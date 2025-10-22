The Igris_FX Gold Sniper SMC EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for high-precision Gold trading using advanced Smart Money Concepts, Support/Resistance bounces, RSI filters, and candlestick pattern confirmations.

Engineered for traders who demand accuracy, high risk-to-reward ratios, and minimal drawdown, this EA is perfect for scalping or swing setups depending on your VPS and broker speed.

🚀 Key Features

Advanced Entry Logic

✔ SMC Liquidity Sweeps

✔ Bullish/Bearish Engulfing Candles

✔ RSI Oversold/Overbought Filters

✔ Support & Resistance Bounce Confirmation

Risk Management

✔ Adjustable % Risk per Trade

✔ Fixed or Dynamic Stop Loss/Take Profit

✔ High R:R ratios (up to 1:35)

✔ Trailing Stop with profit locking

Multi-Strategy Selection Strategy 1: EA#1 preset – Fast scalping on M15

Automated Trade Management

✔ 24/5 auto-trading without manual intervention

✔ Trades only during market-active times (customizable)

✔ Automatic trailing stop & break-even moves

📊 Backtest Results Highlights

(Example – replace with your real results screenshots)

Profit Factor: 8.21

Total Trades: 110

Expected Payoff: $29.27

Max Drawdown: 5.59%

🖥 Supported Platforms

✅ MetaTrader 5 Desktop (Windows / macOS)

✅ VPS Hosting (Windows Server)

✅ Mobile Monitoring via MetaTrader 5 App (iOS & Android)

⚠ Note: EAs cannot run directly on mobile; VPS or PC is required.

📦 What’s Included

Compiled .ex5 EA file (no source code for security)

Pre-optimized settings file for EA#1 and EA#2

Complete PDF user manual

VPS setup guide for 24/7 trading

Lifetime free updates

Customer support via MQL5 messages

⚙ How to Install

Open MetaTrader 5. Go to File → Open Data Folder → MQL5 → Experts. Paste the EA .ex5 file into the Experts folder. Restart MetaTrader 5. Drag the EA onto a Gold chart (M1 or M15 depending on strategy). Load the preset file or adjust inputs. Enable AutoTrading.

🌐 VPS Setup for 24/7 Trading

Why VPS?

Your EA must run constantly to catch trades. If your PC shuts down or loses internet, your EA stops. A VPS keeps it running 24/7.

How to Use MQL5 VPS (Simple Method):

Attach EA to chart on your desktop MT5. Right-click your trading account in the Navigator panel. Select "Register a Virtual Server". Choose a VPS subscription and confirm. Synchronize your EA & settings to VPS. EA will run even if your PC is off.

External VPS Option:

Rent from providers like ForexVPS, Contabo, Vultr, AWS. Connect via Remote Desktop from your PC. Install MT5 and your EA on the VPS. Keep MT5 running.

📱 Using on Mobile

Install MetaTrader 5 app from App Store/Google Play.

Log in with the same account your EA is running on VPS.

You can monitor open trades, close positions, or adjust lot sizes — but EA logic runs only on VPS/PC.

🔒 Protection & Licensing

File provided in .ex5 format (cannot be edited).

MQL5 Market encryption ensures EA only works on buyer’s account.

Optional account number lock for direct sales.



