Settings are provided in Japanese.

By default, MT5 only supports timeframes of one minute or higher, and ultra‑short‑term charts such as 1‑second or 5‑second are not available.

The tool “Seconds Chart Generator SimpleVer” is a utility EA designed to generate real‑time second‑based charts from tick data, allowing traders to observe ultra‑short‑term price movements with precision.

Simply attach it to a standard chart and it will automatically create custom symbols for second charts, which can then be opened as independent charts for analysis.

Standard indicators can also be applied, so you can combine existing analytical methods with second‑based charts.

In SimpleVer, 1‑second, 5‑second, and 15‑second charts can be generated in real time. The EA runs for 10 minutes after activation and then stops automatically. This makes it ideal for testing and experiencing second‑based charts before purchasing the full version.

If you find it useful, we would be grateful if you consider purchasing the full product.

⚡ Features of SimpleVer

Real‑time generation of 1‑second, 5‑second, and 15‑second charts

Works directly on standard charts and supports all regular indicators

Easy to use: just attach to any symbol chart

Automatically creates custom symbols, enabling independent second‑based charts

Operates for 10 minutes after activation, then stops automatically