Killzone Liquidity Sweep EV

Killzone Liquidity Sweep EA Pro – UNDER TEST
by EV Trading Labs

Killzone Liquidity Sweep EA Pro is currently under active testing.
This Expert Advisor is based on institutional concepts (Smart Money / ICT methodology) and focuses on identifying and executing high-probability setups during the London and New York killzones. The system combines directional bias, liquidity sweep confirmation, and precision stop entries aligned with institutional trading logic.

The algorithm operates on the M15 timeframe and trades only when the market shows a clean directional structure confirmed by EMA 50, EMA 100, and EMA 200. This avoids trading in consolidation and counter-trend situations. It uses the previous session’s high or low to detect liquidity sweeps and waits for a reversal candle with clear rejection before placing stop entries.

Once conditions align, the EA places pending stop orders for precision execution:

  • Buy Stop above the reversal candle high

  • Sell Stop below the reversal candle low

Stop Loss is automatically set one pip beyond the opposite candle extreme, with the option to define all parameters in pips or raw points. Entries can include an additional entry buffer to reduce false triggers.

Trade management features include trailing stop, break-even activation, and optional fixed take profit. The system can be restricted to one trade or one pending order per session, maintaining disciplined exposure. All session times (London and New York killzones) are user-configurable based on broker server time.

Operational filters include:

  • Maximum spread control

  • Session window validation

  • Automatic pending order removal after the session

  • Magic Number isolation

  • Backtest and optimization support

The EA is optimized for markets that exhibit clean session structure such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, and XAUUSD, and can be adapted to indices (NAS100 / US30) by switching to point-based parameters. ECN brokers and low-latency environments are recommended.

EV Trading Labs continues to refine this system. Future versions will include improved liquidity mapping, multi-session adaptive logic, and volatility-adjusted risk modules.
Currently marked as UNDER TEST for user feedback and live performance validation.


Altri dall’autore
EV Asian Range Reversal
Enrique Valeros Muriana
Experts
EV Asian Range Reversal – Precision Session Breakout System for MT5 EV Asian Range Reversal is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to capture the most consistent intraday reversals occurring between the Asian session range and the London volatility expansion.   The system identifies the high and low structure of the Asian range, then reacts to breakouts and reversions with controlled precision, combining price action logic with session-based timing filters. This approach allows the EA t
FREE
EV Trading Labs PPO
Enrique Valeros Muriana
Experts
PPO ATR RR EA is a fully automated trading system based on technical momentum confirmation and dynamic risk control. It combines the Percentage Price Oscillator (PPO) crossover logic with ATR-based volatility stops , configurable risk-to-reward targets , and intelligent trade management (partial take profit, breakeven protection, trailing, and session filters). Optimized set files for each symbol are available upon request. Contact me to receive the configuration list @evtradinglabs Key Features
FREE
EVTL Panel
Enrique Valeros Muriana
Utilità
A powerful and elegant manual trading panel for MT5 , designed for fast execution, clean interface, and full control of your trades. Built for prop firm traders, scalpers, and discretionary traders who need precision, automation helpers (BE, trailing, partials), and risk-based position sizing. One-click trading: BUY, SELL, pending orders (Limit & Stop). Risk or fixed-lot mode: auto lot calculation by % risk or manual volume. Smart Risk/Reward link: automatic TP update when SL changes. Break Eve
FREE
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione