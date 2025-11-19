Multi Trendline Channel With Regression Bands
- Indicatori
- Kazutaka Okuno
- Versione: 1.0
Multi Trendline Channel With Regression Bands – Linear Regression Channel + Standard Deviation Band Indicator (MT5)
This indicator automatically draws linear regression lines and standard deviation bands based on multiple user-defined periods.
It provides instant visual insight into trend direction, price dispersion, and support/resistance zones—making it ideal for discretionary traders seeking clear market context.
Key Features
📐 Multi-period support: Display regression channels for any periods such as 20, 50, or 200 bars
🎨 Fully customizable: Configure colors, visibility, and extension direction for each channel individually
📊 Standard deviation bands: Adjust the multiplier freely to match market volatility
🔘 One-click toggle: Instantly show/hide lines via a chart button for smooth operation
⚡ Lightweight design: Only displays selected lines, keeping your chart clean and readable
Use Cases
- Identify medium-term trends (e.g., 200-bar regression channel)
- Spot short-term reversals or breakout signals (e.g., 20-bar and 50-bar channels)
- Use bands as visual guides for support and resistance zones