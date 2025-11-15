SwiftCap Breakout EA
- Experts
- Hassan Sarfraz
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 15 November 2025
- Activations: 10
Live Signals: Breakout Portfolio (Gold, USDJPY, USTEC Set Files)
Live Signals: Breakout and Master EA Combined Portfolio
Prop firm compatible. Set files are available at the link above.
Trading Specifications
- Supported Instruments: XAUUSD, USDJPY, USTEC
- Timeframe: Works on any timeframe
- Recommended Broker: Any broker with low spreads and reliable execution
- Account Type: Hedging required
- Spread Type: Standard account with low spreads recommended
- Minimum Deposit: $100 (works with any amount)
- EA Settings: Default inputs are optimized for Gold. Extra set files available for USDJPY and USTEC.
- VPS: Strongly recommended for 24/5 stable operation
Core Features
- Multi-Asset Trading: Ready for metals, indices, and forex
- Smart Entries: Uses pending orders for clean breakout trades
- Risk Management: Fixed stop loss with trailing stop included
- Safe Design: No martingale, no grid, no curve-fitted AI
- Long-Term Growth: Focused on steady results with low drawdown
- Reliable Execution: Best performance with raw spread or low-commission brokers
- Flexible: Logic is simple, transparent, and can be re-optimized easily
- One EA for Many Markets: Trade Gold, USDJPY, and USTEC with one system
- Evergreen Strategy: Works in all market conditions, not over-optimized
Note
If your broker does not operate on a standard 00:00 to 23:59 server time, some trade signals may not appear. Test and adjust the time settings accordingly when using non-standard server times.
Try the demo version in the strategy tester before purchasing. Default settings are for Gold; use the extra set files for USDJPY and USTEC.
If you have suggestions or need support, you can join our Discord group or contact me directly: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/swiftcapeas
-----------------------------------------------------------------------