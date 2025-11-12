EV Smart Breakout Pro

EV Smart Breakout Pro – Institutional Scalping System (Under Test)

A high-frequency breakout and retracement system designed for prop firm style trading.
The EA dynamically detects volatility zones and executes with precision during session overlaps.
Includes advanced trade management, spread filter, and time-based session control.

Under active test on: EURUSD, GBPUSD, NAS100.

Free for now while collecting performance feedback and optimization data


