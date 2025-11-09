Seconds Chart Generator FullVer

By default, MetaTrader 5 only supports timeframes of one minute or higher. Ultra-short-term charts such as 1-second or 5-second timeframes are not available in the standard platform.

Seconds Chart Generator is a utility EA designed to generate seconds-based charts in real time using tick data, allowing traders to observe ultra-short-term price movements with precision.

Simply attach it to any standard chart, and it will automatically create a custom symbol representing the seconds-based chart. You can then open and analyze this chart independently.

Standard indicators can also be applied to the generated chart, enabling seamless integration with your existing analysis methods.

We recommend starting with the free Simple version to verify functionality. If it suits your needs, consider upgrading to the Full version for unrestricted use.

⚡ Key Features of Seconds Chart Generator

Real-time generation of 1-second, 5-second, and 15-second charts

Operates directly on live charts and supports standard indicators

Instantly usable by attaching to any symbol

Automatically creates custom symbols for independent seconds-based chart analysis

Log refresh functionality