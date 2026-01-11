Overview

ZumikoFX Trading Stats - Professional Account Dashboard

ZumikoFX Trading Stats is a comprehensive, real-time account monitoring dashboard designed for serious traders who need complete visibility of their trading performance. This indicator displays all crucial trading statistics in an elegant, easy-to-read panel positioned in the top-right corner of your chart.

Key Features

📊 Complete Account Monitoring

Balance & Equity - Real-time account status with current balance and equity including open positions

- Real-time account status with current balance and equity including open positions Drawdown Analysis - Both maximum historical drawdown and current drawdown displayed in dollars and percentages

- Both maximum historical drawdown and current drawdown displayed in dollars and percentages Profit Tracking - Total profit since account inception and daily profit/loss tracking

- Total profit since account inception and daily profit/loss tracking Win Rate Statistics - Accurate calculation of winning trades percentage

📈 Trading Performance Metrics

Total Trades Counter - Complete history of all closed positions

- Complete history of all closed positions Daily Trades Counter - Tracks positions closed today (resets at midnight)

- Tracks positions closed today (resets at midnight) Open Positions Monitor - Shows current number of active trades

- Shows current number of active trades Volume Tracker - Cumulative lot size across all trades

🎨 Professional Design

Clean, modern interface with customizable colors

Positioned in the top-right corner for maximum chart visibility

Color-coded values (green for profits, red for losses/drawdown)

Transparent background with adjustable opacity

Clear section separators for easy data reading

⚙️ Customizable Settings

Text Color - Customize main text color

- Customize main text color Header Color - Adjust header/separator color

- Adjust header/separator color Profit/Loss Colors - Set custom colors for positive/negative values

- Set custom colors for positive/negative values Background Color - Change panel background

- Change panel background Font Size - Adjust text size for your preference

- Adjust text size for your preference Panel Position - Move panel via X/Y coordinates

- Move panel via X/Y coordinates Transparency - Control background opacity (0-255)

- Control background opacity (0-255) Update Interval - Set refresh rate in seconds

Why Choose ZumikoFX Trading Stats?

✅ Accurate Calculations

Properly handles multiple deposits and withdrawals

Includes swap and commission in profit calculations

Tracks peak balance through entire trading history

Considers open positions in current drawdown

✅ Performance Optimized

Uses timer-based updates (not tick-based) for efficiency

Lightweight code with minimal CPU usage

No lag or chart freezing

Updates every 2 seconds by default (customizable)

✅ Professional Quality

Clean, bug-free code

Proper memory management

No conflicts with other indicators

Works on all timeframes and symbols

Perfect For

Day traders monitoring multiple metrics

Swing traders tracking long-term performance

Prop firm traders needing drawdown awareness

Anyone serious about trading accountability

Technical Details

Platform : MetaTrader 5

: MetaTrader 5 Type : Chart Indicator

: Chart Indicator Resource Usage : Minimal

: Minimal Compatibility : All account types, all brokers

: All account types, all brokers Languages: Full Unicode support

Installation & Usage

Drag indicator onto any chart Customize colors and position in settings if desired Dashboard updates automatically every 2 seconds All data persists across chart changes and MT5 restarts

What Traders Are Saying

"Finally, a dashboard that shows everything I need in one place. The drawdown tracking is especially helpful for prop firm challenges."

"Clean design, accurate calculations, and doesn't clutter my charts. Exactly what I was looking for."

"The daily profit tracker helps me stick to my trading plan. Great tool!"

Support & Updates

Regular updates and improvements based on user feedback. Dedicated support for any questions or issues.