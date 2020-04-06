Quantum ICT Concepts

QUANTUM ICT CONCEPTS PRO EA- 4GURUS EDITION

QUANTUM ICT CONCEPTS - Next Generation Smart Money Automation
Where Institutional Intelligence Meets Quantum-Grade Execution So Advanced for Meant Gurus 

EXCLUSIVE LAUNCH OFFER
 BLACK FRIDAY SPECIAL: $299.00 (Normal Price: $1,499.00) VALID FOR NEXT 15 SALES ONLY - THEN PRICE INCREASES TO $1,999.00

 Overview
QUANTUM ICT CONCEPTS PRO EA represents the evolution of institutional trading automation. Built on the foundation of Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology, this Expert Advisor transcends traditional algorithmic trading by incorporating quantum-level market analysis with 60+ advanced filters and 10 institutional-grade strategies.

Engineered specifically for:

·  Prop Firm Challenge Specialists (FTMO, MyForexFunds, The5ers)

·  Institutional Strategy Enthusiasts

·  Professional Algorithmic Traders

·  Smart Money Concept Practitioners

·  Multi-Market Portfolio Managers

Supported Instruments:

· Forex Majors: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD

· Metals: XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD (Silver)

· Indices: US30, NAS100, S&P500, GER40

· Commodities: Oil, Natural Gas

 What Makes QUANTUM ICT CONCEPTS Elite
1. QUANTUM FILTER MATRIX™ - 60 Advanced Filters
Unlike traditional EAs with 5-10 basic filters, QUANTUM ICT deploys 60 institutional-grade filters organized into 8 intelligent categories:

Category 1: CORE ICT (Filters 0-18)
· Liquidity Engineering & Sweep Detection

· Fair Value Gap (FVG) Analysis

· Order Block (OB) Validation with Breaker Logic

· Optimal Trade Entry (OTE) Fibonacci Zones

· Market Structure Shift (MSS) Confirmation

· Displacement & Imbalance Detection

Category 2: PREMIUM/DISCOUNT MODEL (Filters 19-21)
· Weekly/Daily Range Positioning

· Equilibrium Zone Analysis (50% Price)

· Session-Based Momentum Validation

Category 3: INSTITUTIONAL BEHAVIOR (Filters 22-30)
· Absorption Trading Patterns

· Exhaustion Detection (Buyer/Seller Fatigue)

· Volume Profile Analysis (HVN/LVN)

· Iceberg Order Detection

· Spoofing Pattern Recognition

· AMD Cycle Tracking (Accumulation-Manipulation-Distribution)

· Stop Hunt + BMS Pattern

· Failure Swing Identification

Category 4: STRUCTURE & CONFLUENCE (Filters 31-42)
· HTF/LTF Multi-Timeframe Alignment

· Equal Highs/Lows (EQH/EQL) Detection

· Previous Day/Week High/Low Sweeps

· Smart Money Trap (SMT) Recognition

· CHOCH Confirmation (Change of Character)

· Inducement Zone Mapping

· CIPDA Phase Detection (Central Bank Model)

· Daily Range Analysis

Category 5: SESSION FILTERS (Filters 43-45)
· London Killzone (08:00-10:00 GMT)

· New York Killzone (13:00-15:00 GMT)

· Asian Session (00:00-09:00 GMT)

Category 6: REGIME/CONTEXT (Filters 46-48)
· Choppy Day Filter (Inverse Logic)

· ADX Trending Day Classification

· Mean Reversion Day Detection

Category 7: POINT OF INTEREST (Filters 49-57)
· POI Multi-Cluster Convergence

· POI Visibility on 15M Chart

· Engulfed STB/BTS Patterns

· Liquidity Grab POI Formation

· POI with Inducement Clearance

· POI Premium/Discount Positioning

· POI Interaction History

· Structure Break POI

· Extreme Break POI

Category 8: CRT - CALCULATED RISK TRADING (Filters 58-60)
· NY Opening Candle Pattern

· First 15-Minute Setup

· Turtle Soup Reversal Pattern

2. UNIFIED STRATEGY ORCHESTRATION™ - 10 Battle-Tested Strategies
Deploy up to 9 strategies simultaneously, each with independent filter sequences:

Base Institutional Strategies (0-4)
Strategy 0: Liquidity Only

· Pure liquidity sweep setups

· Stop hunt reversal patterns

· Engineered liquidity grab exploitation

· Default Filters: 1,13,14

Strategy 1: Turtle Soup Pattern

· Failed breakout traps

· 20-bar high/low violations with reversal

· False move rejection trading

· Default Filters: 1,6,7,46

Strategy 2: Double Top/Bottom

· Classic reversal formations with ICT confirmation

· Swing structure convergence

· Multiple touch validation

· Default Filters: 32,33,1,14

Strategy 3: Breakout + Retest

· Structure break with pullback entries

· Mitigation zone trading

· Confirmed continuation patterns

· Default Filters: 6,31,50

Strategy 4: Key Level Trading

· Institutional support/resistance zones

· Price rejection at major levels

· Round number psychology

· Default Filters: 14,50,54

Advanced Quantum Strategies (5-9)
Strategy 5: HTF OB + FVG + OTE

· Multi-timeframe confluence setup

· H4 Order Block + H1 Fair Value Gap

· M15 Optimal Trade Entry execution

· Default Filters: 1,4,13,17,19,31,38,50

Strategy 6: Liquidity Sweep Master

· Equal Highs/Lows targeting

· Volume spike confirmation

· PDH/PWH sweep exploitation

· Default Filters: 1,32,33,23,24,34,35,52

Strategy 7: BOS/CHOCH Pullback

· Break of Structure confirmation

· Change of Character validation

· Pullback to POI entry

· Default Filters: 6,38,39,31,50,54,56,14

Strategy 8: CRT Pattern (NY Session)

· Calculated Risk Trading at NY open

· First 15-minute false breakout

· Turtle Soup with AMD confluence

· Default Filters: 44,58,59,60,37,28,41,53

Strategy 9: HTF Alignment

· Weekly + Daily + H4 bias synchronization

· All timeframes aligned trading

· Institutional flow following

· Default Filters: 19,31,42,47,54,7,12,38

3. INTELLIGENT TEMPLATE SYSTEM™
10 Pre-Configured Professional Templates (Copy-Paste Ready):

4. ADAPTIVE STOP LOSS SYSTEM™
Revolutionary Dynamic SL Technology:

Traditional Problem: Fixed percentage-based stops ignore market structure and volatility.

QUANTUM Solution: Multi-Factor Adaptive Stops

 Market Structure Anchoring

· HTF swing highs/lows (H1/H4)

· LTF precision points (M15/M5)

· Liquidity pool avoidance

 Volatility Adjustment (ATR-Based)

· Real-time ATR calculation

· Proportional distance scaling

· Session volatility weighting

 Precision Fine-Tuning

· Round number alignment

· Quarter-level positioning (.25, .50, .75, .00)

· +5 pip institutional offset

 Risk-Reward Optimization

· Maintains 1:2 minimum RR

· Adapts to structure without compromising ratio

· Institutional stop hunt avoidance

Example:

Traditional: Fixed 50-pip SL regardless of market

QUANTUM: 35 pips (low volatility) to 80 pips (high volatility)

         Anchored below M15 swing low + 5 pips

         Aligned at 1.0850 (round .50 level)

5. PROFIT PROTECTION FORTRESS™
Multi-Layer Profit Lock System:

Layer 1: Global Auto-Close
Automatically closes ALL positions when total floating profit reaches:

· Dollar Target: e.g., +$500 across all trades

· Percentage Target: e.g., +5% daily equity gain

Layer 2: Basket Profit Protection
Monitors combined P/L for same-direction positions:

· Groups BUY trades separately from SELL trades

· Auto-closes basket when group target hit

· Prevents single trade dragging down group profit

Layer 3: Profit Floor Lock
Once daily peak reached, locks 70% as "untouchable floor":

Peak Daily Profit: +$800

Floor Locked: +$560 (70%)

If equity retraces to +$550 → Auto-exit all positions

Layer 4: Daily Profit Consistency
Tracks profit relative to session open equity:

· Auto-locks percentage of peak profits

· Prevents new trades after daily target

· Equity-based monitoring (not just closed trades)

Result: Never give back large gains. Bank profits systematically.

6. PROP FIRM COMPLIANCE ENGINE™
Military-Grade DrawDown Management:

 Daily Reset Water Level

· Each day's risk tracked independently

· Resets at broker midnight or NY close (configurable)

· Prevents multi-day cascading losses

 Trailing Maximum DrawDown

· Adjusts max DD based on balance/equity growth

· Example: Start $10K with 6% max DD ($600)

· Account grows to $12K → Max DD now $720

· Locked-in profit protection

 Custom Reset Time Zones

· Aligned with broker server time

· Supports NY close (17:00 EST)

· European session reset options

 Challenge-Specific Presets Pre-configured for major prop firms:

· FTMO: 5% daily / 10% total

· MyForexFunds: 4% daily / 8% total

· The5ers: 5% daily / 6% total

· Custom: User-defined limits

Result: Pass prop challenges consistently. Scale to 6-figure accounts safely.

7. QUANTUM EXECUTION ENGINE™
Millisecond-Precision Order Management:

Triple Take-Profit System
· TP1 (1.5R): 40% position close - Quick profit lock

· TP2 (3R): 35% position close - Main target

· TP3 (5R): 25% position close - Runner target

Intelligent Breakeven
· Triggers at 30% profit (configurable)

· Moves SL to entry +5 pips

· Prevents profitable trades becoming losers

ATR-Based Trailing Stop
· Activates at 130% profit

· Steps in 15% increments

· Adapts to volatility in real-time

Anti-Clustering Logic
· Minimum 80-pip distance between trades

· Prevents position concentration

· Spreads risk across price levels


Optimal Symbol/Timeframe Matrix

   Pre-Deployment Checklist

Before Going Live:

 

· [ ] Run Strategy Tester on M15 (minimum 2 years data)

 

· [ ] Validate broker compatibility via tester

 

· [ ] Test on demo for 3-4 weeks minimum

 

· [ ] Configure kill zones to broker GMT offset

 

· [ ] Set risk percentage aligned with tolerance

 

· [ ] Enable adaptive stop loss system

 

· [ ] Configure profit protection layers

 

· [ ] Set prop firm DD limits (if applicable)

 

· [ ] Test manual controls (Buy/Sell/Close All)

 

· [ ] Review all 10 strategy templates

 

· [ ] Select appropriate template or custom filters

 

· [ ] Enable only 2-3 strategies initially

 

· [ ] Monitor for 1 week before adding more

