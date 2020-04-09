Local Copy Trading Utility
- Utilità
- Tarrab Ali
- Versione: 2.0
- Attivazioni: 8
Local Copy Trader | Trades Copier
Professional Local Copy Trading Solution, For Account Management - $30
🚀 Overview
Local Copy Trading Utility is a professional-grade copy trading system that operates entirely locally on your computer. Communicates via CSV files through common folder path. Reliable, lightning-fast trade copying between accounts. Perfect for fund managers, prop traders, and anyone managing multiple trading accounts.
✨ Key Features
⚡ Dual-Mode Operation
-
MASTER Mode: Export positions to CSV file
-
SLAVE Mode: Copy trades from CSV file
-
Switch modes instantly with a single parameter
🎯 Precision Technology
-
Struct-Based Position Tracking - No lost or mismatched trades
-
Ultra-Fast Execution - Near-instant trade copying
-
Accurate Ticket Matching - Closes exact positions, not random ones
🛡️ Reliability First
-
Local CSV Communication - No internet dependency
-
File Change Detection - Only reads when file changes
-
Smart Error Handling - Graceful recovery from issues
⚙️ Flexible Configuration
-
Lot Size/Volume Scaling (0.1x to 10x Master size as long as broker allows)
-
Price Options: Current market or Copy Trade's exact price
-
Adjustable Refresh Rate (50ms default)
🔄 How It Works
You will need different MT5 terminals for each EA. You can do so by duplicating the terminal folders under different serial numbers. Or download MT5 from different brokers, simple solution.
Step 1: Master Setup
-
Attach EA to Master account chart
-
Set mode to "MASTER"
-
EA exports positions to CSV automatically
Step 2: Slave Setup
-
Attach EA to Slave account chart
-
Set mode to "SLAVE"
-
EA reads CSV and copies trades in real-time
-
You can use Multiple Slaves for account management.
Step 3: Trade
-
Master opens position → Slave copies within 50ms
-
Master closes position → Slave closes exact position
-
Multiple positions handled perfectly
🎮 Use Cases
For Account Managers
-
Copy trades to multiple client accounts
-
Manage fund allocations easily
-
Perfect for prop firm challenges
For Personal Trading
-
Copy between personal accounts
-
Test strategies on demo while trading live
-
Scale positions across multiple brokers