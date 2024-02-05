The BeeKeeper EA

🧠 The BeeKeeper EA – Intelligent Market Scalper with Dynamic Trade Logic


💡 Overview

BeeKeeper is a next-generation automated trading system designed for precision, adaptability, and consistent performance across multiple market conditions.
BeeKeeper integrates advanced technical logic with real-time position analysis to make smart entry and exit decisions — dynamically adapting to volatility, trend shifts, and recovery phases.

Whether you’re a short-term scalper or mid-term trend rider, MetaMinds manages risk, profit targets, and trailing stops with surgical accuracy.

⚙️ Core Features

Adaptive Trade Intelligence
The built-in Engine continuously monitors live market conditions and triggers entries only when technical alignment and price deviation thresholds are met.

Multi-Layer Recovery System
Automatically manages drawdowns using step-based incremental logic. It increases position sizes strategically during retracements for faster recovery.

Dynamic Trailing Stop Logic
Automatically tightens stop losses once positions enter profit zones, ensuring maximum profit retention while minimizing reversal losses.

Dual Directional Trading
Independent trade logic for Buy and Sell positions allows BeeKeeper to hedge intelligently or switch bias dynamically based on EMA (Exponential Moving Average) and price confirmation.

Auto Close-on-Target System
Once total account profit reaches your set recovery target, the EA instantly closes all positions, locking in profits and resetting for the next cycle.

Safety Layers & Smart Control

  • Built-in margin checks prevent over-leveraging

  • Symbol validation before trading

  • Adjustable trade frequency and lot scaling

🧩 Technical Highlights

  • Entry Logic:
    Uses EMA crossover & price deviation to determine Buy/Sell conditions.

  • Position Management:

    • Scalable position sizing via incremental multipliers

    • Recovery Take-Profit system

    • Auto trailing stop

  • Trade Validation:
    Ensures margin, volume, and symbol integrity before each trade.

  • Comprehensive Reporting:
    Generates a detailed Backtest Report (CSV) automatically after each test session for strategy performance tracking.

🔐 Safety and Stability

BeeKeeper is coded with strict MQL5 standards, ensuring low-latency execution, multi-symbol compatibility, and error handling.
It uses the CTrade class for reliable order execution with full margin validation and precision volume checks.


🧠 Summary

BeeKeeper combines smart logic, adaptive scaling, and disciplined money management — delivering a trading experience that’s both profitable and protective.

“Trade with intelligence, not emotion — let BeeKeeper do the thinking.”





Prodotti consigliati
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Experts
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
Early Reversion Forex Ea with Rsi Adx Ma Strategy
Karen Peta Kenyon
4.84 (25)
Experts
Neural Vertex – Un Expert Advisor disciplinato di tipo “mean-reversion” per le coppie Forex maggiori e minori. Testato su 6 coppie e 5 anni di dati (~1350 operazioni) . Combina RSI, ADX e doppia conferma EMA per fornire segnali di ingresso e uscita precisi, basati su evidenze . Nessun martingala, nessun grid – solo logica trasparente, controllo rigoroso del rischio e trailing stop opzionale . Progettato per i trader che cercano coerenza senza artifici . Concetto principale Tipo di mercato : mean
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.7 (233)
Experts
Hamster Scalping è un consulente di trading completamente automatico. Strategia di scalping notturno. L'indicatore RSI e il filtro ATR vengono utilizzati come ingressi. L'Expert Advisor richiede un tipo di conto di copertura. IMPORTANTE! Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per ricevere istruzioni e un bonus! Il monitoraggio del lavoro reale, così come i miei altri sviluppi, possono essere visualizzati qui: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Raccomandazioni generali Deposito minimo
Gold Surge
Sergey Fateev
Experts
Gold Surge Gold Surge is a simple Expert Advisor trading on the XAUUSD instrument. There is no "artificial intelligence" in it, there is no rigged story, there is no guaranteed result that you will become a millionaire and the like. There is only a result here and now. live signal Recommendations Currency Pair : XAUUSD Time Frames : Any Minimum Deposit : $100 Account Type : ECN, Raw, or Razor with very low spreads. Brokers : Tickmill, Fusion Marketing To achieve the best results, it is cruc
TradeGhost
Stefano Padovano
Experts
Vi Presento TradeGhost ! e' un Ea molto potente con una strategia che preferisco tenere nascosta! comunque spiego il funzionamento in breve! Questo ea grazie al controllo di vari fattori  crea un trade Fantasma che ovviamente non viene aperto ! ma viene registrato in modo da capire se quel trade era stato perdente o vincente. ( posso aggiungere che questo è un p'o' il Segreto del trading messo in questo ea, NoN fa scalping però quando apre hai una sorte di tranquillità che se anche fa il DD il p
MadoCryptoXPro
Mohamad Taha
Experts
New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
Phoenix Dual Engine
Jonathan Mboya Kinaro
Experts
Brief Description Advanced dual-strategy Expert Advisor combining grid trading and position management techniques with comprehensive risk management across major currency pairs. Trading Strategy Phoenix Dual Engine is an automated trading system that operates two independent trading engines simultaneously - one for Buy positions and one for Sell positions. This approach allows the EA to execute trades in both market directions while implementing risk control measures. Core Strategy: The EA emp
Fast and the Furious
Anton Chuev
Experts
The operation of this Expert Advisor is primarily designed to eliminate unprofitable positions according to Martingale with recalculation of the lot depending on the market situation. The EA uses Moving Averages with different periods to determine the trend strength and the moment for opening a deal, as well as RSI to avoid opening deals at the peak of a trend. The lot calculation is performed automatically depending on the current deposit. The deals are closed at different values depending on t
Quantum Trend Fusion
Geoffrey Maina Kimani
Experts
Quantum Trend Fusion EA – Unleash the Power of Hybrid Intelligence in Trading Quantum Trend Fusion EA is a next-generation, all-in-one Expert Advisor built for serious traders who demand accuracy, adaptability, and results. Powered by a fusion of trend-following logic, reversal detection, dynamic filtering, and smart money concepts, this EA is engineered to capitalize on high-probability setups across all major sessions with minimal human intervention.   Core Logic Breakdown: Double Moving Avera
HaiWa Alone
Eka Jatnika
Experts
Benvenuto in HaiWa Alone, l'ultimo prodotto di HaiWa Project progettato da un programmatore veterano con una lunga esperienza nella logica di programmazione dal 1990. HaiWa Alone è un Forex Expert Advisor (EA) che combina i vantaggi della media mobile e degli indicatori RSI con l'esclusivo Logica decisionale intelligente. Caratteristiche principali: Indicatore chiave: utilizza una combinazione di media mobile e RSI per un'analisi tecnica accurata. Logica decisionale intelligente: logica specia
Voyager Trend Detector EA
Hong Chian Jack Yu
Experts
Voyager Trend Detector opens a position when it detects a new trend with the accompanying momentum from rising or falling candlesticks. A new trend happens when, after a period of consolidation, price performs a sudden rise or plunge. This is achieved with the crossover of moving averages, followed by a change in momentum arising from candlestick movements. Trailing stop is employed to protect profits. Voyager Trend Detector works well on EURUSD. A back test shows a realistic 13.9% profit over 2
HighRider
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Experts
EA Revolution - Smart Buy and Hold This EA is built for those who believe in the Buy and Hold strategy but want to take it to the next level. Instead of holding positions open for days or weeks, this system buys and sells daily, avoiding the risks of market gaps , eliminating swap costs, and improving risk management. The goal is simple: stick to the traditional investment philosophy but with a more dynamic and efficient strategy that adapts to the market day by day. It’s perfect for traders loo
Bober Ready
Arnold Bobrinskii
3 (1)
Experts
Stai cercando una soluzione di trading potente e facile da usare? Non guardare oltre il robot di trading Bober Ready basato su strategie già pronte. Utilizzando strategie ottimizzate e testate in avanti, questo robot di trading è progettato per analizzare i dati di mercato e prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti in tempo reale. Il robot Bober Ready è accessibile ai trader di tutti i livelli. Che tu sia un professionista esperto o che abbia appena iniziato, questo strumento può aiutarti a f
IlanisMT5
Mikhail Sergeev
3.86 (7)
Experts
Ilanis is an Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
DynamicEdge MT5
Katarzyna Zofia Czaban
Experts
[Channel for news and updates]  ,   [Guide on how to run EA] Il EA opera con intelligenza artificiale avanzata e apprendimento automatico, adattandosi costantemente alle condizioni di mercato in tempo reale. Con analisi di dati storici ed esecuzione in tempo reale, Dynamic Edge garantisce di rimanere un passo avanti rispetto al mercato e di cogliere le migliori opportunità man mano che si presentano. Per i trader che preferiscono un profitto garantito, Dynamic Edge include una funzione di zon
Prop Firm Mastery MT5
KO PARTNERS LTD
Experts
The   Prop Firm Mastery EA   is a cutting-edge low risk expert advisor designed for   multi-symbol   trading with   advanced correlation filters   to increase trade accuracy. Unlike traditional EAs that blindly take trades, this EA ensures   only the strongest Buy and Sell setups   by analyzing   correlation strength   between your chosen trading pairs. This state-of-the-art EA combines pending order execution with a suite of powerful filters to optimize your entry and exit points across up to f
Barber Scalper MT5
Marcelina Makarewicz
Experts
Introducing the Barber Scalper MT5, EA for USDJPY currency pair. It analyzes market data in real time to identify :  Correct entry moment.  Trend beginning, reversal, direction and strenght. Support and Resistance. Self-optimize TP and SL. To do it Barber Scalper is using : Data from few time frames at the same time. Over 10 unique code functions.  44 price action patterns. 8 indicators. Other properties : The TP to SL ratio is usually around 1:1. Barber Scalper trades
Expert Robocode Pro MT5
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The EA uses a trending strategy based on numerous technical indicators "Moving Average" on the timeframe: M4, M5, M6, M10, M12, M15, M20, M30, H1. The Expert Advisor uses elements from strategies such as Martingale, Grid and Averaging. In trading, up to 3 orders can be opened simultaneously on each of the currency pairs. The EA uses a partial order closing algorithm and hidden Stop Loss, Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop. A multi-currency adviser trades in 17 currency pairs. EA uses time
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
ICT Smart Breakout EA
Jason Spencer Weeks
Experts
Si tratta di una strategia di reverse break-out che consente di eseguire il back-test, regolare gli input e scambiare le fasce orarie che si desidera scambiare, tra cui le zone di uccisione ICT, asiatiche, Londra, NY am o NY pm breakout inverso. In sintesi, specifichi i tempi di inizio e fine dell'intervallo per trovare il più alto e il più basso per un Breakout. Successivamente, se il prezzo di mercato tocca il Minimo più basso della gamma, viene attivato un ordine di acquisto. Oppure, se tocca
SmartScalp Pro MT5
Serhii Shtepa
Experts
Scalping bot for the gold/dollar pair (XAU/USD) — a powerful and versatile solution for traders, designed to deliver maximum efficiency in a dynamic market. This bot is specifically engineered for scalping: it analyzes price changes and places trades even before significant market movements begin. This allows it to secure advantageous positions early and capitalize on even the smallest market fluctuations. Key Features: Flexibility: Adapts to any market conditions and suits your trading strategy
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Haven Gold Daily Breakout
Maksim Tarutin
Experts
Haven Gold Daily Breakout – è un Expert Advisor (EA) completamente automatizzato, creato per negoziare una delle strategie più popolari e comprensibili dei mercati finanziari: la rottura del range giornaliero . È specificamente ottimizzato per l'oro (XAUUSD) per sfruttare la sua alta volatilità al fine di ottenere profitti, controllando rigorosamente i rischi ed eliminando le decisioni emotive. I miei altri prodotti -> QUI || Monitoraggio EA -> VEDI Principio di trading: una strategia trasparent
Alana MT5
Hugo Feruglio
3.6 (5)
Experts
Alana MT5 è un Expert Advisor disciplinato basato su una strategia a griglia strutturata. Opera su una singola coppia con controllo rigoroso del rischio e logica d’ingresso chiara. Il sistema include un trailing stop basato sulla struttura del mercato e uno stop-loss per drawdown per proteggere il capitale e mettere al sicuro le operazioni aperte. Progettato per l’uso a lungo termine, Alana non richiede ottimizzazioni manuali né interventi frequenti. Segui le performance in tempo reale su MQL5 S
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
Experts
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
Its Volatility is your Opportunity
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Sometimes the market becomes volatile and we need algorithms that operate this volatility regardless of its direction. This system tries to take advantage in moments of high volatility. It has 5 levels of input filters that it is recommended to adjust depending on the volatility, the average value would be mode 3, below the sensitivity decreases, above it increases. You can download the demo and test it yourself. Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques. "Safety first
Extensiver
Syed Oarasul Islam
Experts
Extensiver is designed to trade any markets (Stocks, Forex, Commodities, Futures, Cryptos). The strategies are developed based on various Price Actions that will be observed on different Fibonacci Extension Levels. Product Home Page:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51242 ADVANTAGES: Works on any market and time frames Multiple Strategies in 4 categories:  Extension, Breakout, Trend Follow, Reversal Trades simultaneously on any number of markets under the same account  Display Fibonacci
GoldRobotics
Patiwat Phinitsuwan
Experts
GoldRobotics EA: Automated Gold Trading with Precision and Speed GoldRobotics is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for automated trading on the XAUUSD (Gold) market. This EA employs a unique strategy based on precise candle pattern recognition and volume analysis, enabling swift entries and exits for optimal performance in volatile market conditions. It prioritizes quick reactions to market fluctuations, making it ideal for scalping strategies without relying on news events. ️ Unlik
Nova DCA Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
LIMITED OCTOBER DISCOUNT EVENT All Nova EAs now   $80   (was   $150 ) — save nearly   50% Or   rent for $30 / month Nova DCA Trader is an Expert Advisor designed to manage trades using the Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) strategy, allowing for controlled position scaling during trending or volatile markets. By averaging into positions at predefined levels, this EA aims to improve entry price and maximize profit potential while managing risk carefully. Unlike reckless grid or martingale systems,
EA Builder PRO
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.5 (8)
Experts
EA Builder  is a tool allowing you to create  your own algorithm  and adapt it to your  own trading style . Classical trading, grid, martingale, combination of indicators with  your personal settings , independent orders or DCA, visible or invisible TP/SL, trailing stop, loss covering system, break-even system, trading hours, automatic position size and many more.. The EA Builder has everything you need to create  your perfect EA . There is an infinite number of possibilities, build your own alg
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (326)
Experts
Ciao, trader! Sono Quantum Queen, la nuova e potentissima aggiunta alla famiglia di Expert Advisor Quantum. La mia specialità? L'ORO. Sì, opero sulla coppia XAUUSD con precisione e sicurezza, offrendovi opportunità di trading senza pari sullo scintillante mercato dell'oro. Sono qui per dimostrare di essere l'Expert Advisor per il trading sull'oro più avanzato mai creato. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone non è il classico Expert Advisor.   Combina anni di ricerca e gestione patrimoniale. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   LMAX   Tickmill The price increases by $1,000 every profitable year.   2026 price: $3,000 Dal 2018   , la mia ultima società, Armonia Capital, ha fornito il segnale ARF a Darwinex, un gestore patrimoniale regolamentato dalla FCA, raccogliendo 750.000 dollari. Padroneggia 4 classi di attività con un unico consulente! Nessuna promessa, nessun adattamento, nessuna illus
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (482)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan  o  Quantum King  gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori d
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (2)
Experts
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 La versione più avanzata del nostro EA fino ad oggi, completamente ricostruita con decisioni basate sull’IA , votazione multi-IA e logica di trading dinamica . Ora non è più limitato solo a XAUUSD (Oro) su M1, ma supporta anche BTCUSD e ETHUSD , con ingressi ad alta frequenza, gestione intelligente del rischio e piena adattabilità. Questo EA combina IA gratuite connesse tramite OpenRouter con filtri avanzati per un trading di precisione in qualsiasi condizione di mer
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (24)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.76 (34)
Experts
Barone quantico EA C'è un motivo per cui il petrolio è chiamato oro nero: ora, con Quantum Baron EA, puoi attingervi con una precisione e una sicurezza senza pari. Progettato per dominare il mondo ad alto numero di ottani di XTIUSD (petrolio greggio) sul grafico M30, Quantum Baron è la tua arma definitiva per salire di livello e fare trading con precisione d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (123)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
Presentazione di Syna Versione 3+ - Il Rivoluzionario Sistema di Trading IA a Doppia Funzione Sono entusiasta di presentare Syna Versione 3+, un salto rivoluzionario nella tecnologia di trading alimentata da IA. Questa versione presenta un accesso API diretto senza precedenti ai principali fornitori di IA, tra cui OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek e l'ampio ecosistema di modelli di OpenRouter. Ora con capacità di input Vision, gestione automatica delle chiavi API e proto
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.69 (16)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Macchina di Apprendimento + Modello di Apprendimento XGBoost +112 IA a Pagamento e Gratuite + Sistema di Votazione + Prompt Esterni ed Editabili) Mentre la maggior parte degli EA sul mercato afferma di utilizzare "IA" o "reti neurali" ma in realtà esegue solo script di base, Aria Connector EA V4 ridefinisce cosa significa il trading veramente alimentato dall'IA. Questa non è teoria, non è esagerazione di marketing, è una connessione diretta e verificabile tra la tua pia
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.83 (122)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : niente è impossibile, è solo questione di capire come farlo! Entra nel futuro del trading   di Bitcoin   con   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , l'ultimo capolavoro di uno dei migliori venditori di MQL5. Progettato per i trader che richiedono prestazioni, precisione e stabilità, Quantum Bitcoin ridefinisce ciò che è possibile nel mondo volatile delle criptovalute. IMPORTANTE!   Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni d
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
5 (8)
Experts
Ogni volta che il segnale live aumenta del 10%, il prezzo verrà aumentato per mantenere l'esclusività di Zenox e proteggere la strategia. Il prezzo finale sarà di $ 2.999. Segnale Live Conto IC Markets, guarda tu stesso le performance live come prova! Zenox è un robot di swing trading multi-coppia basato su intelligenza artificiale all'avanguardia che segue le tendenze e diversifica il rischio su sedici coppie di valute. Anni di sviluppo dedicato hanno portato alla creazione di un potente algor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (91)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
KT Gold Nexus EA MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (2)
Experts
Il KT Gold Nexus EA è un sistema di trading professionale progettato per il mercato spot dell'oro (XAUUSD). Sviluppato utilizzando un ampio set di dati storici ad alta precisione, ha superato rigorosi test di stress e verifiche di robustezza in vari regimi e cicli di mercato. Grazie all'uso di tecniche algoritmiche avanzate, tra cui ottimizzazioni basate sull'intelligenza artificiale, questo EA è progettato per garantire stabilità a lungo termine. Opera esclusivamente nella direzione long (acqui
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.51 (134)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (14)
Experts
MultiWay EA è un sistema di trading automatico intelligente ed efficiente, basato su una potente strategia di ritorno alla media. Grazie a un’ampia diversificazione su nove coppie di valute correlate (e persino alcune tipicamente “trend-following”) — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP e GBPCAD — cattura i movimenti di prezzo verso la media dopo forti impulsi direzionali. Dopo l’acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere le istruzioni complete di installazion
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.42 (48)
Experts
Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.77 (44)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.81 (52)
Experts
Aura Neuron è un Expert Advisor distintivo che continua la serie di sistemi di trading Aura. Sfruttando reti neurali avanzate e strategie di trading classiche all'avanguardia, Aura Neuron offre un approccio innovativo con eccellenti prestazioni potenziali. Completamente automatizzato, questo Expert Advisor è progettato per negoziare coppie di valute come XAUUSD (GOLD). Ha dimostrato una stabilità costante su queste coppie dal 1999 al 2023. Il sistema evita pericolose tecniche di gestione del den
Nexus EA Forex MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.47 (19)
Experts
NEXUS: un Expert Advisor che si evolve con il mercato Novità: ora disponibile anche con un nuovo set per XAUUSD. Importante: se noleggi NEXUS e non ottieni la redditività prevista, inviami un messaggio e raddoppieremo il periodo di noleggio senza domande . Il mio obiettivo è permetterti di testarlo con calma e valutarlo in condizioni reali. > Tutti i contenuti (set, guida, supporto, FAQ e aggiornamenti) sono centralizzati nel NEXUS HUB: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764411 Molti EA funzion
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.85 (33)
Experts
AIQ Versione 5.0 - Intelligenza Autonoma Attraverso Architettura Istituzionale L'evoluzione dall'automazione basata su regole all'intelligenza autonoma genuina rappresenta la progressione naturale del trading algoritmico. Ciò che i desk quantitativi istituzionali hanno iniziato a esplorare oltre un decennio fa è maturato in implementazione pratica. AIQ Versione 5.0 incarna questa maturazione: analisi AI multi-modello sofisticata, architettura di validazione indipendente e sistemi di apprendimen
Dynamic Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (5)
Experts
️ Possiedi già il  Boring Pips EA ? Hai diritto a uno  sconto aggiuntivo del 30% ! Contattaci per scoprire: Come richiedere il tuo rebate (rimborso) Il secondo mandato di Trump   ha riacceso un'ondata di politiche commerciali aggressive, a partire dal ritorno di   dazi doganali su larga scala   che stanno scuotendo i mercati globali. Le tensioni in Medio Oriente   sono aumentate — recentemente tra   Israele e Iran   — influenzando potenzialmente l’aumento del prezzo del petrolio. La
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Trend DCA
Pham Khanh Duy
5 (3)
Experts
Il Dollar Cost Averaging è un algoritmo di trading molto semplice e vecchio, tuttavia molto utile dal passato fino ad ora. (Nota. Tutti gli utenti che noleggiano e acquistano DCA Pro Trend AI devono inviarmi un messaggio per ottenere la Guida per l'utente e ricevere la configurazione consigliata prima dello scambio) Sono un trader, ho iniziato a fare trading nel 2009 e oggi il commercio è la mia vita. Ho codificato questo EA sulla base di tutta la mia conoscenza, tutta la mia esperienza nel co
Crude Oil Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (12)
Experts
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World. Crude Oil Robot is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the XTIUSD or any crude instrument offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a highly specialized system built exclusively for the crude oil market, utilizing unique technologies not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Filter, Geopolitical
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Golden Blitz MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
4.33 (12)
Experts
EA Gold Blitz   – Una soluzione sicura ed efficace per il trading dell'oro Offerta lancio Solo 1 copie rimaste al prezzo attuale!  Prezzo successivo: $699.99  Prezzo finale: $1999.99  Versione MT4 Ciao! Sono EA Gold Blitz   , il secondo EA della famiglia Diamond Forex Group, progettato specificamente per il trading dell'oro (XAU/USD). Con funzionalità eccezionali e un approccio focalizzato sulla sicurezza, prometto di offrire un'esperienza di trading dell'oro sostenibile ed efficace per i tra
Ape Alpha Propfirm Edge
Jacob Hooper
Experts
Informazioni su APE (Alpha Prop Edge) APE (Alpha Prop Edge) è un Expert Advisor (EA) sviluppato su una strategia di ritorno alla media . Il sistema è progettato per individuare movimenti di prezzo eccessivi ed entrare in posizione nella direzione opposta secondo condizioni predefinite. Integra funzionalità di gestione del rischio come limiti giornalieri di perdita e meccanismi di chiusura automatica dei trade. I parametri sono regolabili in base alla dimensione del conto, all’ambiente operativo
SFE Swing EA MT5
Joel Juanpere
Experts
This expert advisors trades in medium timeframes trying to catch big movements. Live setup The EA is very easy to configure, and can be used with the default parameters. Only the parameters related to the size of orders should be checked. The EA should be attached to ONLY one chart, for example a BTCUSD chart on   M5 timeframe. The EA is very light on resource demand, and can be used with other EAs.
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (38)
Experts
Mean Machine GPT Versione 11.0 - Italiano Mean Machine GPT Versione 11.0 - Dove l'Intelligenza Istituzionale Incontra il Trading Specializzato Da quando abbiamo aperto la strada alla genuina integrazione dell'IA nel trading algoritmico, abbiamo affinato questo approccio attraverso molteplici cicli di mercato, regimi economici ed evoluzioni tecnologiche. Ciò che è iniziato come la nostra convinzione che l'apprendimento automatico adattivo rappresenti la progressione naturale del trading quantita
Altri dall’autore
Advanced Trend and Momentum Indicator MT5
Bin Jumahat Johan
Indicatori
4-Color MACD with Alerts — Advanced Trend & Momentum Indicator The   4-Color MACD with Alerts   is an enhanced version of the classic MACD indicator, designed to give you   clear, color-coded visual signals   and   flexible alert options   for smarter trading decisions. This custom MACD is perfect for traders who want to   quickly interpret market momentum , identify trend changes, and receive   real-time notifications . Key Features   Four Color Histogram Orange : MACD > 0, Signal < MAC
FREE
Dual Moving Average Trend Indicator MT5
Bin Jumahat Johan
5 (1)
Indicatori
DMATI – Dual Moving Average Trend Indicator DMATI is a powerful and easy-to-use indicator designed to help traders identify trend directions and spot key crossovers between two popular moving averages: EMA (Exponential Moving Average) and SMMA (Smoothed Moving Average) . It’s perfect for traders who want visual clarity , custom alerts , and reliable trend signals across any symbol or timeframe. Features EMA & SMMA Trend Display Automatically plots two moving averages with color-coded tr
FREE
Advanced Trend and Momentum Indicator
Bin Jumahat Johan
Indicatori
4-Color MACD with Alerts — Advanced Trend & Momentum Indicator The 4-Color MACD with Alerts is an enhanced version of the classic MACD indicator, designed to give you clear, color-coded visual signals and flexible alert options for smarter trading decisions. This custom MACD is perfect for traders who want to quickly interpret market momentum , identify trend changes, and receive real-time notifications . Key Features Four Color Histogram Orange : MACD > 0, Signal < MACD (uptrend weakeni
FREE
Dual Moving Average Trend Indicator
Bin Jumahat Johan
Indicatori
DMATI – Dual Moving Average Trend Indicator DMATI   is a powerful and easy-to-use indicator designed to help traders   identify trend directions   and   spot key crossovers   between two popular moving averages:   EMA (Exponential Moving Average)   and   SMMA (Smoothed Moving Average) . It’s perfect for traders who want   visual clarity ,   custom alerts , and   reliable trend signals   across any symbol or timeframe. Features   EMA & SMMA Trend Display Automatically plots two moving av
FREE
Filtro:
Volodymyr Dromov
952
Volodymyr Dromov 2024.03.14 18:32 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Rispondi alla recensione