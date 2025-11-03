TrendScalp King

TrendScalp_King – Elite Trend-Following & Scalping EA for MT5

Overview

TrendScalp_King is a professional-grade, multi-strategy Expert Advisor that combines:

  • AI-optimized RSI + Bollinger Bands
  • Real-time news filtering (MT5 Calendar + Forex Factory JSON fallback)
  • X (Twitter) sentiment analysis
  • Adaptive volatility exits
  • Multi-symbol correlation guard
  • Full portfolio risk control

Designed for M15 & M5 scalping across major FX pairs, gold, and indices. Compatible with ECN, STP, and Market-Maker brokers. Fully prop-firm ready.

Key Features

AI-Driven Parameter Optimization ML retraining every 1–30 days (auto-adjusts RSI & BB)
News Filter MT5 Calendar + Forex Factory JSON (high-impact avoidance)
X Sentiment Analysis Real-time market mood from X (Twitter) – optional
Volatility-Based Exits Dynamic TP/SL scaling with ATR & momentum
Correlation Filter Blocks conflicting signals across EURUSD/GBPUSD/USDJPY
Broker Execution Optimizer Adaptive slippage, volume & margin checks
Portfolio Risk Suite Daily loss limit, max drawdown, total risk cap
Graphical UI Panel Live stats, toggle trading, alerts
Telegram Alerts Instant trade & risk notifications
Trailing Stop + Breakeven Configurable start/step
Backtest Optimization Module Export CSV results from Strategy Tester

Why This Price?

  • Lifetime updates included
  • Only 35 licenses ever – price locks in at your tier
  • Includes pre-optimized set files for EURUSD, XAUUSD, GBPUSD
  • Full source code available to verified buyers upon request (escrow)

Setup Instructions (Critical!)

Step 1: Allow WebRequest URLs in MT5

The EA uses Forex Factory JSON and X API for news & sentiment. You MUST add these URLs in MT5:

  1. Open MT5 → Tools → Options → Expert Advisors
  2. Check Allow WebRequest for listed URL
  3. Click Add and paste each URL below:

https://cdn-nfs.faireconomy.media
https://api.x.com

Warning: Without these URLs, news filter & sentiment will be disabled!

Step 2: Telegram Alerts (Optional)

  • Fill InpTelegramBotToken and InpTelegramChatID in EA inputs

Step 3: Recommended Settings

  • Risk % = 1.0 (adjust per account size)
  • TP = 10 pips , SL = 5 pips (scalp mode)
  • Use on ECN broker with < 1 pip spread

    Risk Disclosure: Trading involves risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Use only risk capital.

    © 2025 TichForex – trifold.co.za

