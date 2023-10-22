The Average Daily Range Levels indicator shows the ADR levels on the chart as if they were supports and resistances and is updated daily.





By default the indicator uses the 5-day average of the daily range.

There are several strategies that suggest that these levels can be used to determine where the price can bounce and it is often said that the price can typically move 75% of the ADR.





In future versions I may add alerts at each level





