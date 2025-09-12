Reverse Trader

ELITE REVERSE TRADER (MT5)

Instantly hedge or invert any trade opened on your account—manual or EA. Reverse Mirror EA monitors your live positions and opens an opposite trade using your chosen lot mode (Fixed or Multiplier). When the original position is closed (manual close, SL/TP hit, EA exit—any method), the mirrored position closes automatically. Because it runs in the same terminal, it reacts faster than third-party copy tools.

WHY THIS MATTERS
It is widely cited that a large majority of retail forex traders lose money (often quoted as ~98%). Reverse Mirror EA lets you exploit that tendency by reversing trades from losing systems, groups, or even your own strategy—without rewriting code or paying for external copiers. Note: reversing does not guarantee profits; see the disclaimer.

WHO IT’S FOR
• Risk-aware traders who want a quick hedge layer over existing trades/EAs.
• System developers/testers who want to invert or stress-test strategies live with no code changes.
• Signal subscribers who suspect their feed underperforms and prefer to reverse it at source with minimal delay.
• Portfolio managers seeking account-level control with clean separation via magic/comment tagging.

HOW IT HELPS
• Same-terminal execution for lower latency vs third-party copiers.
• Reverse anything that opens a position: manual clicks, other EAs, signals.
• Automatic lifecycle management: the mirror closes when the source disappears.

KEY FEATURES

Scope Control: mirror this chart’s symbol only, or all symbols in the account.
Flexible Lot Sizing:
– Fixed lot mode (use a constant lot).
– Multiplier mode (mirror lot = source lot × multiplier).
SL/TP Mapping (optional):
– Copy SL → TP (mirror TP = source SL).
– Copy TP → SL (mirror SL = source TP).
Auto-Close Linkage: mirror closes immediately once the source position no longer exists (manual close, SL/TP, EA close, etc.).
Feedback-Loop Protection: unique magic number and tagged comments so the EA never mirrors its own trades.
Broker-Safe Volume: lots normalized to symbol min/max/step.
Event-Driven With Safety Net: reacts on trade events (MT5) and/or high-frequency checks for robustness.
No Third-Party Copier Required: fewer moving parts, faster reaction.
New: Sub-second detection with CheckIntervalMs—a millisecond polling interval for faster discovery/closure on quiet symbols.


***IMPORTANT SIZING NOTE FOR REVERSING LOSING SYSTEMS**
If your goal is to profit from reversing a consistently losing system, consider sizing the mirror larger than the original to overcome spreads, swaps, and micro-latency.
• Practical baseline: if the source opens 0.01 lot, set the mirror to 0.02 lot (Fixed mode) or use a 2.0× Multiplier.
• Always verify margin impact and broker limits; larger sizing increases risk and drawdown.

INPUTS / PARAMETERS
Trade Scope:
This Chart Only — mirror only the current symbol.
ALL Trades — mirror every symbol on the account.
Lot Mode:
Fixed — every mirror uses FixedLot.
Multiplier — mirror lot = SourceVolume × LotMultiplier.
FixedLot / LotMultiplier: set the value for the selected lot mode.
Copy SL as TP: if true, mirror TP = source SL.
Copy TP as SL: if true, mirror SL = source TP.
Comment: custom prefix for mirror trades (includes the source ticket tag).
Optional quality-of-life (if your build includes them):
•CheckIntervalMs: check interval in milliseconds for faster detection and closing on quiet symbols; lower values react faster but may increase CPU usage.
Optional quality-of-life (if your build includes them):

HOW IT WORKS

  1. Attach the EA and choose the scope.

  2. When a new position appears (manual or EA), Reverse Mirror EA instantly opens the opposite position using your lot mode.

  3. If SL/TP mapping is enabled, the mirror inherits stops from the source (SL→TP, TP→SL).

  4. When the source closes for any reason, the mirror closes automatically.

ACCOUNT TYPES
• Hedging accounts: the mirror opens as a separate opposite position.
• Netting accounts: the mirror offsets the symbol’s net exposure per platform rules.

QUICK START

  1. Attach to one chart (ALL Trades) or to each symbol you want (This Chart Only).

  2. Choose Lot Mode:
    – Reversal objective: start with Multiplier = 2.0× (or FixedLot larger than typical source lots).
    – Simple hedge: use 1.0× or equal FixedLot.

  3. Optionally enable SL/TP mapping.

  4. Set CheckIntervalMs (e.g., 100–250 ms) for faster detection on low-tick symbols; raise it if you need lower CPU usage.

  5. Enable Algo Trading.

ROADMAP / FUTURE FEATURES
• Pending-order mirroring (reverse pendings too).
• Partial-close syncing (reduce mirror volume proportionally when the source partially closes).
• Re-open policy toggle (control re-entry if a mirror hits its own SL/TP while the source remains open).
• Per-symbol allow/deny lists (when scope = ALL).
• Max exposure cap (portfolio guardrail).

CHANGELOG (HIGHLIGHTS)

•v1.30  — Fixed Multiple trades upon changing Timeframe,

Added  CheckIntervalMs parameter controls how frequently the EA checks for new trades to mirror.

• v1.25 — Added Lot Mode (Fixed/Multiplier), refined logging, strict volume normalization.
• v1.00 — Initial release: scope control, SL/TP mapping, auto-close on source close, event-driven logic.

REQUIREMENTS
• Platform: MetaTrader 5
• Accounts: Hedging and Netting supported
• Symbols: Any broker-supported instrument
• Permissions: Algo trading enabled; trading allowed for terminal and account

****DISCLAIMER****
Trading involves risk. The “98% lose” figure is a commonly cited industry statistic and does not guarantee outcomes. Reversing a losing system does not assure profitability due to spreads, slippage, swaps, symbol specifics, and changing market conditions. Using larger mirror sizing (for example, 2×) increases risk and margin usage. Always test on a demo account first and apply prudent risk management.


Vikk2100
132
Vikk2100 2025.09.16 14:01 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Jules Anden
20
Jules Anden 2025.09.15 05:49 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Rispondi alla recensione