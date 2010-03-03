Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control.

Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction. It filters out indecision and focuses on moments when the market shows real intent to move — not noise or fakeouts.

This EA is built for trend-followers who want precision, not prediction. If it doesn’t meet the criteria, it doesn’t trade.

Why traders choose Nova WDX Trader:

Wilder’s ADX, Fully Automated

Implements the original ADX smoothing and directional logic, with clean entry filters based on confirmed momentum.

Signal Strength with Discipline

Only enters when trend strength exceeds strict thresholds — reducing whipsaw and overtrading.

Complete Risk Management

Every trade includes a fixed stop loss and optional trailing system. No martingale, no grid, no exceptions.

Ideal for Trend-Based Systems

Performs best in clear trending environments across forex, metals, and crypto — from H1 to daily charts.

Built for Clarity and Efficiency

Transparent logic, fast execution, and no overcomplication — focused on results, not hype.

A free demo version is available in the Strategy Tester.

No EA guarantees future profits — but Nova WDX Trader gives you a trend-confirmation tool built on proven momentum logic.

