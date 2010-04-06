GOLD longterm

XAUUSD gold trading with long-term by Default settings,

Never loss strategy, Slow and Steady Profits in long-term,

0.01Lot is recommended,

Do back test before buying the product with appropriate settings in Inputs,

1)Individual stoploss should keep (0) in Inputs.

2)Add in trades should keep (1000) in inputs.

3)Daily max (1000) in inputs,

4)Max position (250) in inputs,

Trading is only should be the second source of income,

Recommended to trade only on XAUUSD with default settings,

For others like Stocks and Currency pair and crypto settings needs to change.

With my recommended settings You may Get good profits, After Buying Ask for Settings.

Happy Trading

