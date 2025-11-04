EV Asian Range Reversal

EV Asian Range Reversal  [Under Test]

This Expert Advisor is based on simple Asian range reversals — a common price-action pattern that takes advantage of fake breakouts at the London open.

Concept
During the Asian session, the market often consolidates.
When London opens, price tends to break the range, trigger stops, and reverse sharply.

The EA automatically detects the Asian session High and Low and waits for a false breakout to enter in the opposite direction.

Main Features

  • Automatic Asian session range calculation

  • Works best on GBPUSD during London hours

  • Fixed or optimizable SL and TP

  • Spread and trading-hour filters

  • Limit trades per day (risk control)

  • No indicators — pure price action

 Trading Logic

  • If price breaks the Asian High → waits for a return below → enters short.

  • If price breaks the Asian Low → waits for a return above → enters long.

  • “OnlyFirstBreak” ensures just one trade per side each day.

Inputs Overview

  • AsiaStartHour / AsiaEndHour → Asian session hours

  • TradeStartHour / TradeEndHour → London window

  • FixedLot or risk-based lot (fixed for simplicity)

  • SL_Pips / TP_Pips → stop and target

  • MaxSpread_Points → spread filter

  • MaxTradesPerDay → daily trade limiter

Technical Details

  • Compatible with any broker and any account type

  • Works on netting and hedging accounts

  • Designed for MT5 build 3900+

  • Lightweight and validation-friendly

Future PRO Version (coming soon)

  • Multi-pair operation (GBPUSD, EURUSD, XAUUSD)

  • Smart break-even and trailing stop

  • Volatility filters (ATR / DXY integration)

  • Daily drawdown limiter (prop firm ready)

About EV Trading Labs
We build fast, lightweight and transparent algorithmic systems based on institutional price logic.

Status: UNDER TEST
Feedback and optimization results are welcome.

Follow EV Trading Labs to get notified when the PRO version is released.


Plus de l'auteur
EVTL Panel
Enrique Valeros Muriana
Utilitaires
A powerful and elegant manual trading panel for MT5 , designed for fast execution, clean interface, and full control of your trades. Built for prop firm traders, scalpers, and discretionary traders who need precision, automation helpers (BE, trailing, partials), and risk-based position sizing. One-click trading: BUY, SELL, pending orders (Limit & Stop). Risk or fixed-lot mode: auto lot calculation by % risk or manual volume. Smart Risk/Reward link: automatic TP update when SL changes. Break Eve
FREE
EV Trading Labs PPO
Enrique Valeros Muriana
Experts
PPO ATR RR EA is a fully automated trading system based on technical momentum confirmation and dynamic risk control. It combines the Percentage Price Oscillator (PPO) crossover logic with ATR-based volatility stops , configurable risk-to-reward targets , and intelligent trade management (partial take profit, breakeven protection, trailing, and session filters). Optimized set files for each symbol are available upon request. Contact me to receive the configuration list @evtradinglabs Key Features
FREE
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis