EV Asian Range Reversal [Under Test]

This Expert Advisor is based on simple Asian range reversals — a common price-action pattern that takes advantage of fake breakouts at the London open.

Concept

During the Asian session, the market often consolidates.

When London opens, price tends to break the range, trigger stops, and reverse sharply.

The EA automatically detects the Asian session High and Low and waits for a false breakout to enter in the opposite direction.

Main Features

Automatic Asian session range calculation

Works best on GBPUSD during London hours

Fixed or optimizable SL and TP

Spread and trading-hour filters

Limit trades per day (risk control)

No indicators — pure price action

Trading Logic

If price breaks the Asian High → waits for a return below → enters short.

If price breaks the Asian Low → waits for a return above → enters long.

“OnlyFirstBreak” ensures just one trade per side each day.

Inputs Overview

AsiaStartHour / AsiaEndHour → Asian session hours

TradeStartHour / TradeEndHour → London window

FixedLot or risk-based lot (fixed for simplicity)

SL_Pips / TP_Pips → stop and target

MaxSpread_Points → spread filter

MaxTradesPerDay → daily trade limiter

Technical Details

Compatible with any broker and any account type

Works on netting and hedging accounts

Designed for MT5 build 3900+

Lightweight and validation-friendly

Future PRO Version (coming soon)

Multi-pair operation (GBPUSD, EURUSD, XAUUSD)

Smart break-even and trailing stop

Volatility filters (ATR / DXY integration)

Daily drawdown limiter (prop firm ready)

About EV Trading Labs

We build fast, lightweight and transparent algorithmic systems based on institutional price logic.

Status: UNDER TEST

Feedback and optimization results are welcome.

Follow EV Trading Labs to get notified when the PRO version is released.