This Expert Advisor is based on institutional concepts (Smart Money / ICT methodology) and focuses on identifying and executing high-probability setups during the London and New York killzones. The system combines directional bias, liquidity sweep confirmation, and precision stop entries aligned with institutional trading logic.

The algorithm operates on the M15 timeframe and trades only when the market shows a clean directional structure confirmed by EMA 50, EMA 100, and EMA 200. This avoids trading in consolidation and counter-trend situations. It uses the previous session’s high or low to detect liquidity sweeps and waits for a reversal candle with clear rejection before placing stop entries.

Once conditions align, the EA places pending stop orders for precision execution:

  • Buy Stop above the reversal candle high

  • Sell Stop below the reversal candle low

Stop Loss is automatically set one pip beyond the opposite candle extreme, with the option to define all parameters in pips or raw points. Entries can include an additional entry buffer to reduce false triggers.

Trade management features include trailing stop, break-even activation, and optional fixed take profit. The system can be restricted to one trade or one pending order per session, maintaining disciplined exposure. All session times (London and New York killzones) are user-configurable based on broker server time.

Operational filters include:

  • Maximum spread control

  • Session window validation

  • Automatic pending order removal after the session

  • Magic Number isolation

  • Backtest and optimization support

The EA is optimized for markets that exhibit clean session structure such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, and XAUUSD, and can be adapted to indices (NAS100 / US30) by switching to point-based parameters. ECN brokers and low-latency environments are recommended.



kwikky69
87
kwikky69 2025.11.18 11:26 
 

Review: Killzone Liquidity Sweep EV Killzone Liquidity Sweep EV is one of the most impressive free Expert Advisors I’ve tested. It applies institutional trading logic with precision, focusing on liquidity sweeps during the London and New York killzones. Entries are clean and disciplined, with pending stop orders placed only after liquidity grabs and reversal confirmation. Risk management is robust, with stop losses, trailing stops, break-even activation, and spread filters ensuring safe execution. On major currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD), the EA delivers consistent setups with reduced noise. On indices such as NASDAQ, S&P500, and GER DAX, it adapts smoothly using point-based parameters, handling volatility effectively while maintaining structure. The ability to restrict trades to one per session adds further discipline, making it suitable for both algorithmic and discretionary traders. Strengths include: Institutional-grade logic and session-based precision Adaptability across FX majors and leading indices Strong risk controls and trade management features Backtest and optimization support for refined setups For a free EA, Killzone Liquidity Sweep EV stands out as professional, reliable, and versatile. With refined set files from the designer, it could easily rival premium systems—already, it is one of the best free EAs in my opinion.

EV GoldFish
Enrique Valeros Muriana
Эксперты
Goldfish EMA Risk Manager MT5 is a fully automated EMA crossover Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for intraday trading with a strong emphasis on risk and money management. The core strategy is based on a classic trend-following concept using two Exponential Moving Averages (Fast and Slow) on a user-defined timeframe. The EA looks for bullish and bearish EMA crossovers to open buy or sell positions, only allows one trade per symbol at a time, and checks for new signals once per bar inste
FREE
EV Supply Demand POI
Enrique Valeros Muriana
Эксперты
EV Supply Demand POI is a smart-money based Expert Advisor that identifies institutional Points of Interest using Supply and Demand zones, Order Blocks and Fair Value Gaps on the higher timeframe, and confirms entries on the lower timeframe through sweep and break of structure conditions. Once price taps a valid POI, the EA refines a precise limit entry using recent lower-timeframe imbalances, creating structured setups with controlled risk. On the higher timeframe, the EA scans historical bars
FREE
ICT Quant Flow
Enrique Valeros Muriana
Эксперты
ICT Quant Flow is an automated trading system that blends modern ICT concepts with a clean quantitative execution model. Instead of relying on randomness or aggressive lot manipulation, the EA follows a structured process: understand where price is trying to go, wait for efficient retracements, and manage risk with discipline. The goal is consistency, not noise. The strategy focuses on three core areas: market structure, Fair Value Gaps and liquidity behaviour. ICT Quant Flow analyses recent swi
FREE
EV Divergence Sniper
Enrique Valeros Muriana
Эксперты
EV Divergence Sniper is a precision-oriented Expert Advisor designed to identify high-probability market reversals through true price divergences confirmed by RSI and Stochastic. The system focuses on structural market conditions and enters only when price and momentum show a clear imbalance, significantly reducing false entries and improving signal quality. The EA uses a structural stop loss placed beyond the most recent swing, combined with a fully customizable risk-to-reward take profit. It i
FREE
EV Adaptative Stack Trader
Enrique Valeros Muriana
5 (1)
Эксперты
RSI Weighted Scaler Pro 2.8 is a controlled multi-entry trading system designed to exploit RSI-based reversal and exhaustion points with stable, fixed-lot scaling. The EA adds positions only when market conditions remain favorable, without increasing lot sizes or applying aggressive risk models. The strategy uses RSI overbought and oversold levels to generate high-probability entry zones. Traders can enable new-bar confirmation to reduce noise and limit entries using a configurable maximum numbe
FREE
EV Smart Breakout Pro
Enrique Valeros Muriana
Эксперты
EV Smart Breakout Pro – Institutional Scalping System  is an automated breakout strategy designed to capture explosive moves after periods of consolidation. It combines pure price action breakouts with the Percentage Price Oscillator (PPO) as a momentum filter, helping the EA focus on strong, directional moves and avoid many false breakouts that occur in flat markets. The EA continuously scans the chart for tight ranges and key breakout levels. When price starts to expand away from that range, t
FREE
EV Asian Range Reversal
Enrique Valeros Muriana
Эксперты
EV Asian Range Reversal is an automated Expert Advisor designed to detect the Asian session range and trade reversals as the London session opens. It focuses on high-volatility transitions and aims to capture market displacement that occurs when liquidity is taken from both sides of the range. The EA automatically identifies the session high and low, validates structure and executes a reversal strategy when price sweeps liquidity and confirms direction. Stop Loss, Take Profit and trading hours
FREE
EV Account Copier
Enrique Valeros Muriana
Утилиты
EV Account Copier is a lightweight and reliable MT5 solution designed to replicate trading activity from a MASTER terminal to SLAVE terminals while keeping full control over what gets copied and how position size is calculated. The EA is delivered as a single file : simply set the Role input to MASTER on the source account and SLAVE on the destination account(s). The copier supports both full-account replication and selective replication by Magic Number , making it ideal if you run multiple stra
FREE
EV Smart Panel pro
Enrique Valeros Muriana
Утилиты
EV Trade Panel is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to support manual trading through a clean, dark-themed interface with fully adjustable controls. It provides a structured workspace where traders can execute orders efficiently, manage risk with precision, and handle positions in real time. The panel is adaptable to different instruments such as forex pairs, gold, indices, and other volatile symbols, and it fits naturally into any trading routine or timeframe. Main Features Order exec
FREE
Ответ разработчика Enrique Valeros Muriana 2025.11.20 20:34
Thank you so much for your review!
Ответ на отзыв