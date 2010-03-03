Nova SAR Trader

Nova SAR Trader is a focused, trend-following Expert Advisor built around the classic Parabolic SAR indicator — streamlined into a modern trading engine for disciplined, directional execution. Rather than reacting impulsively to every shift, this EA applies structure and context to its entries, filtering out noise and isolating high-quality momentum moves.

Whether you're trading trending markets or ranging phases with breakout potential, Nova SAR Trader adapts to changing conditions while maintaining a strict rule set for entry, exit, and risk management.

It’s an ideal choice for traders who value simplicity, reliability, and well-timed participation in trending markets.

Take advantage of the introductory launch pricing.
Only a limited number of licenses will be released before the price increases to $350.
Claim your copy today and automate your trend-trading approach with clarity and control.

Why traders choose Nova SAR Trader:

Optimized SAR Logic
Uses a refined approach to Parabolic SAR signals, avoiding premature reversals and targeting sustained momentum.

Structured Entry Filtering
Combines SAR signals with volatility and confirmation filters to validate real trends and reduce false triggers.

Defined Risk, No Martingale
Trades are opened with clear stop loss levels and built-in trailing logic — no grid systems, no dangerous scaling.

Clean and Efficient
Lightweight design ensures low resource usage and smooth performance across pairs and timeframes.

Transparent, Reliable System
No black-box behavior — Nova SAR Trader executes with clarity, predictability, and consistent rule-based logic.

A free demo version is available in the Strategy Tester.
Nova SAR Trader gives you a smart, structured way to trade directional markets without second-guessing.

Try the demo and secure your launch price before it’s gone.


