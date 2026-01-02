SecModeStoch
- Indicatori
- Kazutaka Okuno
- Versione: 1.0
🌍 【SecMode Series】SecModeStoch – High‑Resolution Tick‑Based Stochastic Oscillator
📌 Overview
SecModeStoch is part of the SecMode Series, a next‑generation suite of indicators designed to reveal the micro‑structure of price action at the tick/second level—a level of detail that traditional 1‑minute indicators cannot capture.
While standard Stochastic oscillators refresh only once per minute, SecModeStoch uses a proprietary second‑level engine to:
- Update up to 60 times per minute (or at user‑defined intervals)
- Visualize overbought/oversold conditions in real time
- Highlight divergences between standard timeframe (TF) and second‑level (Sec) Stochastic signals
- Operate without custom symbols, ensuring a clean and lightweight setup
This provides a high‑resolution view of momentum turning points that conventional Stochastic indicators are fundamentally unable to deliver.
🎯 Key Features
① Tick‑Based Engine (No Custom Symbols Required)
Most second‑level indicators rely on:
- Custom symbol creation
- Saving and maintaining second‑level data
- Regenerating data when files become corrupted
- Heavy MT5 resource consumption
SecModeStoch avoids all of these issues.
It generates second‑level data internally from tick streams, offering:
- Fast and simple setup
- Clean chart integration
- Lightweight MT5 performance
- Stable operation even on VPS environments
② Dual‑Line Structure (TF × Sec)
By plotting both TF (standard timeframe) and Sec (second‑level) Stochastic lines:
- The Sec Stoch reacts first to micro‑reversals
- The TF Stoch follows afterward
This makes early turning points visually obvious, giving traders an edge in timing reversals, pullbacks, and breakout failures.
③ High‑Precision Overbought/Oversold Detection
SecModeStoch enhances the classic Stochastic logic with second‑level precision:
- 80/20 zones become significantly more accurate
- Micro‑spikes and micro‑dips become visible
- Sec‑level “false breaks” reveal early exhaustion
- TF confirmation becomes easier and more reliable
This allows traders to detect:
- Early reversal signals
- Momentum compression
- Failed breakouts
- Second‑level divergences
④ Clean Waveform Logic (No Color Changes)
Unlike ADX and CMO, which use directional color logic,
Stochastic conveys information through waveform behavior alone.
This keeps the display clean and focused on:
- Crossovers
- Overbought/oversold touches
- Sec‑level early reversals
- TF/Sec timing differences
⑤ No Repainting (Final Values Stay Final)
SecModeStoch draws second‑level values directly from tick data:
- Closed bars never change (no repainting)
- Open bars update rapidly in real time
This mirrors natural candlestick behavior and ensures transparent, trustworthy signals.
⑥ Unified UI Across the Entire Series
All SecMode indicators share the same interface and design philosophy:
- CCI (Sec)
- RSI (Sec)
- Stochastic (Sec)
- ADX (Sec, with color logic)
- CMO (Sec, with color logic)
This consistency makes multi‑indicator setups intuitive and seamless.
⑦ Three Selectable CenterLine Engines (Optional BB Layer)
Although Stochastic does not traditionally use a centerline,
SecModeStoch includes an optional Bollinger Band layer for enhanced visualization:
1. ALMA – Sniper Mode
- Ultra‑low latency
- Fastest response
- Ideal for scalpers detecting micro‑reversals
2. TMA – Cycle Mode
- Smoothest curve
- Highlights rhythm and cycle structure
- Excellent for environment analysis
- Note: TMA naturally “follows” price until bar close
3. SMA – Benchmark Mode
- Most widely recognized average
- Clean, standard BB behavior
- Adds second‑level nuance to classic Stoch setups
🎁 About the Free Version
This free edition provides full access to the core second‑level engine and high‑resolution Stochastic visualization.
To keep the design streamlined, the following features are intentionally excluded:
- Signal generation
- Alert notifications
- Auto‑drawing tools
- Advanced filters
All essential functions—tick engine, TF/Sec divergence, overbought/oversold behavior—are fully available.
Use this streamlined core edition to experience how dramatically different the second‑level market truly is.
🧠 Usage Examples
- Sec Stoch crosses first → early reversal signal
- Sec Stoch spikes above 80/20 → momentum exhaustion
- TF/Sec divergence → reversal anticipation
- Sec micro‑dip → early pullback detection
🚀 Summary
- Tick‑based second‑level engine (no custom symbols)
- TF/Sec divergence becomes actionable entry logic
- High‑precision overbought/oversold detection
- Clean waveform‑only logic (no color changes)
- No repainting (TMA naturally follows price until close)
- Unified UI across the SecMode Series
- Free access to a radically different market perspective
Experience a level of reversal clarity that traditional Stochastic indicators are fundamentally unable to deliver.