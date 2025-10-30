MultiPair Reversion EA

The MultiPair Reversion EA is built on a well-known mean reversion strategy. It identifies extreme market conditions using Bollinger Bands and opens trades when price touches the highest band. The EA then trails the Take Profit using a lower Bollinger band to capture returns as the market reverts to the mean.
Note: This product may become paid in the future. Get it while it’s still free.
Check out our paid products

Trading Specifications

  • Supported Instruments: GBPJPY, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, USDCAD, NZDJPY, EURGBP, EURNZD, AUDJPY, EURAUD, EURCAD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, CHFJPY, AUDUSD, NZDUSD
  • Timeframe: H1 (one-hour)
  • Recommended Broker: Any broker with reliable execution
  • Account Type: Hedging and Swap-Free
  • Minimum Deposit: $1000 (works with any amount)
  • EA Settings: Default inputs are ready to use
  • VPS: Strongly recommended for 24/5 stable operation

Key Inputs

  • Currencies to Trade: Add the symbols you want to trade in the input section. Ensure the pair names match exactly with those shown in the Market Watch.

  • Lot Size: Recommended position size is 0.01 lots per $1000 of account balance for proper risk management.

  • Indicator Settings: The EA uses Bollinger Bands and RSI to identify and manage trades. These settings can be optimized from the inputs.

  • Bollinger Band for TP: Trades are closed using Bollinger Band levels. You can select which band to use for exit. By default, Band 3 is applied.

  • Number of Bars Between Each Trade: This controls trade frequency. Example: If set to 10, more trades will trigger under similar conditions. To reduce frequency, increase the value (e.g., 100).

Setup Instructions

  1. Attach the EA to any one chart.
  2. Add the currency pairs you want to trade in the inputs section.
  3. Make sure these pairs are also visible in the Market Watch.

    This is a multi-currency EA, meaning it can trade several pairs simultaneously. Some pairs are added by default, but you can also test and trade others. System does not trade often and trade could stay open for days, make sure to use a broker with low/no swaps.

    --------------------------------------------------

    Risk Disclosure

    Trading involves significant risk due to market volatility. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always trade with capital you can afford to lose, and ensure you understand the risks before using any automated trading system.

    Altri dall’autore
    SwiftCap Breakout EA
    Hassan Sarfraz
    Experts
    SwiftCap Breakout EA is based on a simple but time-tested trading method. It uses the previous day’s high and low levels and places trades when price breaks those levels. This straightforward approach has been proven to work well in all market conditions. The EA is designed for Gold (XAUUSD), USDJPY, and USTEC (Nasdaq 100) . These markets often break key levels, which makes this strategy very effective. Download Set Files and Back Test Results     Live Signals: Breakout Portfolio (Gold, USDJPY,
    SwiftCap Master EA
    Hassan Sarfraz
    5 (1)
    Experts
    SwiftCap Master EA   è un sistema di trading completamente automatizzato, progettato per operare su   diversi mercati ad alta volatilità   . È ottimizzato per   oro (XAUUSD), Bitcoin (BTCUSD), US30, NAS100 (USTEC), SPX500 (US500), DE40, EURUSD, USDJPY e GBPUSD   . L'EA funziona identificando massimi e minimi chiave, posizionando ordini stop pendenti a livelli di breakout strategici e utilizzando una logica di trailing stop intelligente per gestire le operazioni in modo efficiente. È progettato
    Time Range EA
    Hassan Sarfraz
    Experts
    The Time Range Breakout EA is designed for traders who prefer a clean and proven approach: trading breakouts from defined market ranges. With flexible settings and robust risk management tools, this EA allows you to capture momentum when price breaks out of consolidation zones. Get the set files, and connect with other algo traders by joining our Discord. Link in Bio. Checkout our other products  Trading Specifications Supported Instruments : Works best with Gold and USDJPY EA Settings: Default
    FREE
    SwiftCap Master EA MT4
    Hassan Sarfraz
    Experts
    SwiftCap Master EA       è un sistema di trading completamente automatizzato progettato per operare su       molteplici mercati ad alta volatilità   . È ottimizzato per       Oro (XAUUSD), Bitcoin (BTCUSD), US30, NAS100 (USTEC), SPX500 (US500), DE40, EURUSD, USDJPY e GBPUSD   . L'EA funziona identificando massimi e minimi chiave, posizionando ordini stop pendenti a livelli di breakout strategici e utilizzando una logica di trailing stop intelligente per gestire le operazioni in modo efficiente.
    SwiftCap Scalping EA
    Hassan Sarfraz
    Experts
    SwiftCap Scalping EA   è un sistema di trading completamente automatizzato progettato per operare su tutti i principali mercati CFD, inclusi forex, metalli e indici. Il sistema si basa su un approccio matematico che sfrutta le piccole inefficienze del mercato. Identifica rapidi movimenti di prezzo entro un intervallo di tempo prestabilito e apre posizioni nella stessa direzione per catturare lo slancio. Grazie a questo approccio, funziona efficacemente su diversi mercati. Specifiche di trading
    Filtro:
    Nessuna recensione
    Rispondi alla recensione