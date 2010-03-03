Arvi Pullback And Pin Bar

Asia Trading Titans

Asia Trading Titans bundles two independent execution engines into one MT5 Expert Advisor: an adaptive trend-pullback engine and a controlled reversal engine. Each engine runs and sizes trades independently (separate execution IDs, position controls and money-management) so you can use either engine alone or both together without cross-interference.

Live signal & set files

Live Signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2331149?source=Site+Signals+My

Set files / custom tuning: contact via Private Message — Arvind Verma (arvindverma786)

Minimum requirements & recommendations

Minimum deposit: small-account friendly (use demo for initial validation).

Primary instruments: optimized for precious metals/CFD markets (best behavior observed on gold instruments during development).

Runs internally on multiple timeframes (engine-specific), so a single EA instance is sufficient.

Broker recommendation: I personally suggest Exness (with 3-digit quotes on XAUUSD) as this was used during development/testing. Other standard MT5 brokers also work — but always confirm symbol specs (digits, tick size, contract size, margin).

Test on your broker’s symbol tick data and adjust the provided tuning files before going live.

What it does (high level)

Engine A — Adaptive Pullback Engine

Determines larger trend context using a robust dual-band smoothing layer.

Seeks weighted pullbacks to a fast adaptive band on the entry timeframe.

Confirms entries via a momentum oscillator crossing and an on-chart price-structure check.

Stops and targets are scaled to current intramarket volatility using an adaptive volatility scaler; optional dynamic trailing to protect unrealised gains.

Engine B — Structured Reversal Engine

Detects structured reversal clusters (defined wick/body relationships and run-up/down conditions) after directional stretches.

Optional confirmation layers: momentum threshold, higher-timeframe alignment, and volatility-based stop/target sizing.

Includes dynamic sizing mode for scaling exposure in line with account equity and a conservative fallback lot.

Both engines include shared runtime utilities:

Spread/slippage/time filters, per-day profit and loss guards, margin safety checks, efficient indicator handles and a single persistent log file for low I/O overhead.

Optional prevention of simultaneous entries from conflicting timeframe activity.

A compact on-chart runtime panel displays active engines, trades today, daily PnL% and current market quotes.

Key features (concise)

Two independent engines in one EA — enable/disable per engine.

Isolated execution IDs to avoid cross-management.

Volatility-aware SL/TP plus fixed-value options.

Multiple lot-modes: fixed, percent-of-equity, or engine-driven dynamic sizing.

Daily P&L pause, max trades per day, spread and slippage checks, time-of-day filters.

Lightweight news-filter stub (extendable).

Back testing friendly (no external DLLs required).

Inputs & tuning (non-exhaustive)

Global: enable/disable engines, trade hours, spread & slippage guards, daily PnL targets/limits.

Engine A: trend band parameters, pullback band, momentum confirmation toggle, volatility scaler multipliers, trailing on/off.

Engine B: reversal pattern sensitivity, pattern-size floor, wick/body tolerance, confirmation toggles (momentum / higher-TF alignment), dynamic sizing toggle, trailing on/off.

(Full list of inputs available in the EA — defaults are tuned for common CFD/metal symbols but must be validated per broker.)

Recommended workflow

Start on demo: enable one engine at a time and run forward demo for several weeks. Use the provided tuned set files for rapid, conservative validation (request via PM). Keep risk conservative initially and cap maximum lot sizes. For low-liquidity venues, increase volatility thresholds and pattern-size floors. Backtest with your broker’s tick data and realistic spread/slippage.

Support & contact

For set files, custom tuning or support send a Private Message on MQL5: Arvind Verma (arvindverma786). Include symbol, timeframe, broker name and preferred risk for a recommended set.

Disclaimer

Past results are not a guarantee of future performance. Always test on a demo account and verify behavior with your broker’s symbol specifications (tick size, contract size, margin).



