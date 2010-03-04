Nova BER Trader is a disciplined trading system built around the Bears Power indicator — turning raw market pressure into clear, rules-based decisions. It transforms a classic oscillator into a fully automated approach that thrives on momentum shifts and bearish control.

Instead of chasing noise or shallow moves, Nova BER Trader looks for genuine downside pressure — moments when sellers take command and the market structure confirms it. By respecting both strength and timing, it avoids false signals and focuses on entries with real intent behind them.

This is not about prediction — it’s about confirmation. When the Bears indicator aligns with strict filters, Nova BER Trader acts. If the signal isn’t strong enough, it waits.

Take advantage of launch pricing before the full license rises to $350. Only a limited number of copies will be released at this rate.

Why traders choose Nova BER Trader:

Bears Indicator, Fully Automated

Implements the logic of the Bears oscillator with modern execution and disciplined filters.

Focused on Downside Pressure

Enters trades only when bearish momentum dominates, filtering out indecision and weak setups.

Built-In Risk Management

Fixed stop loss on every trade, with optional trailing. No martingale, no grid, no hidden risks.

Versatile Market Coverage

Effective across forex, indices, metals, and crypto on H1 through daily timeframes.

Simple, Transparent, Reliable

Clean code, fast execution, and no unnecessary complexity.

A free demo is available for testing in the Strategy Tester.

No system guarantees future results — but Nova BER Trader offers a structured, momentum-confirmation tool for traders who value discipline.

Try the demo today and secure your license at launch pricing.