Bohemia Gold MT5

Bohemia Gold MT5 is Adaptive Trend & Volatility EA, fully automated trading system designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD).

It combines higher-timeframe trend filtering, trend detection, volatility-based risk management, and advanced trade management to adapt dynamically to changing market conditions. This EA does not rely on simple indicator crossovers or scalping techniques. Instead, it uses style logic focused on trend strength, volatility, and capital protection.

Recommendation

  • For Gold (XAUUSD)

  • H1 timeframe

  • Choose RiskPercent (automated 0.1% step) or FixedLot MM setting

  • Keep default settings (not necesarry SET file)

Safety Features

  • One open position at a time

  • No hedging

  • No martingale

  • No grid strategies

Key Features

  • Designed and optimized for XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Multi-timeframe trend confirmation

  • ADX-based market regime filter (trend vs. range)

  • ATR-based adaptive Stop Loss

  • Fixed risk per trade (percentage of account balance)

  • Dynamic Take Profit (RR) based on trend strength

  • Advanced Break-Even and Trailing Stop management

  • Fully configurable and Strategy Tester optimization-ready

  • No martingale, no grid, no averaging down

*****

OPEN SOURCE ... If you’re interested, I can send you the source code for free. In return, you could help to improve it and share your changes with me. Everything would be on a voluntary basis. If… let me know and send your email in a message.

*****


