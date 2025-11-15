SwiftCap Breakout EA

applies a classic breakout model built around daily high and low ranges. When price breaches these levels, the EA executes trades with precision. This method has delivered stable performance across changing volatility cycles. It is calibrated for Gold (XAUUSD), USDJPY, and USTEC, instruments known for strong directional expansion.

Prop firm compatible. Set files are available at the link above.

Supported Instruments: XAUUSD, USDJPY, USTEC

XAUUSD, USDJPY, USTEC Timeframe: Works on any timeframe

Recommended Broker: Any broker with low spreads and reliable execution

Account Type: Hedging required

Spread Type: Standard account with low spreads recommended

Minimum Deposit: $100 (works with any amount)

EA Settings: Default inputs are optimized for Gold. Extra set files available for USDJPY and USTEC.

VPS: Strongly recommended for 24/5 stable operation

Core Features

Multi-Asset Trading: Ready for metals, indices, and forex

Smart Entries: Uses pending orders for clean breakout trades

Risk Management: Fixed stop loss with trailing stop included

Safe Design: No martingale, no grid, no curve-fitted AI

Long-Term Growth: Focused on steady results with low drawdown

Reliable Execution: Best performance with raw spread or low-commission brokers

Flexible: Logic is simple, transparent, and can be re-optimized easily

One EA for Many Markets: Trade Gold, USDJPY, and USTEC with one system

Evergreen Strategy: Works in all market conditions, not over-optimized

Note

If your broker does not operate on a standard 00:00 to 23:59 server time, some trade signals may not appear. Test and adjust the time settings accordingly when using non-standard server times.

Try the demo version in the strategy tester before purchasing. Default settings are for Gold; use the extra set files for USDJPY and USTEC.

If you have suggestions or need support, you can join our Discord group or contact me directly: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/swiftcapeas

