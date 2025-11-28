Qora
QORA - Professional Smart Money Concept Trading System
Trade Like Institutions - Not Pre-Optimized - Full Optimization Control
QORA is a professional Expert Advisor built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) - the same institutional trading methodology used by banks and hedge funds. Unlike indicator-based systems that lag behind price, QORA analyzes pure price action to identify high-probability trade setups.
🎯 Why Smart Money Concepts?
Traditional indicators (RSI, MACD, Moving Averages) are lagging - they show you what already happened. Smart Money Concepts reveal where institutions are placing their orders by analyzing:
- Order Blocks (OB) - Zones where institutional buying/selling occurred
- Fair Value Gaps (FVG) - Imbalances that price tends to revisit
- Market Structure - Higher Highs/Lows and Lower Highs/Lows for trend direction
This is pure price action analysis - no indicators, no repainting, no lag.
🌍 Universal Multi-Market Trading
QORA works across all major markets:
|Market
|Symbols
|Timeframes
|Forex
|EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD...
|M1 to D1
|Crypto
|BTCUSD, ETHUSD, LTCUSD...
|M5 to H4
|Indices
|US30, NAS100, GER40...
|M15 to D1
The EA features automatic timeframe scaling - parameters adjust automatically based on your chosen timeframe.
⚙️ NOT Pre-Optimized - YOU Control Optimization
IMPORTANT: QORA is delivered as a blank canvas for optimization. This is intentional:
- No curve-fitted parameters that fail in live trading
- All optimization ranges are built into the settings [Min|Max|Step]
- Optimize for YOUR broker, YOUR symbols, YOUR timeframe
- Full transparency - you understand every parameter
Example parameter format:
Min Signal Score [20|80|5] → Optimize from 20 to 80, step 5 SL Ratio x ATR [0.5|2.0|0.25] → Optimize from 0.5 to 2.0, step 0.25
📊 Smart Signal Scoring System
QORA uses a weighted confluence scoring system:
|Component
|Weight
|Analysis
|Fair Value Gap
|45%
|Gap detection, fill percentage, freshness
|Order Block
|40%
|Volume ratio, strength, retest status
|Market Structure
|15%
|HH/HL/LH/LL sequences, trend strength
Trades only execute when minimum score AND confluence thresholds are met.
🛡️ Professional Risk Management
- Percentage-based risk per trade (dynamic lot sizing)
- Maximum daily risk limit
- Maximum concurrent trades control
- Stop-Out protection - validates potential loss before execution
- Automatic lot reduction when risk exceeds limits
- Trailing Stop & Breakeven with customizable activation levels
⏰ Session & News Filtering
- Trade specific sessions (Asia, London, New York)
- Configurable GMT offset for any broker
- Weekend protection with Friday close
- News filter with before/after buffers
- Simulated news events for backtesting
🔄 Adaptive Mode (Optional)
For live trading, enable Adaptive Mode to automatically adjust:
- Lookback periods based on ATR volatility
- Score thresholds based on ADX trend strength
- SL/TP ratios based on market conditions
- Trail distances based on recent performance
Phase 1: Optimize with Adaptive OFF
Phase 2: Enable Adaptive ON for live trading
📈 Dashboard & Statistics
Real-time dashboard showing:
- Current signal scores (FVG, OB, Structure)
- Total confluence and signal type
- Win rate and profit factor
- Daily P&L tracking
- News status and next event
- Adaptive values (if enabled)
✅ Key Features Summary
✓ Pure Price Action - No lagging indicators
✓ Smart Money Concepts (OB + FVG + Structure)
✓ Multi-Market: Forex, Crypto, Indices
✓ Multi-Timeframe: M1 to D1 with auto-scaling
✓ NOT pre-optimized - full optimization control
✓ Built-in optimization ranges [Min|Max|Step]
✓ Weighted scoring system with confluence
✓ Professional risk management
✓ Session and news filtering
✓ Trailing Stop & Breakeven
✓ Optional Adaptive Mode for live trading
✓ Real-time dashboard
✓ State auto-save for recovery