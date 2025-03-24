Gold Donkey MT5

5

Gold Donkey MT5

is a fully automated, universal Expert Advisor, primarily for trading XAUUSD (Gold). It offers three trading strategies to choose from and is based on an indicator-driven price action algorithm. Gold Donkey MT5 also serves as an order management and rescue tool for losing positions in the market, opened manually or by other Experts.

The three strategies are characterized by different trading activities, with the Night strategy being less active and placing only buy orders between the end of the US session and the end of the Asian session. The Main strategy trades both buy and sell orders according to preset trading hours. The third strategy is a combination of both strategies described above.

For order and rescue management, the Expert Advisor features a powerful Recovery strategy that adjusts the distance and volume of recovery orders to short-term market volatility. In addition, there are numerous control functions, directly accessible via the on-screen panel. This gives traders the opportunity to flexibly and immediately adapt to the current market situation, thus manually controlling trading results.

For detailed Onscreen Panel and Settings description please see here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/761470

Important information to select the right Broker and VPS: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/761471

Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/01be7ce9c7a4db01

Installation and Requirements:

Currency pairs:

XAUUSD, GOLD (2 and 3 digits). Any other instrument possible by adjusting indicators settings.

Timeframe:

Any. (Does not influence trading operation)

Min. Deposit:

$3000 for >= 1:100 leverage accounts, $9000 for 1:30 leverage. Accounts.

Account type:

Low spread, low slippage well recommended popular ECN broker hedging account.

Environment:

Fast VPS with low Broker account latency for uninterrupted operation.

 

Key Features

Money Management:

Deposit limit by selecting Balance, Equity or Margin. Limiting percentage of account balance.

Risk Management:

Fixed/Min./Max. Volume per order, Volume/$Amount, Enable/Disable Accelerating of Trading Frequency.

Order Management:

Recovery Scaling mode selectable from Fixed, Arithmetic, Geometric and Geometric by Math Power.

Result Management:

Virtual averaged profit trailing, Drawdown reduction and/or compensation by recovery on adjustable order levels.

News Events Filter:

News filtering on high impact news on/off, News Events table switchable via Panel.

 


Recensioni 1
Ocean
659
Ocean 2025.06.16 16:51 
 

Excellent ea!!! The minimum deposit requirements must be met. The documentation provided is very detailed. After purchasing in the last 3 month has worked excellent. On Screen Panel is also outstanding (news, trading, settings, info .....)

05.08.2025 Many thanks for such ea. Great ways of using Gold Donkey MT5 have been found.

FREE
