EV Divergence Sniper

EV Divergence Sniper is a precision-oriented Expert Advisor designed to identify high-probability market reversals through true price divergences confirmed by RSI and Stochastic. The system focuses on structural market conditions and enters only when price and momentum show a clear imbalance, significantly reducing false entries and improving signal quality.

The EA uses a structural stop loss placed beyond the most recent swing, combined with a fully customizable risk-to-reward take profit. It includes an advanced risk-management module with fixed or percentage-based position sizing, smart break-even activation and optional partial close at a second R:R level. Every trade is handled independently with clean, transparent logic, without grid, martingale or any form of averaging.

EV Divergence Sniper adapts to any symbol or timeframe and operates with stability under a wide range of market conditions. It is suitable for traders who seek a technical and disciplined divergence strategy supported by strong filtering and consistent money-management rules. The EA relies on validated divergence structures, momentum confirmation, and price action alignment to deliver controlled, high-quality entries.

The algorithm works as follows. It identifies two confirmed swing points to detect potential higher highs or lower lows. RSI is then evaluated to determine whether momentum forms an opposite swing, creating a divergence with the price. Stochastic is used as an additional filter to confirm overbought or oversold conditions. Once a valid setup appears, the EA calculates the structural stop loss, the take profit based on the selected R:R multiplier, and the appropriate position size. While the trade is active, the break-even and partial close logic automatically manage the position depending on how price evolves.

This system is designed for traders who want a stable, technically-driven divergence tool that avoids unnecessary complexity and focuses on clean execution and consistent control of risk. EV Divergence Sniper reflects a professional approach to automated trading, with emphasis on structure, momentum and disciplined trade management.


Altri dall’autore
Killzone Liquidity Sweep EV
Enrique Valeros Muriana
5 (1)
Experts
Killzone Liquidity Sweep EA Pro – UNDER TEST by EV Trading Labs Killzone Liquidity Sweep EA Pro is currently under active testing. This Expert Advisor is based on institutional concepts (Smart Money / ICT methodology) and focuses on identifying and executing high-probability setups during the London and New York killzones. The system combines directional bias, liquidity sweep confirmation, and precision stop entries aligned with institutional trading logic. The algorithm operates on the M15 ti
FREE
EV Adaptative Stack Trader
Enrique Valeros Muriana
Experts
RSI Weighted Scaler Pro 2.8 is a controlled multi-entry trading system designed to exploit RSI-based reversal and exhaustion points with stable, fixed-lot scaling. The EA adds positions only when market conditions remain favorable, without increasing lot sizes or applying aggressive risk models. The strategy uses RSI overbought and oversold levels to generate high-probability entry zones. Traders can enable new-bar confirmation to reduce noise and limit entries using a configurable maximum numbe
FREE
EV Smart Breakout Pro
Enrique Valeros Muriana
Experts
EV Smart Breakout Pro – Institutional Scalping System (Under Test) A high-frequency breakout and retracement system designed for prop firm style trading. The EA dynamically detects volatility zones and executes with precision during session overlaps. Includes advanced trade management, spread filter, and time-based session control. Under active test on: EURUSD, GBPUSD, NAS100. Free for now while collecting performance feedback and optimization data
FREE
EV Asian Range Reversal
Enrique Valeros Muriana
Experts
EV Asian Range Reversal is an automated Expert Advisor designed to detect the Asian session range and trade reversals as the London session opens. It focuses on high-volatility transitions and aims to capture market displacement that occurs when liquidity is taken from both sides of the range. The EA automatically identifies the session high and low, validates structure and executes a reversal strategy when price sweeps liquidity and confirms direction. Stop Loss, Take Profit and trading hours
FREE
ICT Quant Flow
Enrique Valeros Muriana
Experts
ICT Quant Flow is an automated trading system that blends modern ICT concepts with a clean quantitative execution model. Instead of relying on randomness or aggressive lot manipulation, the EA follows a structured process: understand where price is trying to go, wait for efficient retracements, and manage risk with discipline. The goal is consistency, not noise. The strategy focuses on three core areas: market structure, Fair Value Gaps and liquidity behaviour. ICT Quant Flow analyses recent swi
FREE
EV Smart Panel pro
Enrique Valeros Muriana
Utilità
EV Trade Panel is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to support manual trading through a clean, dark-themed interface with fully adjustable controls. It provides a structured workspace where traders can execute orders efficiently, manage risk with precision, and handle positions in real time. The panel is adaptable to different instruments such as forex pairs, gold, indices, and other volatile symbols, and it fits naturally into any trading routine or timeframe. Main Features Order exec
FREE
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione