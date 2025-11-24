EV GoldFish

Goldfish EMA Risk Manager MT5 is a fully automated EMA crossover Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for intraday trading with a strong emphasis on risk and money management. The core strategy is based on a classic trend-following concept using two Exponential Moving Averages (Fast and Slow) on a user-defined timeframe. The EA looks for bullish and bearish EMA crossovers to open buy or sell positions, only allows one trade per symbol at a time, and checks for new signals once per bar instead of on every tick to reduce noise and over-trading.

Risk per trade is calculated as a percentage of account equity, with the Stop Loss defined in pips and automatically converted to the correct tick size for any symbol. Take Profit is derived from a configurable reward-to-risk ratio, and the EA also monitors daily profit and loss in percentage terms. From the start of each trading day, Goldfish tracks equity and, once the maximum daily profit or loss limits are hit, it closes any open position on that symbol and locks further trading for the rest of the day, helping to protect the account from emotional or excessive trading.

Goldfish includes an advanced management layer with partial take profit, break-even logic and an optional trailing stop. The user can enable a partial close at a chosen R-multiple, automatically closing a configurable percentage of the position and moving the Stop Loss to break-even plus an offset in pips to cover costs and secure profit. If the remaining volume after the partial would be below the broker’s minimum lot size, the EA sensibly closes the full position instead of leaving unusable volume. The trailing stop can also be enabled, starting only after price has moved a certain number of pips in profit and then updating the Stop Loss by a defined trailing step, always moving in the direction of profit and never beyond the Take Profit level.

To adapt to different trading styles and market conditions, Goldfish offers a built-in session filter and a spread filter. The session filter allows you to restrict new entries to the New York, London and/or Asian sessions, while still managing existing trades at all times. The spread filter continuously measures the current spread in pips and blocks new trades whenever market conditions are too poor and the spread exceeds the maximum allowed value. Altogether, Goldfish EMA Risk Manager MT5 delivers a simple yet robust EMA-based entry logic combined with professional-grade protection tools, making it a versatile choice for traders who value controlled risk and disciplined execution.


