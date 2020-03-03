BFX London Break Pro

Intelligent Session Trading System

A professional algorithmic trading solution designed for the London session opening, combining classical breakout methodology with modern adaptive risk management.

What It Does: Identifies and executes high-probability directional moves during the London market open using multi-timeframe confirmation and volatility-based positioning.

Smart Exit Management: Unlike traditional fixed take-profit systems, this EA employs dynamic trailing stops that adapt to market momentum—protecting gains during weak moves while letting strong trends run.

Built-In Safety Features:

Automatic breakeven protection when trades reach profit milestones

Configurable monthly profit targets with auto-shutdown

Maximum drawdown limits to preserve capital

Strict daily trade limits to prevent overtrading

Professional position sizing based on account risk percentage

Dashboard & Monitoring: Real-time visual display shows account status, current equity, daily/monthly P&L, drawdown levels, and system status—full transparency on every metric that matters.

Trading Discipline: Enforces consistent execution without emotional interference. The EA follows predefined rules for entry, exit, and risk management, ensuring every trade meets your strategic criteria.

Recommended For: Traders seeking systematic, rule-based approach to session trading with institutional-grade risk controls and capital preservation focus.Trading involves significant risk. Only trade with money you can afford to lose.