Nova ST Trader

Nova ST Trader is built around one of the most time-tested momentum indicators in trading — the Stochastic Oscillator. Developed by George C. Lane, this oscillator is renowned for its ability to pinpoint overbought and oversold conditions with precision, helping traders anticipate turning points before they happen.

This Expert Advisor transforms the raw signals of the Stochastic Oscillator into a dynamic and disciplined trading system. Designed with risk control, flexibility, and clarity of logic in mind, Nova ST Trader offers an edge in both ranging and trending markets — without relying on overcomplicated techniques or aggressive money management.

Whether you're looking to scalp short-term moves or ride clean intraday momentum shifts, Nova ST Trader adapts to the market with precision and purpose.

Take advantage of the current introductory pricing. 
Only a limited number of licenses will be sold before the price increases to $200. 
Secure your copy today and automate your trading with a smarter strategy.

Why traders choose Nova ST Trader:

Proven Momentum Logic
Built on the trusted principles of the Stochastic Oscillator, known for its effectiveness in spotting market reversals and momentum slowdowns.

Clean, Risk-Aware Strategy
No grid, no martingale, no “black box” tactics. Just a logical approach backed by a reliable stop-loss and trailing mechanism.

Adaptable to Market Conditions
Effective in both trending and sideways markets. The EA waits for confluence before entering trades, avoiding unnecessary risk.

Customizable & Lightweight
Low-resource, fast-executing, and fully adjustable to suit various symbols, timeframes, and volatility types.

Backtested for Realism
Delivers stable performance without curve-fitting. Drawdown levels remain low and controlled, even under volatile scenarios.


A free demo version is available for testing in the Strategy Tester. Please remember that past performance is not indicative of future results, and no strategy fits all conditions. However, Nova ST Trader provides a sound, logic-driven framework to support your trading goals.

Try the demo today and lock in the launch price before it increases.


