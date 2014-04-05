TrendCompass ALMA

TrendCompass ALMA — MT5 Market Description (English)

TrendCompass ALMA is a high‑precision trend indicator that combines the smoothness of ALMA, the volatility insight of Bollinger Bands, and the dynamic range of ATR channels.
It instantly reveals trend direction and strength through a clean, 5‑level color system.

  • 5‑color slope visualization
  • Ultra‑smooth ALMA core with reduced noise
  • BB compression/expansion detection
  • ATR dynamic bands for true market range
  • Presets for scalping, intraday, and swing trading
  • Use it alongside TrendBoard ALMA or TrendScanner ALMA for a complete visual + alert-based trend workflow

As the name suggests, it works as a compass for market trends, helping you navigate price action with clarity.

Free to use until January 31, 2026.

