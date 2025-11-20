ICT Quant Flow

ICT Quant Flow is an automated trading system that blends modern ICT concepts with a clean quantitative execution model. Instead of relying on randomness or aggressive lot manipulation, the EA follows a structured process: understand where price is trying to go, wait for efficient retracements, and manage risk with discipline. The goal is consistency, not noise.

The strategy focuses on three core areas: market structure, Fair Value Gaps and liquidity behaviour. ICT Quant Flow analyses recent swing points to determine directional bias, looks for valid FVGs and waits for price to return to a meaningful area before considering an entry. When enabled, it can also check for liquidity sweeps and refine entries using simple order blocks, giving the system a more selective and context-aware approach. An RSI filter helps avoid entries when the market is already stretched, making the logic smoother during volatile periods.

Risk management has been designed to feel professional and predictable. The EA can calculate stop losses and targets using ATR, allowing it to adapt naturally to changing volatility, or you can use fixed distances for a more traditional style. It supports partial profits, break-even movement with custom offset and optional trailing after break-even. Position sizing can be fixed or based on risk percentage, with the ability to reduce risk above a certain balance threshold if desired.

ICT Quant Flow also includes robust session handling. You can run it only during London and New York hours using broker server time, or you can turn on the Spain (Madrid) time filter, which automatically adjusts to CET and CEST using GMT. This means you only select the Madrid trading window you want, and the EA handles all timezone conversion internally—no matter what broker you use. Daily protection rules are available as well, including maximum trades per day and a maximum allowed daily drawdown.

To prevent clustering, the EA can enforce a minimum spacing between trades, apply a cooldown after a stop-loss, limit entries to one direction at a time, and ensure only one trade is taken per bar. A higher-timeframe EMA filter can be enabled to keep trades aligned with broader direction when conditions become choppy.

Although the EA is flexible enough to run on many instruments, it tends to perform best on major FX pairs and popular indices on short intraday timeframes such as M5, M15 and M30. All parameters are fully configurable, making it easy to optimise according to your broker’s liquidity and spread conditions.

ICT Quant Flow is not a martingale, grid or tick-scalping system. It is built around rule-based execution, structured analysis and controlled risk. For best results, users should backtest and forward-test their preferred configuration before scaling up.


Altri dall’autore
Killzone Liquidity Sweep EV
Enrique Valeros Muriana
5 (1)
Experts
Killzone Liquidity Sweep EA Pro – UNDER TEST by EV Trading Labs Killzone Liquidity Sweep EA Pro is currently under active testing. This Expert Advisor is based on institutional concepts (Smart Money / ICT methodology) and focuses on identifying and executing high-probability setups during the London and New York killzones. The system combines directional bias, liquidity sweep confirmation, and precision stop entries aligned with institutional trading logic. The algorithm operates on the M15 ti
FREE
EV Adaptative Stack Trader
Enrique Valeros Muriana
Experts
RSI Weighted Scaler Pro 2.8 is a controlled multi-entry trading system designed to exploit RSI-based reversal and exhaustion points with stable, fixed-lot scaling. The EA adds positions only when market conditions remain favorable, without increasing lot sizes or applying aggressive risk models. The strategy uses RSI overbought and oversold levels to generate high-probability entry zones. Traders can enable new-bar confirmation to reduce noise and limit entries using a configurable maximum numbe
FREE
EV Smart Breakout Pro
Enrique Valeros Muriana
Experts
EV Smart Breakout Pro – Institutional Scalping System (Under Test) A high-frequency breakout and retracement system designed for prop firm style trading. The EA dynamically detects volatility zones and executes with precision during session overlaps. Includes advanced trade management, spread filter, and time-based session control. Under active test on: EURUSD, GBPUSD, NAS100. Free for now while collecting performance feedback and optimization data
FREE
EV Asian Range Reversal
Enrique Valeros Muriana
Experts
EV Asian Range Reversal is an automated Expert Advisor designed to detect the Asian session range and trade reversals as the London session opens. It focuses on high-volatility transitions and aims to capture market displacement that occurs when liquidity is taken from both sides of the range. The EA automatically identifies the session high and low, validates structure and executes a reversal strategy when price sweeps liquidity and confirms direction. Stop Loss, Take Profit and trading hours
FREE
EV Smart Panel pro
Enrique Valeros Muriana
Utilità
EV Trade Panel is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to support manual trading through a clean, dark-themed interface with fully adjustable controls. It provides a structured workspace where traders can execute orders efficiently, manage risk with precision, and handle positions in real time. The panel is adaptable to different instruments such as forex pairs, gold, indices, and other volatile symbols, and it fits naturally into any trading routine or timeframe. Main Features Order exec
FREE
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione