts to volatility in real-time

Anti-Clustering Logic
· Minimum 80-pip distance between trades

· Prevents position concentration

· Spreads risk across price levels


Optimal Symbol/Timeframe Matrix

   Pre-Deployment Checklist

Before Going Live:

 

· [ ] Run Strategy Tester on M15 (minimum 2 years data)

 

· [ ] Validate broker compatibility via tester

 

· [ ] Test on demo for 3-4 weeks minimum

 

· [ ] Configure kill zones to broker GMT offset

 

· [ ] Set risk percentage aligned with tolerance

 

· [ ] Enable adaptive stop loss system

 

· [ ] Configure profit protection layers

 

· [ ] Set prop firm DD limits (if applicable)

 

· [ ] Test manual controls (Buy/Sell/Close All)

 

· [ ] Review all 10 strategy templates

 

· [ ] Select appropriate template or custom filters

 

· [ ] Enable only 2-3 strategies initially

 

· [ ] Monitor for 1 week before adding more

Altri dall’autore
Daily High Low Prop Gold
John Muguimi Njue
Experts
Daily High-Low Prop Gold EA: Trading di Breakout di Precisione per l'Oro Vi presentiamo il Daily High-Low Prop Gold EA, un Expert Advisor (EA) all'avanguardia progettato per dominare il mercato XAUUSD puntando su breakout dei massimi e minimi giornalieri con una precisione senza pari. Costruito su una robusta breakout strategy, potenziata da rejection confirmation, liquidity sweep detection e trailing stops aggressivi, questo EA offre prestazioni di livello istituzionale per trader di prop firm,
ICT Concept PRO P EA
John Muguimi Njue
4 (1)
Experts
ICT Concept PRO P EA - Automazione del Trading SMC Concetti di trading istituzionale e precisione algoritmica SET FILE:   MQL5 CHAT LINK   alla chat MQL5 ON SALE: $245.00 ONLY - VALID FOR NEXT 10 SALES NEXT PRICE $1277.00 HURRY Panoramica L'ICT Concept PRO P EA è un Expert Advisor avanzato progettato per i trader che adottano la metodologia Inner Circle Trader (ICT), un approccio sofisticato per comprendere la struttura del mercato, l'ingegneria della liquidità e i flussi di ordini istituzionali
Gold Breakout Pro P
John Muguimi Njue
Experts
Gold Breakout PRO-P - Trading di breakout di precisione per oro e forex Domina i mercati con precisione e sicurezza senza pari Gold Breakout PRO-P è un Expert Advisor (EA) all'avanguardia progettato per dominare il mercato dell'XAUUSD (oro) e distinguersi su coppie forex come EURUSD. Sviluppato per trader di prop firm, investitori retail ed entusiasti del trading algoritmico, questo EA sfrutta una strategia di breakout sofisticata, potenziata da conferme di rifiuto, rilevamento di sweep di liqui
Scalper Robot EA
John Muguimi Njue
Experts
SCALPER ROBOT: ALGOTRADER Seviyesi Yüksek Frekanslı Ticaret Sistemi FOREX, Metaller, Endeksler ve Emtia genelinde hassas scalping için tasarlandı. Kurumsal düzeyde doğrulama standartlarına dayalı, gelişmiş risk kontrolleri ve gerçek zamanlı piyasa istihbaratı ile. Limited Offer : LIMIT OFFER ON SALE: $79.00 ONLY - VALID FOR NEXT 10 SALES NEXT PRICE $399.00 HURRY   After purchase for optimized   SET FILE:   MQL5 CHAT LINK Piyasa İstihbarat Mimarisi SCALPER ROBOT, algoritmik ticaret sistemlerinin
Golden Bullet Trend Keyline PRO P
John Muguimi Njue
Experts
GOLDEN BULLET TREND KEYLINE PRO-P Enhanced EA: Maestria nella KEYLINE Precision per FOREX e XAUUSD Scatena la potenza di GOLDEN BULLET TREND KEYLINE PRO-P Enhanced V5.08 , un Expert Advisor (EA) all’avanguardia progettato per trader d’élite, fondi hedge e investitori istituzionali. Sviluppato per XAUUSD e FOREX , questo EA offre una precisione chirurgica KEYLINE precision attraverso strategie basate su linee di tendenza a tre punti pivot, tempismo avanzato anti-manipolazione e una gestione robus
Hybrid Multi Strategy Prop EA
John Muguimi Njue
Experts
HYBRID MULTI-STRATEGY PRO-P Enhanced EA: Precision Multi-Strategy Mastery for FOREX and XAUUSD Unleash the full potential of HYBRID MULTI-STRATEGY PRO-P Enhanced, a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) engineered to conquer the FOREX and XAUUSD markets with surgical precision. Tailored for elite traders, hedge funds, and institutional investors, this AI-powered EA combines advanced hybrid strategies—including breakout, mean reversion, trend following, scalping, and Asian session—with sophisticated
DT DB TopDownAnalysis Pro P EA
John Muguimi Njue
Experts
DT DB TOPDOWNANALYSIS PRO-P EA (Italiano) DT DB TOPDOWNANALYSIS PRO-P EA è un Expert Advisor (EA) progettato per il trading strutturato su coppie di valute come EURUSD, oltre a oro e indici. Realizzato su misura per trader di prop firm, trader retail e appassionati di trading algoritmico, questo EA implementa una strategia metodica di analisi top-down basata su pattern di azione del prezzo, potenziata da valutazioni delle tendenze e controlli dinamici. Offre un equilibrio tra esecuzione automati
Double Top Bottom Pro
John Muguimi Njue
Experts
Double Top Bottom Pro Enhanced EA: Maestria nei Modelli Multipli con Precisione per FOREX, XAUUSD e Indici Sfrutta il potenziale di Double Top Bottom Pro Enhanced, un Expert Advisor (EA) progettato per operare sui mercati FOREX e XAUUSD. Questo EA combina strategie basate su modelli — inclusi doppio massimo/minimo, testa e spalle, pinzette ed engulfing — con meccanismi di temporizzazione, rilevamento della liquidità e gestione dinamica del rischio. FILE SET FILE:   MQL5 CHAT LINK Tutti i file S
Asian BreakOut ProP EA
John Muguimi Njue
Experts
Asian Breakout PRO-P - Sistema di Trading di Breakout Strategico per il Forex Asian Breakout PRO-P è un Expert Advisor (EA) progettato per un trading strutturato su coppie Forex, come EURUSD, oltre a oro e indici. Sviluppato per trader di prop firm, trader retail ed entusiasti del trading algoritmico, questo EA implementa una strategia di breakout metodica basata sul range di prezzi della sessione asiatica, potenziata da analisi di tendenza e controlli di rischio dinamici. Offre un equilibrio tr
Sniper Entry Prop EA
John Muguimi Njue
Experts
SNIPER ENTRY PROP EA Professional Grade Market Execution System Advanced Trading Automation Built for Precision & Institutional Discipline System Overview SNIPER ENTRY PROP is a sophisticated Expert Advisor engineered for traders who demand institutional-level market analysis combined with military-grade risk management. Designed for Forex pairs, metals, and high-liquidity instruments, this system transforms complex technical patterns into aut
Killzone Knight PRO P
John Muguimi Njue
Experts
KILLZONE KNIGHT PROP EA: Trading di Oro Basato su Sessioni con Precisione Consulente Esperto Professionale per XAUUSD | Sistema di Trading Istituzionale a Doppio Strategia Panoramica KILLZONE KNIGHT PROP EA è un sistema di trading di livello istituzionale progettato per trader seri e professionisti di firme prop. Costruito su due strategie indipendenti ad alta probabilità — LDNYK (Chiusura Londra-Nuova York) e GBT (Temporizzazione di Rottura GMT) —, questo EA combina una precisione basata sulle
Pump Dump Pro P
John Muguimi Njue
Experts
PUMP DUMP PROP PRO (Traduzione in Italiano) Sistema Professionale Basato su Strategie di Trading PUMP AND DUMP SET FILE:   MQL5 CHAT LINK Pricing: Early access at $777.00 (limited to the next 10 purchases, then $1499.00) Rilevamento Avanzato dei Flussi Istituzionali e Analisi dei Movimenti Bancari Fondamento del Sistema Il PUMP DUMP PROP PRO è un Expert Advisor (EA) specializzato, progettato attorno alla metodologia PUMP AND DUMP, che rileva i flussi di ordini istituzionali attraverso l'analis
Lesus Scalper PROP EA
John Muguimi Njue
Experts
LESUS SCALPER PROP Sistema di Trading Elite delle Zone di Offerta e Domanda per Esecuzioni di Grado Istituzionale FILE SET: LINK CHAT MQL5 Prezzo: Accesso anticipato a $99.00 (limitato alle prossime 10 acquisizioni, poi $499.00) Panoramica del Sistema LESUS SCALPER PROP è un Expert Advisor avanzato costruito sui principi istituzionali di offerta e domanda, progettato per identificare e negoziare reazioni delle zone ad alta probabilità con una tempistica precisa. Il sistema rileva zone fresche di
BigBankSmc ICT Concept
John Muguimi Njue
Experts
BIGBANKSmc ICT CONCEPT PROP - Institutional Intelligence Meets Smart Money Architecture WHERE CENTRAL BANK LOGIC MEETS ALGORITHMIC PRECISION SET FILE:   MQL5 CHAT LINK ON SALE: $977.00 ONLY - VALID FOR NEXT 10 SALES NEXT PRICE $9977.00 HURRY SYSTEM OVERVIEW BIGBNKSmc ICT CONEPT PROP represents the convergence of two dominant market paradigms: Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology and Smart Money Concepts (SMC)—synthesized into a unified, autonomous trading framework that mirrors institutional or
ICT Banker
John Muguimi Njue
Experts
ICT BANKER SOE PROP EA: Sistema di Trading Smart Money di Livello Istituzionale Presentiamo ICT BANKER SOE PROP EA, un Expert Advisor avanzato progettato per operare come gli operatori istituzionali usando i concetti di Inner Circle Trader (ICT) combinati con Smart Order Execution (SOE). Questo sistema all’avanguardia sfrutta rotture della struttura di mercato, manipolazione della liquidità, blocchi d’ordine e gap di fair value per catturare setup ad alta probabilità su più timeframe. Ideato per
ICT Conqueror
John Muguimi Njue
Experts
ICT ( Conqueror)   Classic Concepts EA : Institutional Trading Intelligence for MT5 Introducing ICT ( Conqueror) Classic Concepts EA — a sophisticated Expert Advisor meticulously engineered to execute Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodologies with algorithmic precision. This EA transforms the most powerful institutional trading concepts into automated execution, bringing Smart Money strategies to your MetaTrader 5 platform. SET FILE:   MQL5 CHAT LINK ON SALE: $191.00 ONLY - VALID FOR NEXT 10 SALES
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione