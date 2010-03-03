SwiftCap Breakout EA

SwiftCap Breakout EA is based on a simple but time-tested trading method. It uses the previous day’s high and low levels and places trades when price breaks those levels. This straightforward approach has been proven to work well in all market conditions. The EA is designed for Gold (XAUUSD), USDJPY, and USTEC (Nasdaq 100). These markets often break key levels, which makes this strategy very effective.

Download Set Files and Back Test Results  

Live Signals: Breakout Portfolio (Gold, USDJPY, USTEC Set Files)

Limited Time Offer: The price will go up soon. Get your copy now before the price increases.

Join our Discord community to share results, discuss strategies, and connect with other traders. https://linktr.ee/swiftcapeas

Checkout Our Other Products 


Trading Specifications

  • Supported Instruments: XAUUSD, USDJPY, USTEC
  • Timeframe: Works on any timeframe
  • Recommended Broker: IC Markets (or any broker with low spreads and reliable execution)
  • Account Type: Hedging required
  • Spread Type: Standard account with low spreads recommended
  • Minimum Deposit: $100 (works with any amount)
  • EA Settings: Default inputs are optimized for Gold. Extra set files available for USDJPY and USTEC.
  • VPS: Strongly recommended for 24/5 stable operation

Core Features

  • Multi-Asset Trading: Ready for metals, indices, and forex
  • Smart Entries: Uses pending orders for clean breakout trades
  • Risk Management: Fixed stop loss with trailing stop included
  • Safe Design: No martingale, no grid, no curve-fitted AI
  • Long-Term Growth: Focused on steady results with low drawdown
  • Reliable Execution: Best performance with raw spread or low-commission brokers
  • Flexible: Logic is simple, transparent, and can be re-optimized easily
  • One EA for Many Markets: Trade Gold, USDJPY, and USTEC with one system
  • Evergreen Strategy: Works in all market conditions, not over-optimized

Try the demo version in strategy tester before buying. Default settings are for Gold. Use the extra set files to test USDJPY and USTEC.

If you have suggestions or need help with the EA, join our Discord group or contact me directly here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/swiftcapeas

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Risk Disclosure

Trading involves substantial risk due to high volatility. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always trade with risk capital you can afford to lose and consider your risk tolerance before using any automated trading system.


Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione