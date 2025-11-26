Quantum ICT Concepts

QUANTUM ICT CONCEPTS PRO EA- 4GURUS EDITION

QUANTUM ICT CONCEPTS - Next Generation Smart Money Automation
Where Institutional Intelligence Meets Quantum-Grade Execution So Advanced for Meant Gurus 

EXCLUSIVE LAUNCH OFFER
 BLACK FRIDAY SPECIAL: $299.00 (Normal Price: $1,499.00) VALID FOR NEXT 15 SALES ONLY - THEN PRICE INCREASES TO $1,999.00

 Overview
QUANTUM ICT CONCEPTS PRO EA represents the evolution of institutional trading automation. Built on the foundation of Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology, this Expert Advisor transcends traditional algorithmic trading by incorporating quantum-level market analysis with 60+ advanced filters and 10 institutional-grade strategies.

Engineered specifically for:

·  Prop Firm Challenge Specialists (FTMO, MyForexFunds, The5ers)

·  Institutional Strategy Enthusiasts

·  Professional Algorithmic Traders

·  Smart Money Concept Practitioners

·  Multi-Market Portfolio Managers

Supported Instruments:

· Forex Majors: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD

· Metals: XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD (Silver)

· Indices: US30, NAS100, S&P500, GER40

· Commodities: Oil, Natural Gas

 What Makes QUANTUM ICT CONCEPTS Elite
1. QUANTUM FILTER MATRIX™ - 60 Advanced Filters
Unlike traditional EAs with 5-10 basic filters, QUANTUM ICT deploys 60 institutional-grade filters organized into 8 intelligent categories:

Category 1: CORE ICT (Filters 0-18)
· Liquidity Engineering & Sweep Detection

· Fair Value Gap (FVG) Analysis

· Order Block (OB) Validation with Breaker Logic

· Optimal Trade Entry (OTE) Fibonacci Zones

· Market Structure Shift (MSS) Confirmation

· Displacement & Imbalance Detection

Category 2: PREMIUM/DISCOUNT MODEL (Filters 19-21)
· Weekly/Daily Range Positioning

· Equilibrium Zone Analysis (50% Price)

· Session-Based Momentum Validation

Category 3: INSTITUTIONAL BEHAVIOR (Filters 22-30)
· Absorption Trading Patterns

· Exhaustion Detection (Buyer/Seller Fatigue)

· Volume Profile Analysis (HVN/LVN)

· Iceberg Order Detection

· Spoofing Pattern Recognition

· AMD Cycle Tracking (Accumulation-Manipulation-Distribution)

· Stop Hunt + BMS Pattern

· Failure Swing Identification

Category 4: STRUCTURE & CONFLUENCE (Filters 31-42)
· HTF/LTF Multi-Timeframe Alignment

· Equal Highs/Lows (EQH/EQL) Detection

· Previous Day/Week High/Low Sweeps

· Smart Money Trap (SMT) Recognition

· CHOCH Confirmation (Change of Character)

· Inducement Zone Mapping

· CIPDA Phase Detection (Central Bank Model)

· Daily Range Analysis

Category 5: SESSION FILTERS (Filters 43-45)
· London Killzone (08:00-10:00 GMT)

· New York Killzone (13:00-15:00 GMT)

· Asian Session (00:00-09:00 GMT)

Category 6: REGIME/CONTEXT (Filters 46-48)
· Choppy Day Filter (Inverse Logic)

· ADX Trending Day Classification

· Mean Reversion Day Detection

Category 7: POINT OF INTEREST (Filters 49-57)
· POI Multi-Cluster Convergence

· POI Visibility on 15M Chart

· Engulfed STB/BTS Patterns

· Liquidity Grab POI Formation

· POI with Inducement Clearance

· POI Premium/Discount Positioning

· POI Interaction History

· Structure Break POI

· Extreme Break POI

Category 8: CRT - CALCULATED RISK TRADING (Filters 58-60)
· NY Opening Candle Pattern

· First 15-Minute Setup

· Turtle Soup Reversal Pattern

2. UNIFIED STRATEGY ORCHESTRATION™ - 10 Battle-Tested Strategies
Deploy up to 9 strategies simultaneously, each with independent filter sequences:

Base Institutional Strategies (0-4)
Strategy 0: Liquidity Only

· Pure liquidity sweep setups

· Stop hunt reversal patterns

· Engineered liquidity grab exploitation

· Default Filters: 1,13,14

Strategy 1: Turtle Soup Pattern

· Failed breakout traps

· 20-bar high/low violations with reversal

· False move rejection trading

· Default Filters: 1,6,7,46

Strategy 2: Double Top/Bottom

· Classic reversal formations with ICT confirmation

· Swing structure convergence

· Multiple touch validation

· Default Filters: 32,33,1,14

Strategy 3: Breakout + Retest

· Structure break with pullback entries

· Mitigation zone trading

· Confirmed continuation patterns

· Default Filters: 6,31,50

Strategy 4: Key Level Trading

· Institutional support/resistance zones

· Price rejection at major levels

· Round number psychology

· Default Filters: 14,50,54

Advanced Quantum Strategies (5-9)
Strategy 5: HTF OB + FVG + OTE

· Multi-timeframe confluence setup

· H4 Order Block + H1 Fair Value Gap

· M15 Optimal Trade Entry execution

· Default Filters: 1,4,13,17,19,31,38,50

Strategy 6: Liquidity Sweep Master

· Equal Highs/Lows targeting

· Volume spike confirmation

· PDH/PWH sweep exploitation

· Default Filters: 1,32,33,23,24,34,35,52

Strategy 7: BOS/CHOCH Pullback

· Break of Structure confirmation

· Change of Character validation

· Pullback to POI entry

· Default Filters: 6,38,39,31,50,54,56,14

Strategy 8: CRT Pattern (NY Session)

· Calculated Risk Trading at NY open

· First 15-minute false breakout

· Turtle Soup with AMD confluence

· Default Filters: 44,58,59,60,37,28,41,53

Strategy 9: HTF Alignment

· Weekly + Daily + H4 bias synchronization

· All timeframes aligned trading

· Institutional flow following

· Default Filters: 19,31,42,47,54,7,12,38

3. INTELLIGENT TEMPLATE SYSTEM™
10 Pre-Configured Professional Templates (Copy-Paste Ready):

4. ADAPTIVE STOP LOSS SYSTEM™
Revolutionary Dynamic SL Technology:

Traditional Problem: Fixed percentage-based stops ignore market structure and volatility.

QUANTUM Solution: Multi-Factor Adaptive Stops

 Market Structure Anchoring

· HTF swing highs/lows (H1/H4)

· LTF precision points (M15/M5)

· Liquidity pool avoidance

 Volatility Adjustment (ATR-Based)

· Real-time ATR calculation

· Proportional distance scaling

· Session volatility weighting

 Precision Fine-Tuning

· Round number alignment

· Quarter-level positioning (.25, .50, .75, .00)

· +5 pip institutional offset

 Risk-Reward Optimization

· Maintains 1:2 minimum RR

· Adapts to structure without compromising ratio

· Institutional stop hunt avoidance

Example:

Traditional: Fixed 50-pip SL regardless of market

QUANTUM: 35 pips (low volatility) to 80 pips (high volatility)

         Anchored below M15 swing low + 5 pips

         Aligned at 1.0850 (round .50 level)

5. PROFIT PROTECTION FORTRESS™
Multi-Layer Profit Lock System:

Layer 1: Global Auto-Close
Automatically closes ALL positions when total floating profit reaches:

· Dollar Target: e.g., +$500 across all trades

· Percentage Target: e.g., +5% daily equity gain

Layer 2: Basket Profit Protection
Monitors combined P/L for same-direction positions:

· Groups BUY trades separately from SELL trades

· Auto-closes basket when group target hit

· Prevents single trade dragging down group profit

Layer 3: Profit Floor Lock
Once daily peak reached, locks 70% as "untouchable floor":

Peak Daily Profit: +$800

Floor Locked: +$560 (70%)

If equity retraces to +$550 → Auto-exit all positions

Layer 4: Daily Profit Consistency
Tracks profit relative to session open equity:

· Auto-locks percentage of peak profits

· Prevents new trades after daily target

· Equity-based monitoring (not just closed trades)

Result: Never give back large gains. Bank profits systematically.

6. PROP FIRM COMPLIANCE ENGINE™
Military-Grade DrawDown Management:

 Daily Reset Water Level

· Each day's risk tracked independently

· Resets at broker midnight or NY close (configurable)

· Prevents multi-day cascading losses

 Trailing Maximum DrawDown

· Adjusts max DD based on balance/equity growth

· Example: Start $10K with 6% max DD ($600)

· Account grows to $12K → Max DD now $720

· Locked-in profit protection

 Custom Reset Time Zones

· Aligned with broker server time

· Supports NY close (17:00 EST)

· European session reset options

 Challenge-Specific Presets Pre-configured for major prop firms:

· FTMO: 5% daily / 10% total

· MyForexFunds: 4% daily / 8% total

· The5ers: 5% daily / 6% total

· Custom: User-defined limits

Result: Pass prop challenges consistently. Scale to 6-figure accounts safely.

7. QUANTUM EXECUTION ENGINE™
Millisecond-Precision Order Management:

Triple Take-Profit System
· TP1 (1.5R): 40% position close - Quick profit lock

· TP2 (3R): 35% position close - Main target

· TP3 (5R): 25% position close - Runner target

Intelligent Breakeven
· Triggers at 30% profit (configurable)

· Moves SL to entry +5 pips

· Prevents profitable trades becoming losers

ATR-Based Trailing Stop
· Activates at 130% profit

· Steps in 15% increments

· Adapts to volatility in real-time

Anti-Clustering Logic
· Minimum 80-pip distance between trades

· Prevents position concentration

· Spreads risk across price levels


Optimal Symbol/Timeframe Matrix

   Pre-Deployment Checklist

Before Going Live:

 

· [ ] Run Strategy Tester on M15 (minimum 2 years data)

 

· [ ] Validate broker compatibility via tester

 

· [ ] Test on demo for 3-4 weeks minimum

 

· [ ] Configure kill zones to broker GMT offset

 

· [ ] Set risk percentage aligned with tolerance

 

· [ ] Enable adaptive stop loss system

 

· [ ] Configure profit protection layers

 

· [ ] Set prop firm DD limits (if applicable)

 

· [ ] Test manual controls (Buy/Sell/Close All)

 

· [ ] Review all 10 strategy templates

 

· [ ] Select appropriate template or custom filters

 

· [ ] Enable only 2-3 strategies initially

 

· [ ] Monitor for 1 week before adding more

Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Daily High Low Prop Gold
John Muguimi Njue
Uzman Danışmanlar
Daily High-Low Prop Gold EA: Altın için Hassas Breakout Ticareti Daily High-Low Prop Gold EA’yı tanıtıyoruz; XAUUSD piyasasını domine etmek için tasarlanmış, günlük yüksek ve düşük breakout’ları eşsiz bir hassasiyetle hedefleyen son teknoloji bir Expert Advisor (EA). Sağlam bir breakout strategy üzerine inşa edilmiş, rejection confirmation, liquidity sweep detection ve agresif trailing stops ile güçlendirilmiş bu EA, prop firm trader’ları, bireysel yatırımcılar ve algoritma meraklıları için kuru
ICT Concept PRO P EA
John Muguimi Njue
4 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ICT Concept PRO P EA - SMC Trading Otomasyonu Kurumsal Trading Kavramları ile Algoritmik Hassasiyetin Buluşması SET FILE:   MQL5 CHAT LINK Sohbet Bağlantısı ON SALE: $245.00 ONLY - VALID FOR NEXT 10 SALES NEXT PRICE $1277.00 HURRY Genel Bakış ICT Concept PRO P EA, Inner Circle Trader (ICT) metodolojisini benimseyen traderlar için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir Uzman Danışman’dır; bu, piyasa yapısını, likidite mühendisliğini ve kurumsal emir akışlarını anlamak için sofistike bir yaklaşımdır. Forex çift
Gold Breakout Pro P
John Muguimi Njue
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Breakout PRO-P - Altın ve Forex için Hassas Breakout Ticareti Rakipsiz Hassasiyet ve Güvenlik ile Piyasaları Fethedin Gold Breakout PRO-P , XAUUSD (altın) piyasasında hakimiyet kurmak ve EURUSD gibi forex çiftlerinde üstün performans göstermek için tasarlanmış son teknoloji bir Uzman Danışman (EA) sistemidir. Prop firması tüccarları, bireysel yatırımcılar ve algoritmik ticaret meraklıları için geliştirilen bu EA, reddetme onayı, likidite süpürme tespiti ve dinamik risk yönetimi ile güçlendi
Scalper Robot EA
John Muguimi Njue
Uzman Danışmanlar
SCALPER ROBOT: ALGOTRADER-Grade High-Frequency Trading System Engineered for precision scalping across FOREX, Metals, Indices, and Commodities. Built on institutional-grade validation standards with advanced risk controls and real-time market intelligence. Limited Offer : LIMIT OFFER ON SALE: $79.00 ONLY - VALID FOR NEXT 10 SALES NEXT PRICE $399.00 HURRY   After purchase for optimized   SET FILE:   MQL5 CHAT LINK Market Intelligence Architecture SCALPER ROBOT represents the evolution of algorit
Golden Bullet Trend Keyline PRO P
John Muguimi Njue
Uzman Danışmanlar
GOLDEN BULLET TREND KEYLINE PRO-P Enhanced EA: FOREX ve XAUUSD için KEYLINE Precision Ustalık GOLDEN BULLET TREND KEYLINE PRO-P Enhanced V5.08 ’in gücünü ortaya çıkarın, elit traderlar, hedge fonları ve kurumsal yatırımcılar için tasarlanmış son teknoloji bir Uzman Danışman (EA). XAUUSD ve FOREX için geliştirilen bu EA, üç noktalı pivot tabanlı trend çizgisi stratejileri, gelişmiş manipülasyon karşıtı zamanlama ve sağlam risk yönetimi ile cerrahi hassasiyette KEYLINE precision sunar. 1 aylık str
Hybrid Multi Strategy Prop EA
John Muguimi Njue
Uzman Danışmanlar
HYBRID MULTI-STRATEGY PRO-P Enhanced EA: Precision Multi-Strategy Mastery for FOREX and XAUUSD Unleash the full potential of HYBRID MULTI-STRATEGY PRO-P Enhanced, a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) engineered to conquer the FOREX and XAUUSD markets with surgical precision. Tailored for elite traders, hedge funds, and institutional investors, this AI-powered EA combines advanced hybrid strategies—including breakout, mean reversion, trend following, scalping, and Asian session—with sophisticated
DT DB TopDownAnalysis Pro P EA
John Muguimi Njue
Uzman Danışmanlar
DT DB TOPDOWNANALYSIS PRO-P EA (Türkçe) DT DB TOPDOWNANALYSIS PRO-P EA , EURUSD gibi döviz çiftleri, altın ve endeksler üzerinde yapılandırılmış ticaret için tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışman (EA) sistemidir. Prop firm traderları, bireysel traderlar ve algoritmik ticaret meraklıları için özel olarak geliştirilen bu EA, fiyat hareketi desenlerine dayalı metodik bir yukarıdan aşağıya analiz stratejisi uygular ve trend değerlendirmesi ile dinamik kontrollerle güçlendirilmiştir. Otomatik yürütme ile ma
Double Top Bottom Pro
John Muguimi Njue
Uzman Danışmanlar
Çift Tepe Dip Pro Geliştirilmiş EA: FOREX, XAUUSD ve Endeksler için Hassas Çoklu Model Ustalığı Çift Tepe Dip Pro Geliştirilmiş (Double Top Bottom Pro Enhanced) EA'nın potansiyelini ortaya çıkarın. Bu Uzman Danışman (EA), FOREX ve XAUUSD piyasalarında işlem yapmak için tasarlanmıştır. Çift tepe/dip, baş ve omuzlar, cımbız ve yutan modeller dahil olmak üzere model tabanlı stratejileri, zamanlama mekanizmaları, likidite tespiti ve dinamik risk yönetimi ile birleştirir. SET DOSYASI  SET FILE:   MQL
Asian BreakOut ProP EA
John Muguimi Njue
Uzman Danışmanlar
Asian Breakout PRO-P - Forex için Stratejik Breakout Ticaret Sistemi Asian Breakout PRO-P , EURUSD gibi Forex çiftleri, altın ve endeksler için yapılandırılmış ticarete yönelik tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışman (EA)'dır. Prop firması traderları, bireysel traderlar ve algoritmik ticaret meraklıları için geliştirilen bu EA, Asya seansının fiyat aralığına dayalı metodik bir breakout stratejisi uygular; bu strateji, trend analizi ve dinamik risk kontrolleri ile güçlendirilmiştir. Otomatik yürütme ile m
Sniper Entry Prop EA
John Muguimi Njue
Uzman Danışmanlar
SNIPER ENTRY PROP EA Professional Grade Market Execution System Advanced Trading Automation Built for Precision & Institutional Discipline System Overview SNIPER ENTRY PROP is a sophisticated Expert Advisor engineered for traders who demand institutional-level market analysis combined with military-grade risk management. Designed for Forex pairs, metals, and high-liquidity instruments, this system transforms complex technical patterns into aut
Killzone Knight PRO P
John Muguimi Njue
Uzman Danışmanlar
KILLZONE KNIGHT PROP EA: Oturum Bazlı Altın Ticareti ile Hassasiyet XAUUSD için Profesyonel Uzman Danışman | Çift Stratejili Kurumsal Ticaret Sistemi Genel Bakış KILLZONE KNIGHT PROP EA, ciddi traderlar ve prop firması profesyonelleri için tasarlanmış kurumsal düzeyde bir ticaret sistemidir. LDNYK (Londra-New York Kapanışı) ve GBT (GMT Kırılma Zamanlaması) olmak üzere iki bağımsız yüksek olasılıklı strateji üzerine inşa edilen bu EA, oturum bazlı hassasiyeti gelişmiş piyasa yapısı analiziyle bir
Pump Dump Pro P
John Muguimi Njue
Uzman Danışmanlar
PUMP DUMP PROP PRO (Türkçe Çeviri) PUMP AND DUMP Ticaret Stratejilerine Dayalı Profesyonel Sistem SET FILE:   MQL5 CHAT LINK Pricing: Early access at $777.00 (limited to the next 10 purchases, then $1499.00) Gelişmiş Kurumsal Akış Tespiti ve Banka Hareketleri Analizi Sistemin Temeli PUMP DUMP PROP PRO, PUMP AND DUMP metodolojisi etrafında tasarlanmış özel bir Uzman Danışman’dır (EA) ve hacim zirveleri, likidite taramaları ve piyasa yapısındaki değişiklikler yoluyla kurumsal emir akışlarını tes
Lesus Scalper PROP EA
John Muguimi Njue
Uzman Danışmanlar
LESUS SCALPER PROP Kurumsal Seviye Uygulama için Elite Arz ve Talep Bölgesi Ticaret Sistemi SET DOSYASI: MQL5 SOHBET LİNKİ Fiyat: Erken erişim $99.00 (ilk 10 satın alma ile sınırlı, ardından $499.00) Sistem Genel Bakışı LESUS SCALPER PROP, kurumsal arz ve talep ilkelerine dayalı olarak geliştirilmiş ileri bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olup, yüksek olasılıklı bölge tepkilerini hassas zamanlamayla belirlemek ve ticareti gerçekleştirmek için tasarlanmıştır. Sistem, çoklu zaman dilimi fiyat hareketi anali
BigBankSmc ICT Concept
John Muguimi Njue
Uzman Danışmanlar
BIGBANKSmc ICT CONCEPT PROP - Institutional Intelligence Meets Smart Money Architecture WHERE CENTRAL BANK LOGIC MEETS ALGORITHMIC PRECISION SET FILE:   MQL5 CHAT LINK ON SALE: $977.00 ONLY - VALID FOR NEXT 10 SALES NEXT PRICE $9977.00 HURRY SYSTEM OVERVIEW BIGBNKSmc ICT CONEPT PROP represents the convergence of two dominant market paradigms: Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology and Smart Money Concepts (SMC)—synthesized into a unified, autonomous trading framework that mirrors institutional or
ICT Banker
John Muguimi Njue
Uzman Danışmanlar
ICT BANKER SOE PROP EA: Kurumsal Seviyede Smart Money Ticaret Sistemi ICT BANKER SOE PROP EA’yı tanıtıyoruz—kurumsal oyuncular gibi işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmış, Inner Circle Trader (ICT) kavramlarını Smart Order Execution (SOE) ile birleştiren gelişmiş bir Uzman Danışman. Bu ileri sistem, piyasa yapısı kırılmaları, likidite manipülasyonu, emir blokları ve adil değer boşluklarını (FVG) kullanarak birden fazla zaman diliminde yüksek olasılıklı fırsatlar yakalıyor. Prop firm trader’ları, bireyse
ICT Conqueror
John Muguimi Njue
Uzman Danışmanlar
ICT ( Conqueror)   Classic Concepts EA : Institutional Trading Intelligence for MT5 Introducing ICT ( Conqueror) Classic Concepts EA — a sophisticated Expert Advisor meticulously engineered to execute Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodologies with algorithmic precision. This EA transforms the most powerful institutional trading concepts into automated execution, bringing Smart Money strategies to your MetaTrader 5 platform. SET FILE:   MQL5 CHAT LINK ON SALE: $191.00 ONLY - VALID FOR NEXT 10 SALES
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt