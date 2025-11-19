MultiTF Candle Delta Monitor

— Multi-Timeframe Difference Panel (Visualizing candle changes as numeric values)

Overview:
Monitor candle differences across multiple timeframes in a compact numeric panel. Each row represents a timeframe, and each cell shows the recent close-to-close difference (pips/ticks). Blue = upward, Red = downward, Gray = no change. Since it uses label rendering only, it is lightweight and does not interfere with the chart.

Key Features:
- Multi-timeframe support (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1; each timeframe can be toggled ON/OFF)
- Color-coded numeric display for intuitive recognition of direction and momentum
- Symbol-specific multiplier settings (FX, metals, crypto, custom instruments)
- Compact overlay panel (main chart or subwindow selectable)
- Flexible scaling with auto/manual multiplier switching

Input Parameters:
- XOffset, YOffset: panel position offset from the selected corner
- RowGap, Spacing: vertical row gap and horizontal spacing for history
- FontSize: label font size
- subwindow: 0 = main chart, >0 = target subwindow
- UseAutoMultiplier (true/false): auto detection or manual setting
- PipMultiplier: manual multiplier when auto is disabled
- ShowM1…ShowD1: per-timeframe visibility toggles
- BARS_COUNT: number of history bars (e.g., last 10 candles)

How It Works:
- Retrieves close prices for each timeframe
- Difference = |Close[n] − Close[n+1]| scaled by _Point and multiplier
- Renders past N bars plus the current candle’s difference as numeric labels
- Disabled timeframes are deleted → rows compress neatly without gaps
- The rightmost column always shows the latest candle difference

Use Cases:
- Scalping: focus on M1–M15 to check short-term momentum
- Swing trading: monitor M30–H4 to grasp medium- to long-term trends
- Discretionary filter: require multi-timeframe agreement before entries/exits

Notes:
- For best visibility, turn off chart display and use this as a dedicated panel

License / Distribution:
Free release. Provided as a supplementary tool.
