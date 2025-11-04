EV Asian Range Reversal
- Enrique Valeros Muriana
- Version: 1.5
EV Asian Range Reversal [Under Test]
This Expert Advisor is based on simple Asian range reversals — a common price-action pattern that takes advantage of fake breakouts at the London open.
Concept
During the Asian session, the market often consolidates.
When London opens, price tends to break the range, trigger stops, and reverse sharply.
The EA automatically detects the Asian session High and Low and waits for a false breakout to enter in the opposite direction.
Main Features
-
Automatic Asian session range calculation
-
Works best on GBPUSD during London hours
-
Fixed or optimizable SL and TP
-
Spread and trading-hour filters
-
Limit trades per day (risk control)
-
No indicators — pure price action
Trading Logic
-
If price breaks the Asian High → waits for a return below → enters short.
-
If price breaks the Asian Low → waits for a return above → enters long.
-
“OnlyFirstBreak” ensures just one trade per side each day.
Inputs Overview
-
AsiaStartHour / AsiaEndHour → Asian session hours
-
TradeStartHour / TradeEndHour → London window
-
FixedLot or risk-based lot (fixed for simplicity)
-
SL_Pips / TP_Pips → stop and target
-
MaxSpread_Points → spread filter
-
MaxTradesPerDay → daily trade limiter
Technical Details
-
Compatible with any broker and any account type
-
Works on netting and hedging accounts
-
Designed for MT5 build 3900+
-
Lightweight and validation-friendly
Future PRO Version (coming soon)
-
Multi-pair operation (GBPUSD, EURUSD, XAUUSD)
-
Smart break-even and trailing stop
-
Volatility filters (ATR / DXY integration)
-
Daily drawdown limiter (prop firm ready)
About EV Trading Labs
We build fast, lightweight and transparent algorithmic systems based on institutional price logic.
Status: UNDER TEST
Feedback and optimization results are welcome.
Follow EV Trading Labs to get notified when the PRO version is released.