King ElChart Manual Trade Panel

King Chart – Manual Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5

Overview
King Chart is a simple yet powerful manual trading panel built for traders who want speed, precision, and clarity. It enables quick order execution, clear lot control, and real-time account monitoring — all directly on your MT5 chart.

Main Features

Multi-Lot Trade Execution

  • 3 Buy and 3 Sell buttons for instant execution

  • Each button is tied to a custom lot size field

  • Designed for flexible scaling in or out of trades

Position Management

  • Dedicated buttons to close:

    • Only Buy positions

    • Only Sell positions

    • All open positions

Customizable Lot Inputs

  • Three input fields let you predefine precise lot sizes for different trading scenarios

  • Adjust position sizing directly on the panel before executing

Real-Time Account Dashboard

Displays key trading statistics, including:

  • Account Balance

  • Equity

  • Maximum Drawdown

  • Closed Profit/Loss

  • Number of Open Buy/Sell Positions

  • Total Buy Lots, Sell Lots, and Combined Lots

  • Floating Profit and Loss

Advanced Management Tools

  • Set Stop Loss and Take Profit levels for manual orders

  • Basket Target (Profit or Loss): Automatically closes all trades upon reaching a specified gain/loss

  • Trailing Stop with customizable step value

  • Assign unique Magic Numbers per symbol to allow multiple instances on different charts without conflict

How to Use

Attach the panel to any chart, configure your preferred settings, and execute trades with full control.
Ideal for traders who manage positions manually but want professional-level tools for precision and efficiency.

For any questions or technical support, please use the MQL5 private message system.


Expert TP SL v04
Mikhail Ostashov
Utilità
Expert TP SL v04 - Professional Trading Assistant with AI Motivation System Advanced manual trading tool with automatic risk management, overtrading protection, and intelligent psychological support for disciplined trading. PRODUCT OVERVIEW Expert TP SL v04 is a comprehensive trading assistant designed for manual traders who want to maintain emotional discipline while automating risk calculations. This isn't just another order placement tool - it's a complete trading psychology system that pr
Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven MT5
Thi Ngo
1 (1)
Utilità
This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so you
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
Utilità
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
TradeKeeper
Kenneth Berry Cunningham
Utilità
TradeKeeper - Your Ultimate Trading Journal Enhance Your Trading Experience with TradeKeeper! TradeKeeper is a powerful and intuitive notepad designed specifically for traders. Seamlessly integrated into your trading chart, TradeKeeper allows you to save, recall, and manage your trading notes with ease. Whether you're tracking market trends, recording trade ideas, or analyzing your performance, TradeKeeper ensures you never miss a crucial detail. Key Features: Seamless Chart Integration : Acces
TradePad
Ruslan Khasanov
5 (2)
Utilità
TradePad è uno strumento per il trading sia manuale che algoritmico. Ti presentiamo una soluzione semplice per operazioni di trading rapide e controllo delle posizioni su diversi strumenti di trading. Attenzione, l'applicazione non funziona nel tester di strategia! Versione di prova dell'applicazione per un conto demo e una descrizione di tutti gli strumenti L'interfaccia dell'applicazione è adattata per monitor ad alta risoluzione, semplice e intuitiva. Per un lavoro confortevole, al trader vie
Capital Manager
Pham Cong Chinh
Utilità
Capital Management EA – Smart Risk Management & Profit Optimization for MT5 Take control of your trading capital with smart, automated strategies — fully optimized for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Looking to protect your capital and maximize profits through automated money management strategies ? Capital Management EA is the all-in-one Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that helps you trade smarter, not harder. Core Features: 5-in-1 Capital Management Strategies – Built-in versatility Gr
SLTPSetter
Raphael Djangmah Osro Agbo
Utilità
SLTPSetter - StopLoss Take Profit Setter HOW DOES IT WORK? Risk and account management is a very critical aspect of trading. Before entering a position, you must be fully aware how much you will be willing to loss both in percentage and value. This is where SLTPSetter gets you covered.  All you need to do is attach the indicator on the chart and PRESS BUY OR SELL automatically, all parameters needed for placing the trades will be provided at the top left corner of the screen. Feel free to adjust
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.9 (21)
Utilità
Questo è uno strumento multifunzionale: ha più da 66 funzioni, tra cui possiamo citare alcuni come: calcolatrice della dimensione del Lot, azione sui prezzi, rapporto R/R, gestore commerciale, zone di domanda e offerta Versione demo   |   Manuale d'uso   |   MT4 L'utilità non funziona nel tester di strategia: puoi scaricare   la versione demo QUI   per testare il prodotto. Se hai qualsiasi domanda / idea di miglioramento o anche nel caso di trovare un bug, ti prego di   contattarmi   appena pos
Click Trading
Jawad Tauheed
Experts
One Click Trading – Auto TP SL Developer TraderLinkz Version 1.00 Category Utility What it does Adds missing TP and SL to your manual trades and pending orders Sets them once per ticket Lets you move TP and SL afterward Works on hedging and nett ing accounts Scans on every tick and reacts on trade events Why you want it You place faster entries You get consistent risk and exit targets You reduce fat finger errors You keep full manual control Quick start Attach the EA to any chart Keep TP and SL
FREE
OpenAllSymbols
Roman Lomaev
Utilità
Scopo: Apre automaticamente i grafici di tutti i simboli della Watchlist utilizzando il template default.tpl sul timeframe corrente (TF) , chiudendo tutti gli altri grafici (tranne quello attivo). Perfetto per analizzare rapidamente più strumenti senza sforzo manuale! Caratteristiche: Automazione: Apre decine di grafici con un clic. Sicurezza: Chiude i grafici superflui, mantenendo quello attivo. Flessibilità: Usa il tuo template default.tpl (configuralo in anticipo!). Timeframe c
FREE
SL TP Manager Utility MT5
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Utilità
SL-TP Manager Utility for MT5 - Professional Risk Management Tool Advanced Position Protection & Profit Management SL-TP Manager Utility is a powerful, intuitive tool designed for traders who want precise control over their risk management. This utility provides a sleek interface for setting, modifying, and managing your Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop levels with just a few clicks. Key Features: Dual Mode Operation: Set values in pips or absolute price with a simple toggle Independent
Lot calculator tool MT5
Ernestas Kvedaras
3.67 (3)
Utilità
More stable MetaTrader 4 version is available here:  Lot Calculator Tool . This tool helps you to automatically calculate and manage risk, conveniently place orders visually, schedule orders, trail stops, move them to break-even and more. Features Place market or pending orders using draggable lines Schedule orders Calculate and limit risk using various methods See current spread See time till next candle Set custom order comments Trail stops Move stops to break-even See order profit/loss in p
All in One Candlestick Pattern Scanner MT5
Amir Atif
4.8 (5)
Utilità
Candlestick Pattern Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert system that checks all timeframes and currency pairs for different candlestick patterns that are formed in them. Scanner is integrated   with support and resistance zones so you can check the candlestick patterns in most important areas of the chart to find breakout and reversal patterns in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M4,M6,M12,H3,H8 timeframes and 20 symbols of Market Watch window) Read
Volatility 10 Auto Scalper
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Utilità
BRIEF INTRODUCTION   : This Panel is made for  Volatility 10 (1s) Index and Volatility 10 Index  Synthetic indices instruments. It offers an ultimate and complete  auto trading with an optional money management Controls. This application is an automated panel who works on strategy tester. It is equiped with an automatic indicator attached on the bottom of the Panel.  There are another functionalities like  Martingale strategy  and a  range sequence  detection , it triggers automatically when t
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicatori
L'indicatore costruisce le quotazioni attuali, che possono essere confrontate con quelle storiche e su questa base fanno una previsione del movimento dei prezzi. L'indicatore ha un campo di testo per una rapida navigazione fino alla data desiderata. Opzioni: Simbolo - selezione del simbolo che visualizzerà l'indicatore; SymbolPeriod - selezione del periodo da cui l'indicatore prenderà i dati; IndicatorColor - colore dell'indicatore; HorisontalShift - spostamento delle virgolette disegnate d
Magic Keyboard MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
Utilità
With the Magic Keyboard (MT5 Manager), you can transform your keyboard into a powerful trading tool. This innovative feature allows you to easily buy, sell, and close trades and move your stop loss to breakeven by simply pressing specific keys on your keyboard. Additionally, the tool automatically adds Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to buy and sell orders, streamlining your trading process effortlessly. MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133386?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key
DG trade scalper
Xuan Long Hoang
Utilità
EA auto take profit, auto buy/sell, volume manager, sideway trade, trailing open point 1 – Auto open buy/sell EA apre automaticamente buy o sell in base alle impostazioni: profit, stoploss, volume. Gestione volume: numero totale di ordini e dimensione fissa 2 – Auto take profit: take profit con profitto minimo in base alle impostazioni, pulsante take profit in base a profitto minimo e massimo 3 – Elaborazione ordine: ci sono 3 livelli di stoploss di posizione, in base al numero di pip impostat
GGP Trade Copier MT5
Mohammadmahmood Pirayeh
Utilità
GGP Trade Copier  EA is an automatic trading bot that can help traders automatically replicate the trading strategies and operations from one trading terminal to others by experiencing exceptionally fast trade copying system. Its easy-to-use setup allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. The software supports multiple trading varieties, including Forex, commodities, stocks
Breakevan Utility
Jose Luis Thenier Villa
Utilità
BreakEvan Utility  Is a simple tool in a panel with this utilities: This utility will draw a Golden Line in the chart applied showing the breakeven price, considering all the positions opened for that specific symbol. Also the information panel shows: Balance Breakeven Price for that chart Force Breakeven (for that symbol) as ON/OFF Force Breakeven Global (takes into account all trades opened) as ON/OFF Total Lots opened for Symbol Total Lots opened Global And two buttons: Force Breakeven: Whe
RiskCopilot
Carlos Adrian Feged Zapata
Utilità
ITALIANO RiskCopilot Utility - Il Tuo Assistente di Trading Intelligente "Vedi il Tuo Rischio. Padroneggia il Tuo Trading." RiskCopilot Utility è la soluzione definitiva per la gestione del rischio e il dimensionamento delle posizioni per MetaTrader 5. Questo assistente di trading completo fornisce calcoli in tempo reale, strumenti avanzati di valutazione del rischio e analisi professionali senza controllare le tue decisioni di trading. Perfetto sia per trader principianti che professional
Trade Panel R3p
Eduardo Terra
Utilità
Simple and easy-to-use trading panel. Replaces the standard Meta Trader 5 panel. This new panel allows you to add stop loss and take profit (in points). It also allows you to click and drag it to any place on the screen, making it easier to view and operate. Risk control with a limit on the margin that can be used and a limit on possible loss per stop loss. With the facility to place only the stop loss and the EA automatically calculates the allowed lot size, in order to avoid possible loss abov
Equity Shield Pro
Saad Janah
5 (1)
Utilità
Equity Shield Pro 1.1 NEW VERSION  Equity Shield Pro 1.1 is a powerful utility EA designed to safeguard your trading account by actively monitoring and enforcing equity protection and profit management rules. Whether you’re trading personal accounts or working through proprietary firm challenges, this EA ensures strict adherence to risk and profit targets, enabling you to maintain discipline and consistency. Fully compatible with all challenge types, Equity Shield Pro 1.1 is specifically craft
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicatori
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
TP SL Bot MT5
Ruslan Brezovskiy
Utilità
TP SL Bot - un'utilità che imposta automaticamente Stop Loss e Take Profit per gli ordini appena aperti in vari modi secondo le tue indicazioni. È inoltre disponibile una funzione per calcolare il volume con cui aprire un trade per ottenere l'importo desiderato con la dimensione specificata di Stop Loss/Take Profit.   Ci sono diversi modi per calcolare la dimensione e impostare i parametri: 1. Impostazione basata sull'importo specificato dall'utente come percentuale del saldo corrente del conto.
Nebula Trading Manager
Sina Mohammadamin Shahriari Moghadam
Utilità
This expert advisor named   TradeManager   provides a manual trading management panel in MetaTrader 5 that allows precise control over open positions. It is designed for traders who want dynamic management of Stop Loss (SL), Take Profit (TP), Break Even (BE), and Partial Close functionality. Key Features: Dynamic Trade Management : Manually set or drag-and-drop SL, TP, and BE levels. Supports partial closing at different profit levels (1:1, 1:1.5, 1:2). Automated Drawing : Automatically draw
Inverted Chart EA
Samuele Borella
Utilità
Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
Auto SLTP Maker MT5
Oleg Remizov
5 (1)
Utilità
Auto SLTP Maker MT5  is an assistant for all those who forget to set StopLoss and/or TakeProfit in deal parameters, or trade on a very fast market and fail to place them in time. This tool automatically tracks trades without StopLoss and/or TakeProfit and checks what level should be set in accordance with the settings. The tool works both with market and pending orders. The type of orders to work with can be set in the parameters. It can track either trades for the instrument it runs on, or all
Technical Trend Analysis Panel MT5
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Utilità
Technical Trend Analysis Panel – Master the Market Trends with Precision! Are you tired of juggling multiple indicators and struggling to interpret trend signals? The Technical Trend Analysis Panel is your ultimate solution! This powerful MT5 utility simplifies trend analysis by bringing all essential indicators into one sleek, easy-to-read panel. Whether you're a beginner or a pro trader, this tool ensures you never miss a trend reversal or continuation again! What is the Technical Trend Analy
Virgilio Trading Helper
Luigi Lopez
Utilità
Virgilio is a multifunction control panel consisting of several panels, each of which performs one of the most useful functions used by traders. Its aesthetic is unique, designed to blend into any working environment and offer a user experience that makes work even more enjoyable. Its operativity is simple and intuitive, developed with attention to details to be as userfriendly as possible. Its main panel displays all the basic account and chart data. The first panel offers the user the possib
Quick Close Panel
Boaz Nyagaka Moses
5 (1)
Utilità
'Quick Close Panel' is an easy to use interface for managing orders. It has a button for closing all winning trades on the current chart, a button for closing all losing trades and another button for closing   all running trades (Losing and Winning)   on the current chart. It is very responsive and quick to execute operations due to the effective time complexity of the algorithm used in the  program.  Vist this link to download demo:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/62901?source=Site+Mark
